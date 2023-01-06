ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Idaho8.com

Scattered snow showers for Monday

TONIGHT: Scattered snow showers become a lot more isolated and stray as the night goes along. We're expecting more chances of isolated snow showers to continue across western WY throughout overnight with the rest of the region drying up. Winds will be mostly light between 5-15 mph. Low temperatures get down to the teen's.
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

More Snow Expected in Southeast Wyoming Mountains

Another round of snow is expected to hit the mountains of southeast Wyoming late tonight through early Saturday morning, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 11 p.m. tonight through 5 a.m. Saturday for the Sierra Madre and Snowy ranges. URGENT -...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, January 9, 2023

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken 10 miles west of I-25 on Horsecreek Road in Laramie County by Melissa Hanes. To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The...
WYOMING STATE
sweetwaternow.com

Mostly Cloudy With a High Near 30

Partly cloudy skies will become mostly cloudy this afternoon and evening as a weak disturbance moves through the area. Western WY will see some snow, with 2-4 inches in the Tetons tonight. Southwest winds will again be gusty through central WY this afternoon. – Detailed Forecast – Today. Mostly cloudy,...
WYOMING STATE
capcity.news

Cheyenne residents have slight chance of snow before sunny weekend

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, there is a chance of snow today before a sunny weekend. Today, Jan. 6, there will be a 30% chance of snow this morning alongside cloudy skies and a high of 40. Winds will be in the west at 10 mph. There will be a 30% chance of snow this evening with a low of 25 and west-northwest winds at 10–15 mph.
CHEYENNE, WY
kqennewsradio.com

WIND ADVISORY SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH EARLY SUNDAY

A Wind Advisory is in effect from Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. through Sunday morning at 4:00 a.m. for parts of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said southeast winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts to between 45 and 55 miles per hour are expected.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Wyoming (-66 degrees!)

Discover the Coldest Place in Wyoming (-66 degrees!) Situated in the western part of the country, Wyoming is known for its wide-open spaces and rugged terrain. From the rolling hills of the Great Plains to the towering peaks of the Rocky Mountains, the state’s geography is diverse and varied. But no matter where you go in Wyoming, you can experience some seriously chilly temperatures, especially during the winter.
WYOMING STATE
WTVQ

Rain and snow showers tonight before a bigger system by Thursday

Lexington, Kentucky: Good Sunday evening everyone, rain showers are beginning to wind down across central and eastern Kentucky with a flurry being possible into the overnight. But north central and northern Kentucky are dealing with some snow showers as temperatures have dropped into the low to mid 30s there. Some areas in our far northern viewing area may see some very light accumulations tonight. This snap shot here of Max HD radar shows the heavier snow showers.
KENTUCKY STATE
oilcity.news

Shed antler and horn hunting season closed for western, southern Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Many sections of public lands in western and southern Wyoming are now closed to shed antler and horn hunting. The annual closure for sections of public land, state land and Wyoming Game and Fish Commission wildlife habitat management areas in Wyoming became effective at midnight Dec. 31. The shed collection closure is meant to protect wintering big game.
WYOMING STATE
Q 105.7

‘Substantial’ Snow Could Finally Hit Capital Region Later This Week

A developing storm could bring our first big snow of winter later next week. Weather prognosticators came into the season with some big predictions for Upstate New York and the Northeast in general. You may recall both the Farmers' Almanac and the Olde Farmer's Almanac predicted lots of cold and snow. After a promising start in December, winter has taken a turn in the other direction with mild temperatures and December snow has been long gone here in the Capital Region.
ALBANY, NY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Legislature 2023: Drones, Colorado River Protection High On List

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Drones shouldn’t be used to give hunters an unfair edge or snoop into other people’s private spaces, according to bills warming up in the bullpen for the 67th meeting of the Wyoming Legislature, which begins next week. Lawmakers also...
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Snow, Possible Freezing Drizzle Expected In Southeast Wyoming

Southeast Wyoming can expect continuing snow and possibly some freezing drizzle through the day today, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Snow will continue to decrease across the area this morning, with freezing drizzle becoming the dominant threat through early afternoon for far southeast Wyoming and the southern Nebraska Panhandle. Portions of the I-80 corridor between Cheyenne and Sidney could see one to two tenths of ice accumulation due to heavy drizzle, particularly on elevated surfaces. As the responsible storm system lifts into the Plains over the next few hours, additional moisture will begin to wrap around the back side of the storm and result in an uptick in light to moderate snow later this afternoon through tonight. The potential for heavy snow will return to the western Nebraska Panhandle, where an additional 6-12 inches will be possible from this evening through Tuesday morning. In central and eastern Laramie County, there are some indications of some potential narrow snow banding that could develop between 2 PM and 8 PM today. This banding is generally favored to be east of Cheyenne, but could develop into the I-25 corridor which will be watching closely later today. Snowfall rates up to one inch per hour will be possible within these bands.
CHEYENNE, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming Needs Volunteer Weather Observers

Satellite technology has helped us learn a lot about the weather. But it can't do everything. Sometimes we need a person actually in that weather to have a look at what's going on. That's where you come in. Wyoming is a little low on weather stations. Okay, a lot low.
WYOMING STATE
Idaho State Journal

Winter storm to continue bringing snow to East Idaho through this afternoon

East Idaho is being hit with a blast of winter that is forecast to continue through Friday afternoon. The storm arrived in East Idaho's higher elevations on Thursday and by early Friday morning the precipitation was falling on the lowlands as well. The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for East Idaho warning the public about the hazardous conditions on the region's roads. As of 10 a.m. there...
IDAHO STATE
KGAB AM 650

KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne, WY
6K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KGAB AM 650 has the best news coverage for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy