Buffalo, NY

Canisius College president addresses flooding, storm effects on campus

By Adam Duke
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 4 days ago
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Canisius College President Steve Stoute on Thursday addressed the community regarding recent damage to the campus during the Blizzard of ’22.

In the statement, Stoute spoke on the damage to Lyons Hall, the impact the storm had on the Buffalo community, and the faculty and staff’s return to campus on Monday. He also said he was proud to share that spring semester classes will begin on schedule on Jan. 17.

“In 2022, our Canisius family and the Buffalo community we call home have certainly been tested,” Stoute said. “However, I am certain that our familial bonds are of the strength that will endure.”

Stoute then spoke on the effects of the blizzard, acknowledging lives lost in the storm, as well as the impact to the school.

“We pray for every one of those families who lost a loved one,” he said. “The blizzard also stretched the limits of our physical plant on campus beyond capacity, resulting in significant damage to Lyons Hall, but not before that same physical plant was used to welcome our neighbors in Buffalo who were without power and heat for multiple days during the blizzard.”

Stoute continued, saying he believes moments like this exemplify the character of people and institutions, thanking the members of the Canisius community who stepped up during the storm to help Buffalonians in need, as well as those working on cleanup efforts after the storm.

“Thank you also to the many people who have worked around the clock in the aftermath of the blizzard to address its impact on our campus,” the College’s president said. “Because of your efforts, our faculty and staff can return to work on campus beginning Monday, Jan. 9.”

He said work in Lyons Hall will be going on for the foreseeable future, however.

“For those individuals with offices in Lyons Hall, your vice president will provide you with information about temporary office space and retrieval of temporary belongings,” Stoute said.

Dan Higgins, co-director of Canisius’ journalism program, told News 4 he has not yet received any information from the College regarding new classroom assignments or office space.

“We have zero information about where classes will be held or where our offices will be,” Higgins said. “I hope to find out soon.”

In addition to the journalism program, Lyons Hall, which is over a century old, played host to the communication studies, digital media arts, political science, music, and theatre programs, as well as the office of institutional advancement. The main entrance to the Marie Maday Theatre is also located on the building’s first floor.

“Do not be unnerved by this test,” Stoute told the campus community. “Know that our character is strong and together we will pass this test and emerge better than ever before.”

Stoute attached the video to a recent email sent to students, staff, and parents, which was provided to News 4 by Canisius student and managing editor for campus newspaper “The Griffin,” Patrick Healy.

“As we begin the new year, following the historic blizzard of 2022, I want to provide you with an update about campus operations,” the email said. “I also want to express my heartfelt thanks to all who exemplified our tagline—Where Leaders Are Made—during the storm and in the aftermath. You put others first in caring for and supporting our students, your colleagues, and our neighbors during a moment of great need, and you worked tirelessly to respond to the impact of the blizzard.”

Healy also provided the following photos:

Adam Duke is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of his work here .

Comments / 0

 

