A New York City grand jury has indicted Trevor Bickford of Wells on terrorism charges in an attack with a machete on three NYPD officers near Times Square on New Year's Eve. The 19-year-old faces eighteen felony counts in the charges from the Manhattan District Attorney's Office following the stabbing of two officers and an attempt to stab a third just blocks from where thousands were gathered to watch the ball drop to welcome the new year. One of the officers shot Bickford in the shoulder.

WELLS, ME ・ 3 DAYS AGO