Egg Harbor Township, NJ

POLICE ARREST ELKTON MAN FOR MULTIPLE THEFTS THROUGHOUT NEW CASTLE COUNTY

(Newark, DE 19702) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police have arrested 42-year-old Michael Savage of Elkton, Maryland in reference to theft charges. Over the past month, officers have been dispatched to multiple locations throughout the county in reference to a suspect removing AlphaCell batteries from Comcast cable boxes. Thefts were reported in the following communities: Frenchtown Woods, Fox Run, Perch Creek, Glasgow Pines, Sparrow Run, Salem Village, Marydale, Timber Farms, Summer Hill, and Salem Woods.
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Suspect Arrested With Handgun After Foot Chase In Atlantic City

A 19-year-old Atlantic City man was arrested with a handgun after a foot chase, authorities said. On Thursday, Jan. 5 at 46 p.m., members of the Atlantic City Police Department’s Special Investigations Section conducted an investigation near New York and Mediterranean avenues in response to information Detective Brian Hambrecht received regarding a male armed with a handgun. Soon after, Detectives Eric Evans, Christopher Dodson and Alberto Valles observed a male, Zaim Wall, matching the description of the suspect walking southbound on New York Avenue towards Sewell Avenue, police said.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Bayville man charged for armed robbery at Jackson TD Bank

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, NJ – Police in Jackson Township arrested a man who robbed the TD Bank on North Countyline Road on Monday. According to the Jackson Police Department, Jeremy Long, 32, of Bayville was arrested shortly after fleeing the scene. At around 4 pm on Monday, officers arrived at the bank after it was reportedly robbed by a suspect who brandished a knife and demanded money from a bank teller. Jackson Police Officer Andrew Brodzinski and Michael Basso each observed the suspect fleeing the scene and set up a perimeter. The suspect continued evading police through Sixty Acre Reserve and The post Bayville man charged for armed robbery at Jackson TD Bank appeared first on Shore News Network.
JACKSON, NJ
ARREST MADE IN WOODBURY HOMICIDE

On Wednesday, January 4th at approximately 2:41 P.M., officers from the Woodbury Police Department were dispatched to the area of Franklin and Wallace Streets for the report of a male who had been shot. Upon arrival, they discovered a victim who had sustained multiple gunshot wounds. Immediate medical attention was rendered, and the victim was transported to Cooper University Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
WOODBURY, NJ
300 cars cleared out after causing disturbance in Sonic parking lot, South Jersey police say

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. - A South Jersey car club memorial reportedly got out of hand Friday night, evoking a response from the local police chief. "I am actively involved on both sides of the river in stopping the ‘Boom Parties’ from keeping South Jersey residents awake during all hours of the day/night and continuing to cause a serious quality-of-life issue," Cinnaminson Township Police Chief Rich Calabrese said in Facebook post.
CINNAMINSON, NJ
Northfield NJ
