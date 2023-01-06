Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NWS Cheyenne: Several Inches of Snow, Travel Impacts Possible Midweek
Strong winds are expected to continue to blast much of southeast Wyoming today and tomorrow before another round of snow moves in. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says the wind-prone areas such as Arlington and Elk Mountain along Interstate 80 and the Bordeaux interchange along Interstate 25 could see gusts of 70 to 75 mph.
UPDATE: I-80 in Wyoming Now Open, High Wind Restrictions in Place
Interstate 80 is now open. Due to gusting winds, the stretch between Rawlins and Laramie is closed to light, high-profile vehicles. Interstate 80 between Rock Springs and Rawlins and Laramie and Cheyenne is now open to all traffic in both directions. The roughly 100-mile stretch between Rawlins and Laramie remains...
Idaho8.com
Scattered snow showers for Monday
TONIGHT: Scattered snow showers become a lot more isolated and stray as the night goes along. We're expecting more chances of isolated snow showers to continue across western WY throughout overnight with the rest of the region drying up. Winds will be mostly light between 5-15 mph. Low temperatures get down to the teen's.
More Snow Expected in Southeast Wyoming Mountains
Another round of snow is expected to hit the mountains of southeast Wyoming late tonight through early Saturday morning, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 11 p.m. tonight through 5 a.m. Saturday for the Sierra Madre and Snowy ranges. URGENT -...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Monday, January 9, 2023
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken 10 miles west of I-25 on Horsecreek Road in Laramie County by Melissa Hanes. To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The...
sweetwaternow.com
Mostly Cloudy With a High Near 30
Partly cloudy skies will become mostly cloudy this afternoon and evening as a weak disturbance moves through the area. Western WY will see some snow, with 2-4 inches in the Tetons tonight. Southwest winds will again be gusty through central WY this afternoon. – Detailed Forecast – Today. Mostly cloudy,...
oilcity.news
Wyoming 258 closed to light, high-profile vehicles from Mills to Evansville
CASPER, Wyo. — Due to strong wind gusts throughout the area, the Wyoming Department of Transportation has closed Wyoming 258, also known as Outer Drive, to light, high-profile vehicles. Light and high-profile vehicles include things like RVs, campers and some moving trucks, which all are at risk of rolling...
capcity.news
Cheyenne residents have slight chance of snow before sunny weekend
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — According to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, there is a chance of snow today before a sunny weekend. Today, Jan. 6, there will be a 30% chance of snow this morning alongside cloudy skies and a high of 40. Winds will be in the west at 10 mph. There will be a 30% chance of snow this evening with a low of 25 and west-northwest winds at 10–15 mph.
kqennewsradio.com
WIND ADVISORY SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH EARLY SUNDAY
A Wind Advisory is in effect from Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. through Sunday morning at 4:00 a.m. for parts of southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said southeast winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts to between 45 and 55 miles per hour are expected.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Wyoming (-66 degrees!)
Discover the Coldest Place in Wyoming (-66 degrees!) Situated in the western part of the country, Wyoming is known for its wide-open spaces and rugged terrain. From the rolling hills of the Great Plains to the towering peaks of the Rocky Mountains, the state’s geography is diverse and varied. But no matter where you go in Wyoming, you can experience some seriously chilly temperatures, especially during the winter.
WTVQ
Rain and snow showers tonight before a bigger system by Thursday
Lexington, Kentucky: Good Sunday evening everyone, rain showers are beginning to wind down across central and eastern Kentucky with a flurry being possible into the overnight. But north central and northern Kentucky are dealing with some snow showers as temperatures have dropped into the low to mid 30s there. Some areas in our far northern viewing area may see some very light accumulations tonight. This snap shot here of Max HD radar shows the heavier snow showers.
Wyoming Man Killed and Two Injured in Collision Near Lander on New Year’s Day
A Wyoming man, 56, died after a head-on collision near Lander, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 12:09 p.m. on January 1st near milepost 40.3 on WY-28. According to the crash summary:. The man was driving a Ford F-350 headed westbound when he met an eastbound...
Snow forecast intensifies, up to 18 inches now expected on some Colorado peaks
The forecast of incoming snowfall that's starting to hit Colorado got a significant upgrade in the past 24 hours, now showing that up to 18 inches of snow are expected on some peaks through Saturday morning. Mapping from the National Weather Service shows that peaks east of Steamboat Springs and...
[PHOTO] Semi-Truck Tipping Wind Gusts Will Blast SE Wyoming Today
Yesterday, the Cheyenne National Weather Service warned of 60-70 MPH wind gusts today through Thursday morning on their Facebook page. Today, the NWS has updated their High Wind Warning to last through Thursday at 5 a.m. The most extreme winds will batter the areas around Cheyenne, Laramie, and Wheatland. Today's...
oilcity.news
Shed antler and horn hunting season closed for western, southern Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Many sections of public lands in western and southern Wyoming are now closed to shed antler and horn hunting. The annual closure for sections of public land, state land and Wyoming Game and Fish Commission wildlife habitat management areas in Wyoming became effective at midnight Dec. 31. The shed collection closure is meant to protect wintering big game.
‘Substantial’ Snow Could Finally Hit Capital Region Later This Week
A developing storm could bring our first big snow of winter later next week. Weather prognosticators came into the season with some big predictions for Upstate New York and the Northeast in general. You may recall both the Farmers' Almanac and the Olde Farmer's Almanac predicted lots of cold and snow. After a promising start in December, winter has taken a turn in the other direction with mild temperatures and December snow has been long gone here in the Capital Region.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Legislature 2023: Drones, Colorado River Protection High On List
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Drones shouldn’t be used to give hunters an unfair edge or snoop into other people’s private spaces, according to bills warming up in the bullpen for the 67th meeting of the Wyoming Legislature, which begins next week. Lawmakers also...
Snow, Possible Freezing Drizzle Expected In Southeast Wyoming
Southeast Wyoming can expect continuing snow and possibly some freezing drizzle through the day today, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Snow will continue to decrease across the area this morning, with freezing drizzle becoming the dominant threat through early afternoon for far southeast Wyoming and the southern Nebraska Panhandle. Portions of the I-80 corridor between Cheyenne and Sidney could see one to two tenths of ice accumulation due to heavy drizzle, particularly on elevated surfaces. As the responsible storm system lifts into the Plains over the next few hours, additional moisture will begin to wrap around the back side of the storm and result in an uptick in light to moderate snow later this afternoon through tonight. The potential for heavy snow will return to the western Nebraska Panhandle, where an additional 6-12 inches will be possible from this evening through Tuesday morning. In central and eastern Laramie County, there are some indications of some potential narrow snow banding that could develop between 2 PM and 8 PM today. This banding is generally favored to be east of Cheyenne, but could develop into the I-25 corridor which will be watching closely later today. Snowfall rates up to one inch per hour will be possible within these bands.
Wyoming Needs Volunteer Weather Observers
Satellite technology has helped us learn a lot about the weather. But it can't do everything. Sometimes we need a person actually in that weather to have a look at what's going on. That's where you come in. Wyoming is a little low on weather stations. Okay, a lot low.
Winter storm to continue bringing snow to East Idaho through this afternoon
East Idaho is being hit with a blast of winter that is forecast to continue through Friday afternoon. The storm arrived in East Idaho's higher elevations on Thursday and by early Friday morning the precipitation was falling on the lowlands as well. The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories for East Idaho warning the public about the hazardous conditions on the region's roads. As of 10 a.m. there...
KGAB AM 650
Cheyenne, WY
6K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KGAB AM 650 has the best news coverage for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0