atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols player with no eligibility left says goodbye to Rocky Top with sincere message

Tennessee Vols offensive lineman Jerome Carvin said goodbye to Rocky Top on Monday with a heartfelt message on social media. “As I reflect back on my five years as a Volunteer, it’s been an incredible ride with memories that will last a lifetime,” wrote Carvin on Monday. “I thank God for the opportunity to play this game and guide me. To Vol Nation, you were always there for me and our team. Celebrating with you on the field after the Alabama game is something I will remember for the rest of my life. From Vol Walk to Running Through the T, gamedays in Neyland are unmatched.”
NASHVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Former Tennessee Receiver Joining Memphis Coaching Staff

Former Tennessee receiver Justin Hunter is joining the Memphis football program as a quality control coach, Hunter shared on Twitter Saturday. Hunter was a three-year standout at Tennessee, playing entirely under head coach Derek Dooley. The 6-foot-4 receiver showed extreme promise as a freshman and early in his second season before tearing his ACL at Florida.
MEMPHIS, TN
clarksvillenow.com

APSU Athletics: Austin Peay relaunches LeadHer initiative

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Austin Peay State University’s athletics department is relaunching LeadHer, a comprehensive initiative investing in women’s athletics. Through leadership development, advocacy, and service LeadHer will enrich the experience of female student-athletes during and beyond their time at APSU. LeadHer initiative. Headed by Niesha...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Lawrence Piland

Lawrence Piland, age 69, of Clarksville, passed away Friday, January 6, 2023, at Vanderbilt University Hospital. Lawrence was born February 27, 1953. Lawrence is survived by his sons, David Hilliard and Jeremy Piland; several grand and great grandchildren. A gathering of friends in Lawrence’s honor will be held on Thursday,...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Community invited to free milkweed planting workshop at Austin Peay

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Now is the perfect time to start milkweed plants! To grow, they need to experience cold weather like they would in nature. To help you get started on planting and nurturing these pollinator-friendly plants, members of the Clarksville Sustainability Board, Clarksville Healthy Yards and Austin Peay State University’s Center of Excellence for Field Biology are sponsoring a February planting for pollinators event.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries Jan. 9, 2023

Elexis Williams, 17, of Murray, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2022. Elexis was born on December 2, 2005 in Paris, TN. She was a junior at Calloway County High School. Elexis loved animals and wanted to study to be a veterinarian one day. She had a contagious smile and always made everyone around her laugh. She will be dearly missed.
MURRAY, KY
clarksvillenow.com

1SGT (Ret) Alfred Nickell

1SGT(Ret.) Alfred Eugene Nickell, Sr., age 90, of Woodlawn, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, at Tennova Healthcare. A graveside service with Military Honors will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West with Elder Tony Alexander officiating. Alfred entered into this...
WOODLAWN, TN
clarksvillenow.com

APSU hosting inaugural Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast on Jan. 16

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Austin Peay State University will host the inaugural Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast: Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Dr. King Jr., at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, in the Echo Power Club Level of APSU’s Fortera Stadium. The event, sponsored by the APSU Diversity Committee and the Wilbur N. Daniel African American Cultural Center, is free and open to the public, but attendees are asked to register in advance at https://www.apsu.edu/equity-access/.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Mayor John Cooper and Fisk University to Announce the Darrell S. Freeman Sr. Incubation and Innovation Center

Nashville, TENN. – On Monday, Mayor John Cooper and Fisk University will announce the launch of the Darrell S. Freeman Sr. Incubation and Innovation Center. This Center will focus on supporting the next generation of startups and entrepreneurs and will be housed at Burrus Hall, which has stood at the corner of 16th Avenue N. and Meharry Blvd. since 1945. This innovative partnership will transform Burrus Hall into an incubation and innovation facility with more than 13,000 square feet of flexible space for programming and engagement. Once finished, The Freeman Center will provide wraparound services, resources, and programming for students, faculty, and members of the community as they strive to scale their businesses and test their ideas.
NASHVILLE, TN
whvoradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Injured In Monday Morning Crash

Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was injured in a wreck on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way at the intersection of Commerce Court Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just before 6 am a car driven by 33-year-old Sherrick Pendelton was turning onto Commerce Court from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way and pulled into the path of a truck driven by 57-year-old Thomas Elkin, of Hopkinsville, that was on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
clarksvillenow.com

Doris Farmer

Doris Elizabeth Farmer, age 92, of Clarksville, TN passed away Friday, January 6, 2023, peacefully in her sleep, at her daughter’s home, surrounded by her loving family. Celebration of Life will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, January 12, 2023, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. David Mackens officiating. Burial will follow at Antioch United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, and again on Thursday from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

OBITUARY: Melanie Nicole Murphy

Miss Melanie Nicole Murphy, age 48 of Hendersonville, Tennessee passed from this life to her Heavenly home on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Melanie was born July 6, 1974 in Memphis, Tennessee to William Murphy and Barbara Somerville. Melanie is survived by her son, Cameron Tomlin; parents, Barry and Barbara Somerville...
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

APSU’s Southeastern Grasslands Institute gets federal grant to create conservation plan

CLARKSVILLE, TN – Austin Peay State University’s Southeastern Grasslands Institute (SGI) is developing a status assessment and conservation plan to prioritize grassland conservation efforts across the Cumberland Plateau Ecoregion of Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky and Tennessee, thanks to a $495,000 federal grant. In November, the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) awarded $91 million through the new America the Beautiful Challenge, with SGI receiving one of 55 grants nationwide.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

