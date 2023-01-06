Read full article on original website
Air-Fryer Causes Chippewa Twp. Fire Friday Night
(Chippewa Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Chippewa Township Firefighters had to put out flames inside a home in the Highland Meadows neighborhood on Friday night after an air fryer caught on fire and began to spread. When the owner of the house returned around 8:30 PM they noticed the house was...
Miss Val Steps Up to the Mic for Teleforum on Wednesday
(File Photo taken by Frank Sparks) (Beaver Falls, Pa.) Mrs. New Brighton, Valerie McElvy will be hosting Teleforum on Beaver County Radio on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in place of the vacationing Eddy Crow. Miss Val is going to talk about how to approach being a senior citizen gracefully. Miss...
Beaver Falls City Council Receives Presentation From Innovation Corridor
(Matt Drzik/Beaver County Radio) The city of Beaver Falls held its first council meeting of the new year, with a short agenda and a long look at future plans. The meeting was anchored by a presentation by Kate Greene of Atlas Community Studios, who gave a presentation on the importance and distinction of certain businesses, groups and organizations that are setting to improve the progress of Beaver Falls. Greene pointed out several new institutions–such as Neighborhood North: Museum Of Play, the BHIVE, and the Penn State Launchbox–as “anchor” organizations driving the community and creating new possibilities for development within the city.
Charges Filed in Raccoon Twp. After Tool Stolen in Ongoing Neighbor Dispute
(Racoon Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they were called to Frankfort Road in Raccoon Twp. for reports of an ongoing neighbor dispute. Troopers are reporting that as they investigated it was learned that 33-year-old James-lea Glenn of Aliquippa removed a Ryobi power tool from the property of 54-year-old Eric Moore and that 52-year-old Mark Johnston of Aliquippa was in possession of the tool.
3 people arrested after brawl with Aliquippa Police in West Aliquippa
Story by Beaver County Radio News Staff. Published January 10, 2023 7:28 A.M. Updated 4:30 P.M. (Aliquippa, PA) (WBVP-WMBA) Justin Lee Carr, 28, reported his vehicle had been stolen last Monday in Aliquippa. Later that afternoon he phoned police using obscenities to inform them that he found his car behind the police station. He hung up, according to the criminal complaint, the officer called him back, and he used loud obscenities again. Police went to his address 419 Allegheny Avenue , and ran the vehicle’s registration, and it was reported stolen. Two other individuals, Monica McCutchen and Theaughn Lewis arrived on scene, confronting officers, loudly yelling, screaming and threatening them and refusing to comply with police commands. Lewis threw a punch at Officer Paul Woods as police were attempting to restrain him ,according to Officer Bruce Tooch’s statement. McCutchen shoved Officer Woods, jumped on his back and continued throwing more punches. Officer Tooch grabbed McCutchen and released her hold on Officer Woods. Lewis continued pushing and punching Officer Woods and Sgt. Nicholas D’arrigo. The 2 were able to maneuver around him, placing him on the ground eventually restraining him. Sgt. D’arrigo restrained McCutchen and placed her under arrest. Officer Woods was treated at the scene by firefighters for multiple lacerations..
Clinton Man Charged with False Report To Law Enforcement
(Hopewell Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that they have filed charges of false reports or statements after a Clinton, Pa man attempted to have his ex-girlfriend arrested for a PFA violation. Troopers reported that they were called to an address on Green Garden Road...
