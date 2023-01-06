OH Lottery
CLEVELAND (AP) _ These Ohio lotteries were drawn Friday:
Lucky For Life
07-18-24-33-43, Lucky Ball: 6
(seven, eighteen, twenty-four, thirty-three, forty-three; Lucky Ball: six)
Mega Millions
03-20-46-59-63, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 3
(three, twenty, forty-six, fifty-nine, sixty-three; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $1,100,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
3-8-7
(three, eight, seven)
Pick 3 Midday
8-9-5
(eight, nine, five)
Pick 4 Evening
5-9-1-1
(five, nine, one, one)
Pick 4 Midday
5-4-4-3
(five, four, four, three)
Pick 5 Evening
2-4-3-0-3
(two, four, three, zero, three)
Pick 5 Midday
5-2-1-4-5
(five, two, one, four, five)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 325,000,000
Rolling Cash 5
01-06-27-32-36
(one, six, twenty-seven, thirty-two, thirty-six)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
