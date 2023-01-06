Hi, I’m Mark, the new editor at The Capital Times, ushered in with the new year. You may have read about my hire as the newsroom leader, as previously reported in the Cap Times; if you did, you might remember a little about my background from that article. But this is my first opportunity to introduce myself to you more directly, so I’d like to share more about where I’ve come from, the team I’m excited to join and what you might expect from the Cap Times going forward.

