I’m sure many New Jerseyans would argue that many New Jersey cities should be on the list of “Best Cities for Bagel Lovers,” but only one is. The list was put together by a website called Lawn Love and their vague methodology is described like this: We looked for cities with an abundance of high-quality bagel shops and an enthusiastic bagel-loving community, with extra points for hosting a Bagels & Bites Festival.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 14 HOURS AGO