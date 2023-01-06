ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

The Associated Press

US to max out on debt soon, setting up political fight

WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal government is on track to max out on its $31.4 trillion borrowing authority as soon as this month, starting the clock on an expected standoff between President Joe Biden and the new House Republican majority that will test both parties’ ability to navigate a divided Washington, with the fragile global economy at stake.
LOUISIANA STATE
Rocky Mount Telegram

Nash school board selects new chairwoman

The Nash County Board of Education on Monday elected board member LaShawnda Washington as its new chairwoman. The board elected Washington by a 6-5 margin over board member Franklin Lamm to succeed outgoing Chairman Bill Sharpe as the board’s leader. Board member Lank Dunton nominated Washington. Voting for Washington were board members Doneva Chavis, Dunton, Zack Gray, Evelyn Bulluck and Sharonda Bulluck. Washington voted for herself. ...
NASH COUNTY, NC

