Read full article on original website
Related
Republicans Signal Cuts To Social Security, Medicare With New House Majority
The House GOP is itching for a fight over spending cuts — including to major entitlement programs.
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6
On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of committee assignments over past statements that she said were part of getting sucked into QAnon online.
The new weapon the U.S. is giving Ukraine isn’t a tank, but it is a problem for Russia
Military Twitter has been ablaze for days debating whether the armed and armored vehicles the U.S. and its allies recently decided to send Ukraine constitute tanks, which could be read as a significant escalation in the war against Russia. The debate centers on the precise form and function of the new fighting vehicles — but it misses the point.
Channel 3000
5 things to know for January 9: Immigration, House, Brazil, Floods, Prince Harry
The advancement of smartphones and internet search engines has left human phone operators virtually extinct. Still, millions of calls are placed annually to “411” and “0” to request directory assistance or operator help, according to the FCC. That could change this year, however, as more major phone carriers are taking the operator off the hook or offering the service for a fee.
Channel 3000
Opinion: Hakeem Jeffries gave the speech that Kevin McCarthy should have — but won’t
The longest battle for House speaker in 164 years finally ended early Saturday, culminating with the GOP’s Kevin McCarthy being elected on the 15th ballot. It should’ve been the most stirring moment after days of Republican struggle on the House floor, but it wasn’t. Far more memorable...
Channel 3000
White House gun violence program with philanthropies ends
NEW YORK — It was small, as Washington celebrations go — two senior Biden administration advisers gathered with program participants near the White House on a Thursday afternoon in December to mark the end of a little-known initiative with a budget of less than $8 million. The impact...
Channel 3000
McCarthy is speaker, but the extremists hold the power
Kevin McCarthy faces the first test of his capacity to cling onto power on Monday after he effectively gutted the House speakership of much of its authority so he could secure his dream job. McCarthy finally won the gavel on the 15th ballot early Saturday morning amid chaotic scenes after...
Cynthia Tucker: Gingrich's legacy has become GOP's crisis
It’s tempting to blame Donald J. Trump for the dumpster fire that the U.S. House of Representatives has become, but that’s unfair. The House Republican caucus was a smoldering tinderbox of white grievance, racism, conspiracy-mongering and “Christian” nationalism long before Trump was elected president. He merely added rocket fuel to the embers. Many historians and political observers have noted that the GOP began its descent into the fevered swamplands of white grievance in the 1960s, after President Lyndon B. Johnson signed historic civil rights legislation...
Channel 3000
Biden inspects busy port of entry on US-Mexico border in first visit to area as president
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — President Joe Biden inspected a busy port of entry along the U.S.-Mexico border on Sunday, his first trip to the region after two years in office as Republicans hammer him for being soft on border security while the number of migrants crossing spirals. Biden...
Channel 3000
DOJ reviewing potentially classified docs at Biden center
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is reviewing a batch of potentially classified documents found in the Washington office space of President Joe Biden’s former institute, the White House said Monday. Special counsel to the president Richard Sauber said “a small number of documents with classified markings” were...
Channel 3000
Finally, something lawmakers can (mostly) agree on: state symbols
New Jersey has a state fruit — the blueberry — but not a state muffin. However, if a young woman there has her way, the blueberry muffin will take its place among the Garden State’s symbols. In Washington state, there’s a bill, also championed by a young...
Channel 3000
California storms persist; Biden, Trudeau discuss hemisphere; Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ now available | Hot off the Wire podcast
» The latest in a relentless string of California storms is swamping roads, battering coastlines with high surf, turning rivers into gushing flood zones and forcing the evacuation of thousands in towns with histories of deadly mudslides. At least 14 people have died since the storms began last week, including two people killed by falling trees.
Channel 3000
Ukrainians mark somber Orthodox Christmas in Bakhmut as shelling goes on
The shelter was jammed with people on the eve of Orthodox Christmas. Some were trying to warm up around the wood stove after traveling in the freezing drizzle. Others lined up for a cup of hot coffee and biscuits. Under the Christmas tree lay a tangle of wires charging mobile phones.
Comments / 0