Sioux Falls, SD

Burger Battle Review: Fernson’s ‘Big Zing’

Every January, Sioux Falls is transformed into a burger lovers' paradise as a number of establishments pull out all of the stops for the Downtown Sioux Falls annual Burger Battle. To say that the idea has caught on is an incredible understatement as a record number of restaurants are vying...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle: Boki European Street Food

January in Sioux Falls only means one thing...Burger Battle! This year's Downtown Sioux Falls Burger Battle is pretty intense. 32 savory burgers from local Sioux Falls restaurants are looking for your stomachs and votes. When it comes to burgers, there is definitely one for everyone, especially in Sioux Falls! Sponsored...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
1973 Iowa / South Dakota Gitchie Manitou Murder Still Haunts

On the evening of November 17, 1973, five teenagers from Sioux Falls, South Dakota were attacked by a group of three murderous brothers at Gitchie Manitou State Preserve just across the South Dakota border in Iowa. Four of the teenagers were killed, and one was kidnapped and raped. Thirteen-year-old Sandra...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux Falls Placing Residents on Pothole Patrol

How about the size of some of these potholes or should I say moon craters on Sioux Falls city streets right now?. Frightening is the only way to properly describe them. They are big, they are nasty, and they are just about everywhere on most of the well-traveled Sioux Falls city streets at the moment.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Why Does South Dakota Snow Appear To Have A Blue Tint?

What is that picture? Is it a giant pile of shaving cream? Or could it be a big egg that is about to hatch an alien? OK, maybe I'm watching too many sci-fi movies. It's actually a pile of snow in Sioux Falls that has buried a high-power white LED floodlight. The alien egg sound more fun though. But the question I had when I took the picture is how come the snow appears to be blue?
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux Falls Police Warn Residents of Police Impersonator

We can never thank the men and women in blue enough for their service, especially on January 9th, National Law Enforcement Day. The Sioux Falls Police Department does whatever it takes to keep its residents safe. This includes alerting the public about new scams in the area. The newest scam...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
SDSU Football Wins First Ever National Championship

FRISCO, TEXAS — The Jackrabbits are NATIONAL CHAMPIONS!. South Dakota State grabbed control with a 24-point second quarter, running away from defending champion North Dakota State for a 45-21 victory in the Football Championship Subdivision national title game before a crowd of 18,023 fans Sunday afternoon at Toyota Stadium.
BROOKINGS, SD
SDSU John Stiegelmeier Claims Coach of the Year

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — South Dakota State's John Stiegelmeier claimed another national award Monday. He was selected as the 2022 American Football Coaches Association National Coach of the Year for the Football Championship Subdivision. Stiegelmeier earned his first AFCA National Coach of the Year honor after leading the Jackrabbits...
BROOKINGS, SD
USF Men’s Basketball Sweeps Weekend Road Series

BISMARCK – The University of Sioux Falls men's basketball goes 2-0 on the weekend with a 90-84 victory over the University of Mary tonight. The Cougars advance to 12-4 on the year and 7-3 in the NSIC with tonight's win. Sioux Falls sits atop the NSIC South Division and fourth overall.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Hot 104.7 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

