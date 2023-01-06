Read full article on original website

captimes.com
A look back: Madison’s 2022 economy in eight stories
2022 was an exciting year to be a reporter covering the local economy. I began the year diving into big questions about why Wisconsin was struggling to provide the care its youngest and oldest residents need, and to look after the needs of that stretched-thin workforce. I ended the year uncovering major challenges facing Madison-based businesses like EatStreet and American Family Insurance.
captimes.com
Women in Focus celebrates MLK weekend with 37th annual scholarship ball
Twenty years ago, Matthew Braunginn was awarded a Women in Focus Scholarship, which he used to pursue an education at Purdue University, earning a bachelor’s degree in political science and international affairs & public policy. “While my parents were educated and well employed, college isn't cheap, particularly for middle...
captimes.com
More MMSD students are crowded into classrooms over district limits
Hundreds of Madison Metropolitan School District students are in fuller classrooms than allowed by district policy, according to a report obtained by The Capital Times. The district's annual class size report, completed in November but not yet made public, shows that at least 284 classes were at or above the maximum number of students, up from 277 a year ago and 179 in 2019.
captimes.com
Opinion | The Cap Times has a new editor but the same mission
Hi, I’m Mark, the new editor at The Capital Times, ushered in with the new year. You may have read about my hire as the newsroom leader, as previously reported in the Cap Times; if you did, you might remember a little about my background from that article. But this is my first opportunity to introduce myself to you more directly, so I’d like to share more about where I’ve come from, the team I’m excited to join and what you might expect from the Cap Times going forward.
captimes.com
Why One City's timing to cut grades could cost MMSD thousands
The timing of One City Schools closing ninth and 10th grades could cost the Madison Metropolitan School District hundreds of thousands of dollars. Of the roughly 60 students currently in those grades at One City, 51 live in Madison school district boundaries and are likely to return to an MMSD school after their classes are eliminated Jan. 20.
captimes.com
East High drag show postponed over 'safety concerns'
A student-planned drag show at East High School has been postponed amid safety concerns following a hostile reception to the event from some conservatives online. “We know how disappointing this news will be for many of our students, however we feel this decision was necessary to provide time to refine our safety plan around this very important celebration,” Madison Metropolitan School District spokesperson Tim LeMonds wrote in an email Monday afternoon.
captimes.com
MMSD summer school staff could get raise after shortage last year
Madison Metropolitan School District administrators are recommending a pay increase for staff working summer school one year after the district unenrolled hundreds of summer semester students because of a staffing shortage. District officials presented an update on summer programming to the School Board Monday night, including the suggestion they raise...
captimes.com
Q&A: Steve Tibbetts' guitar crosses musical and geographic borders
Steve Tibbetts learned the power of a guitar at an early age. When he was growing up in Madison, Tibbetts would tag along with his father, the late Norris Tibbetts, on trips out of town. Norris Tibbetts, who died in October at 101, was a labor organizer and a professor of labor law at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and would visit factory workers.
captimes.com
PHOTOS: Joey's Song raises voices and funds to fight epilepsy
After being postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Joey's Song — a long-running benefit show that raises money to fund research, treatment and respite care for individuals and families affected by seizure disorders — returned Saturday, Jan. 8, at its largest venue yet, The Sylvee in downtown Madison, with a capacity of 2,500.
