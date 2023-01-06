Read full article on original website
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols player with no eligibility left says goodbye to Rocky Top with sincere message
Tennessee Vols offensive lineman Jerome Carvin said goodbye to Rocky Top on Monday with a heartfelt message on social media. “As I reflect back on my five years as a Volunteer, it’s been an incredible ride with memories that will last a lifetime,” wrote Carvin on Monday. “I thank God for the opportunity to play this game and guide me. To Vol Nation, you were always there for me and our team. Celebrating with you on the field after the Alabama game is something I will remember for the rest of my life. From Vol Walk to Running Through the T, gamedays in Neyland are unmatched.”
rockytopinsider.com
Former Tennessee Receiver Joining Memphis Coaching Staff
Former Tennessee receiver Justin Hunter is joining the Memphis football program as a quality control coach, Hunter shared on Twitter Saturday. Hunter was a three-year standout at Tennessee, playing entirely under head coach Derek Dooley. The 6-foot-4 receiver showed extreme promise as a freshman and early in his second season before tearing his ACL at Florida.
clarksvillenow.com
APSU Athletics: Austin Peay relaunches LeadHer initiative
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Austin Peay State University’s athletics department is relaunching LeadHer, a comprehensive initiative investing in women’s athletics. Through leadership development, advocacy, and service LeadHer will enrich the experience of female student-athletes during and beyond their time at APSU. LeadHer initiative. Headed by Niesha...
clarksvillenow.com
Lawrence Piland
Lawrence Piland, age 69, of Clarksville, passed away Friday, January 6, 2023, at Vanderbilt University Hospital. Lawrence was born February 27, 1953. Lawrence is survived by his sons, David Hilliard and Jeremy Piland; several grand and great grandchildren. A gathering of friends in Lawrence’s honor will be held on Thursday,...
clarksvillenow.com
Community invited to free milkweed planting workshop at Austin Peay
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Now is the perfect time to start milkweed plants! To grow, they need to experience cold weather like they would in nature. To help you get started on planting and nurturing these pollinator-friendly plants, members of the Clarksville Sustainability Board, Clarksville Healthy Yards and Austin Peay State University’s Center of Excellence for Field Biology are sponsoring a February planting for pollinators event.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Jan. 9, 2023
Elexis Williams, 17, of Murray, passed away on Wednesday, January 4, 2022. Elexis was born on December 2, 2005 in Paris, TN. She was a junior at Calloway County High School. Elexis loved animals and wanted to study to be a veterinarian one day. She had a contagious smile and always made everyone around her laugh. She will be dearly missed.
clarksvillenow.com
Jenkins and Wynne kicks off celebration of 70th year serving families in Clarksville
In 2023, Jenkins and Wynne is celebrating 70 years of service to Clarksville’s families. For the entire year, the Ford, Lincoln and Honda automotive dealership will be sharing the birthday festivities with our employees and the community. Here’s a look back at how the business started and all the...
Is In-N-Out coming? 5 chains not yet located in Tennessee
From Del Taco to Skyline Chili, there are some popular chain restaurants that aren't in the Volunteer State, but could that change?
clarksvillenow.com
1SGT (Ret) Alfred Nickell
1SGT(Ret.) Alfred Eugene Nickell, Sr., age 90, of Woodlawn, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, at Tennova Healthcare. A graveside service with Military Honors will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West with Elder Tony Alexander officiating. Alfred entered into this...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Clarksville
Clarksville might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Clarksville.
clarksvillenow.com
APSU hosting inaugural Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast on Jan. 16
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Austin Peay State University will host the inaugural Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast: Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Dr. King Jr., at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, in the Echo Power Club Level of APSU’s Fortera Stadium. The event, sponsored by the APSU Diversity Committee and the Wilbur N. Daniel African American Cultural Center, is free and open to the public, but attendees are asked to register in advance at https://www.apsu.edu/equity-access/.
This Is Tennessee's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a report of the Volunteer State's best public high schools.
Tennessee Tribune
Mayor John Cooper and Fisk University to Announce the Darrell S. Freeman Sr. Incubation and Innovation Center
Nashville, TENN. – On Monday, Mayor John Cooper and Fisk University will announce the launch of the Darrell S. Freeman Sr. Incubation and Innovation Center. This Center will focus on supporting the next generation of startups and entrepreneurs and will be housed at Burrus Hall, which has stood at the corner of 16th Avenue N. and Meharry Blvd. since 1945. This innovative partnership will transform Burrus Hall into an incubation and innovation facility with more than 13,000 square feet of flexible space for programming and engagement. Once finished, The Freeman Center will provide wraparound services, resources, and programming for students, faculty, and members of the community as they strive to scale their businesses and test their ideas.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Injured In Monday Morning Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was injured in a wreck on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way at the intersection of Commerce Court Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just before 6 am a car driven by 33-year-old Sherrick Pendelton was turning onto Commerce Court from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way and pulled into the path of a truck driven by 57-year-old Thomas Elkin, of Hopkinsville, that was on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way.
WSMV
Dickson Co. family still searches for answers after I-840 crash kills 3
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Dickson County family said the Tennessee Highway Patrol didn’t thoroughly investigate an accident that killed three of their family members last January. Jeremy Cook, his fiancé, Johanna Manor, and their 8-year-old daughter were missing for 10 days. They were found dead under a bridge...
1 critically injured after shooting in Madison
At least one person sustained critical injuries following a Saturday night shooting in the Madison area.
clarksvillenow.com
Doris Farmer
Doris Elizabeth Farmer, age 92, of Clarksville, TN passed away Friday, January 6, 2023, peacefully in her sleep, at her daughter’s home, surrounded by her loving family. Celebration of Life will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, January 12, 2023, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. David Mackens officiating. Burial will follow at Antioch United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, and again on Thursday from 9 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
A violent weekend in Nashville meant three teens shot
A violent weekend in Nashville mean several were killed in shootings — one as young as 16.
OBITUARY: Melanie Nicole Murphy
Miss Melanie Nicole Murphy, age 48 of Hendersonville, Tennessee passed from this life to her Heavenly home on Tuesday, December 20, 2022. Melanie was born July 6, 1974 in Memphis, Tennessee to William Murphy and Barbara Somerville. Melanie is survived by her son, Cameron Tomlin; parents, Barry and Barbara Somerville...
clarksvillenow.com
APSU’s Southeastern Grasslands Institute gets federal grant to create conservation plan
CLARKSVILLE, TN – Austin Peay State University’s Southeastern Grasslands Institute (SGI) is developing a status assessment and conservation plan to prioritize grassland conservation efforts across the Cumberland Plateau Ecoregion of Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky and Tennessee, thanks to a $495,000 federal grant. In November, the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) awarded $91 million through the new America the Beautiful Challenge, with SGI receiving one of 55 grants nationwide.
