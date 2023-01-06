ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendham, NJ

insidernj.com

Morris County Republicans Throw Down the Gauntlet

MORRISTOWN – If ascending to heaven is your goal, here’s an alternative to maintaining a pious life. Just move to Morris County. So said John Krickus last Friday evening – paraphrasing the film, “Field of Dreams,” – after becoming director of the county’s board of commissioners.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Murphy’s White House Run Could Begin This Week in NJ

Gov. Phil Murphy's possible road to the White House may begin Tuesday at the State House in Trenton. When Murphy strides into the Assembly Chamber, he will deliver his first in-person State of the State speech in three years. His last two speeches were delivered virtually due to pandemic restrictions.
TRENTON, NJ
insidernj.com

Sires Officially Announces West New York Mayoral Candidacy

Former United States Congressman Albio Sires officially announced today that he will be running for Mayor of the Town of West New York this May. After 16 years in the United States Congress, Sires, the former Mayor of West New York and Speaker of the New Jersey State General Assembly, has decided to run for a fourth term locally as Mayor.
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
NJ.com

New Jersey’s most educated counties, ranked

More than half of residents 25 or older in five New Jersey counties reported having at least a bachelor’s degree, well above the national average of 35%, according to U.S. Census data. New Jersey ranked 5th in the U.S. for percentage of residents a bachelors degree or higher at...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Aron Solomon

New Jersey Teacher Overdoses In Front of Students

New Jersey Teacher Overdoses In Front of Students - by Aron Solomon. According to FOX 5 New York, 57-year-old Frank Thompson was found unconscious and unresponsive on the floor of his second-floor classroom in a Westfield, NJ, middle school just after the school day began on November 29th.
WESTFIELD, NJ
roi-nj.com

New Jersey divorce and family law firm Lawrence Law welcomes one to team

The New Jersey divorce and family law firm Lawrence Law, with offices in Somerset and Monmouth counties, on Monday said it welcomed Cynthia Lambo to the firm. “Cindy is a terrific lawyer, fearless, detail oriented, a zealous litigator and a compassionate advocate. We are thrilled to have Cindy join our Lawrence Law team,” founder Jeralyn Lawrence said.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ city makes list of best bagels in the U.S.

I’m sure many New Jerseyans would argue that many New Jersey cities should be on the list of “Best Cities for Bagel Lovers,” but only one is. The list was put together by a website called Lawn Love and their vague methodology is described like this: We looked for cities with an abundance of high-quality bagel shops and an enthusiastic bagel-loving community, with extra points for hosting a Bagels & Bites Festival.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J.’s top 17 towns with the highest incomes, ranked

New Jersey residents have among the highest median incomes in the U.S. and that includes five towns where the median household income tops $200,000. Households in Short Hills, a section of Millburn Township in Essex County, topped the list, reported a median income of more than $250,000 in 2021, according to U.S. Census data. The census stops providing specific numbers after the income exceeds $250,000.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Another NJ man sues Dunkin’ for scalding hot coffee spill

MORRIS PLAINS — A Morris County man suffered severe and permanent burns when a hot Dunkin' coffee with a loose lid spilled on him, according to a lawsuit. William Williams, of Cedar Knolls, bought the "unreasonably dangerous" cup of joe in question at the Dunkin' on Speedwell Avenue in Morris Plains on Sept. 19, 2021, the civil complaint stated. The location does not have a drive-thru.
MORRIS PLAINS, NJ
wrnjradio.com

UPDATE: Centenary University president’s wife has died following hit-and-run crash in Hackettstown, driver charged

HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – Centenary University First Lady Jeanne Murphy, wife of President Bruce Murphy, Ed.D., passed away on Sunday after a hit-and-run accident that occurred on Saturday, Jan. 7 while on her morning walk in Hackettstown, according to Centenary University. Jeanne (Picariello) Murphy, 70, from Hackettstown was...
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ
pix11.com

Wintry mix of snow and rain kickoff workweek

Some light snow and rain could mix in parts of New York City and New Jersey before a stretch of 40s round out the workweek. Some light snow and rain could mix in parts of New York City and New Jersey before a stretch of 40s round out the workweek.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

