Story by Beaver County Radio News Staff. Published January 10, 2023 7:28 A.M. Updated 4:30 P.M. (Aliquippa, PA) (WBVP-WMBA) Justin Lee Carr, 28, reported his vehicle had been stolen last Monday in Aliquippa. Later that afternoon he phoned police using obscenities to inform them that he found his car behind the police station. He hung up, according to the criminal complaint, the officer called him back, and he used loud obscenities again. Police went to his address 419 Allegheny Avenue , and ran the vehicle’s registration, and it was reported stolen. Two other individuals, Monica McCutchen and Theaughn Lewis arrived on scene, confronting officers, loudly yelling, screaming and threatening them and refusing to comply with police commands. Lewis threw a punch at Officer Paul Woods as police were attempting to restrain him ,according to Officer Bruce Tooch’s statement. McCutchen shoved Officer Woods, jumped on his back and continued throwing more punches. Officer Tooch grabbed McCutchen and released her hold on Officer Woods. Lewis continued pushing and punching Officer Woods and Sgt. Nicholas D’arrigo. The 2 were able to maneuver around him, placing him on the ground eventually restraining him. Sgt. D’arrigo restrained McCutchen and placed her under arrest. Officer Woods was treated at the scene by firefighters for multiple lacerations..

ALIQUIPPA, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO