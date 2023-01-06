ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6

On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
White House gun violence program with philanthropies ends

NEW YORK — It was small, as Washington celebrations go — two senior Biden administration advisers gathered with program participants near the White House on a Thursday afternoon in December to mark the end of a little-known initiative with a budget of less than $8 million. The impact...
Real message from Kathy Hochul’s State of the State? Escape from New York

Early in her State of the State address Tuesday, Gov. Hochul cited widespread fears of crime and the sky-high cost of living as threats to New York’s future. She said predictions of a recession mean “we will not be raising income taxes this year.”  So far, so good, and she followed that with her smartest observation of the day, saying, “We’re already seeing signs of out-migration that we can no longer ignore.” Heart be still, maybe she finally gets it.  Not a chance, not after she spent the next 40 minutes announcing a seemingly endless list of big-spending, big-government programs that would make...
California storms persist; Biden, Trudeau discuss hemisphere; Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ now available | Hot off the Wire podcast

» The latest in a relentless string of California storms is swamping roads, battering coastlines with high surf, turning rivers into gushing flood zones and forcing the evacuation of thousands in towns with histories of deadly mudslides. At least 14 people have died since the storms began last week, including two people killed by falling trees.
Why you should pay attention to the 2023 Washington Legislature

Gone is the tall wire fence that encased the Washington State Capitol two years ago to ward off potential incursions by political protesters. The ground floor conference room used last year to administer COVID tests is reserved again for public school tours. And legislators, lobbyists and the public are all back inside the white stone building, ready to scrum and squabble beneath the dome.
US law based on anti-Latino racism fuels immigration fight

LAS VEGAS — As thousands of children were taken from their parents at the southern border during a Trump administration crackdown on illegal crossings, a federal public defender in San Diego set out to find new strategies to go after the longstanding deportation law fueling the family separations. The...
