NJ Corrections Officer Awarded “Hero of Civilization" for Recuing Elderly BoaterMorristown MinuteLittle Egg Harbor Township, NJ
New Jersey Woman Shoots Politician-Husband Dead on Christmas DayAMY KAPLANAtlantic City, NJ
Murder on Christmas Day: New Jersey woman arrested for allegedly killing husbandEdy ZooMays Landing, NJ
She Told People They Were Getting Married, But He Already Had A Wife. Then She Disappeared.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRunnemede, NJ
The Best Southern Food in all of New Jersey Can be Found at this Little Hole-in-the-Wall JointTravel MavenHammonton, NJ
Suspect In Road Rage Incident Arrested In Atlantic City Traffic Stop, Gun Recovered
A traffic stop resulted in the arrest of a man and a woman and the recovery of a loaded handgun and drugs, authorities said.At 9:46 p.m., on Friday, Jan. 6, Atlantic City Officer John Bell, while on roving patrol, observed a vehicle that was heavily tinted illegally parked in a lane of traffic in t…
Do affluent NJ residents care? Making it too easy for burglars, car thieves
For all the proposed legislation and local laws to toughen the penalties for car theft in New Jersey, it might all come down to one basic preventative measure: locking your car and home doors. In four cases of attempted home burglaries in Toms River on Friday morning, two ended with...
Suspect arrested for firing shot outside Philadelphia City Hall identified
According to the D.A.'s office, the suspect is ineligible to have a gun due to a decade-old drug conviction.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE ARREST ELKTON MAN FOR MULTIPLE THEFTS THROUGHOUT NEW CASTLE COUNTY
(Newark, DE 19702) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police have arrested 42-year-old Michael Savage of Elkton, Maryland in reference to theft charges. Over the past month, officers have been dispatched to multiple locations throughout the county in reference to a suspect removing AlphaCell batteries from Comcast cable boxes. Thefts were reported in the following communities: Frenchtown Woods, Fox Run, Perch Creek, Glasgow Pines, Sparrow Run, Salem Village, Marydale, Timber Farms, Summer Hill, and Salem Woods.
'Must Have Thought It Was Free': Idle Van Stolen From Bucks Wawa, Cops Say
He "must have thought it was free," authorities say. Police in Tullytown Borough are searching for the man who stole a running vehicle parked outside of the Wawa at 225 Levittown Parkway, sometime on Sunday, Jan. 8, the department said in a release. Investigators are asking Levittown area residents to...
WDEL 1150AM
New Castle man arrested in connection with shots fired in Middletown
An 18-year New Castle man was arrested early Sunday morning following a report of shots being fired in Middletown. Police said they responded to Plymouth Place around 2 a.m. for a report of gunfire. While canvassing the area they found a vehicle in a nearby convenience store parking lot with...
24-year-old Man Shot in Pennsauken, NJ, Friday Afternoon
A 24-year-old man is recovering after being shot in Pennsauken Friday afternoon. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says officers with the Pennsauken Police Department received a shots-fired call just before 4:30 in the area of the 4700 block of Sherwood Terrace. When officers arrived at the scene, they located...
Suspect Arrested With Handgun After Foot Chase In Atlantic City
A 19-year-old Atlantic City man was arrested with a handgun after a foot chase, authorities said. On Thursday, Jan. 5 at 46 p.m., members of the Atlantic City Police Department’s Special Investigations Section conducted an investigation near New York and Mediterranean avenues in response to information Detective Brian Hambrecht received regarding a male armed with a handgun. Soon after, Detectives Eric Evans, Christopher Dodson and Alberto Valles observed a male, Zaim Wall, matching the description of the suspect walking southbound on New York Avenue towards Sewell Avenue, police said.
2 shooting victims in pickup truck pull up to Delaware County hospital for treatment
Chopper 6 was over Delaware County Hospital in Drexel Hill just before 11 p.m. as the pickup truck pulled up.
4 suspects in deadly shooting near Roxborough High School held for trial
Four suspects in the deadly shooting near Roxborough High School appeared in court on Tuesday.
Bayville man charged for armed robbery at Jackson TD Bank
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police in Jackson Township arrested a man who robbed the TD Bank on North Countyline Road on Monday. According to the Jackson Police Department, Jeremy Long, 32, of Bayville was arrested shortly after fleeing the scene. At around 4 pm on Monday, officers arrived at the bank after it was reportedly robbed by a suspect who brandished a knife and demanded money from a bank teller. Jackson Police Officer Andrew Brodzinski and Michael Basso each observed the suspect fleeing the scene and set up a perimeter. The suspect continued evading police through Sixty Acre Reserve and The post Bayville man charged for armed robbery at Jackson TD Bank appeared first on Shore News Network.
Armed thieves steal ATM from Popeyes restaurant in Overbrook
Police say four suspects, two of whom were armed, walked out with the ATM from the Popeyes restaurant.
Police: Man in custody after firing shot outside Philadelphia City Hall
Witnesses told police and Action News that a male driver got out of the car and fired at least one shot into the air.
thenjsentinel.com
ARREST MADE IN WOODBURY HOMICIDE
On Wednesday, January 4th at approximately 2:41 P.M., officers from the Woodbury Police Department were dispatched to the area of Franklin and Wallace Streets for the report of a male who had been shot. Upon arrival, they discovered a victim who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Immediate medical attention was rendered, and the victim was transported to Cooper University Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
fox29.com
Police: Man in custody after shooting erupts near Philadelphia City Hall during morning commute
PHILADELPHIA - Chaotic scenes in Center City Monday morning after a shooting completely shutdown several areas surrounding Philadelphia's City Hall. Multiple squad cars responded to the intersection of 15th and Market near Dilworth Park around 8 a.m. as commuters tried to make their way into work. Witnesses told police a...
Teen shot in Tacony; Amazon driver injured by shattered glass
A teenager is recovering after being shot in Philadelphia's Tacony section on Sunday night.
fox29.com
300 cars cleared out after causing disturbance in Sonic parking lot, South Jersey police say
BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. - A South Jersey car club memorial reportedly got out of hand Friday night, evoking a response from the local police chief. "I am actively involved on both sides of the river in stopping the ‘Boom Parties’ from keeping South Jersey residents awake during all hours of the day/night and continuing to cause a serious quality-of-life issue," Cinnaminson Township Police Chief Rich Calabrese said in Facebook post.
fox29.com
Ship may have hit 33-foot whale found washed ashore near Atlantic City boardwalk, officials say
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - Residents and visitors awoke to a shocking discovery when a humpback whale washed up on a beach in Atlantic City this weekend. The 33-foot female whale was found not far from the boardwalk on Georgia Avenue beach near Boardwalk Hall as the sun rose Saturday morning.
Cumberland County, NJ, Man Fatally Shot in Camden; Another Wounded
Authorities in Camden County are investigating a double shooting Saturday night that wounded one man and left another dead. The Camden County Prosecutor's Office says the scene unfolded just after 8:30 in the 3200 block of Saunders Avenue in Camden. Officers with the Camden County Police Department received a ShotSpotter...
Couple Busted For Drugs After Passing Out at Wildwood Wawa
A man and woman from North Cape May found slumped over in their vehicle in the parking lot at the Wildwood Wawa earlier this month were arrested on charges of drug possession and distribution. Wildwood Police say they responded to the Wawa on West Rio Grande Avenue at 10:49 pm...
