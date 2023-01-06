Read full article on original website
New Jersey Teacher Overdoses In Front of StudentsAron SolomonWestfield, NJ
‘The American’ Luxury Apartments Aim for Early 2023 Opening in Morris PlainsMorristown MinuteMorris Plains, NJ
Stop & Shop Location Permanently Closing in MarchJoel EisenbergHighland Park, NJ
Farewell to Williams Sonoma: Retailer Set to Close Doors in Two StatesTy D.Westfield, NJ
Essex Fells, NJ: Davante Q. Andrews, 18, of Newark, Charged with Multiple October Car BurglariesCarolyne Volpe Curley / West Essex NowNewark, NJ
Morris County Republicans Throw Down the Gauntlet
MORRISTOWN – If ascending to heaven is your goal, here’s an alternative to maintaining a pious life. Just move to Morris County. So said John Krickus last Friday evening – paraphrasing the film, “Field of Dreams,” – after becoming director of the county’s board of commissioners.
Murphy’s White House Run Could Begin This Week in NJ
Gov. Phil Murphy's possible road to the White House may begin Tuesday at the State House in Trenton. When Murphy strides into the Assembly Chamber, he will deliver his first in-person State of the State speech in three years. His last two speeches were delivered virtually due to pandemic restrictions.
Sires Officially Announces West New York Mayoral Candidacy
Former United States Congressman Albio Sires officially announced today that he will be running for Mayor of the Town of West New York this May. After 16 years in the United States Congress, Sires, the former Mayor of West New York and Speaker of the New Jersey State General Assembly, has decided to run for a fourth term locally as Mayor.
Hudson County Democratic Organization flexes its muscle at endorsement rally
With primary elections for the state Legislature six months away, the Hudson County Democratic Organization brought out its heavy hitters to rally around its candidates in the county’s newly reshaped 32nd and 33rd districts and retain its vice grip on county politics. On a chilly Saturday morning, four assembly...
Murphy, Booker, Scutari, & Menendezes join HCDO in backing 7 candidates for June primary
Gov. Phil Murphy (D), U.S. Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ), U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ), New Jersey Senate President Nick Scutari (D-22), and U.S. Rep. Rob Menendez (D-8) joined the county Democrats in backing seven June primary candidates. “When I looked at the lineup led by two dear friends, Brian Stack,...
New Jersey’s most educated counties, ranked
More than half of residents 25 or older in five New Jersey counties reported having at least a bachelor’s degree, well above the national average of 35%, according to U.S. Census data. New Jersey ranked 5th in the U.S. for percentage of residents a bachelors degree or higher at...
New Jersey Teacher Overdoses In Front of Students
New Jersey Teacher Overdoses In Front of Students - by Aron Solomon. According to FOX 5 New York, 57-year-old Frank Thompson was found unconscious and unresponsive on the floor of his second-floor classroom in a Westfield, NJ, middle school just after the school day began on November 29th.
New Jersey divorce and family law firm Lawrence Law welcomes one to team
The New Jersey divorce and family law firm Lawrence Law, with offices in Somerset and Monmouth counties, on Monday said it welcomed Cynthia Lambo to the firm. “Cindy is a terrific lawyer, fearless, detail oriented, a zealous litigator and a compassionate advocate. We are thrilled to have Cindy join our Lawrence Law team,” founder Jeralyn Lawrence said.
NJ city makes list of best bagels in the U.S.
I’m sure many New Jerseyans would argue that many New Jersey cities should be on the list of “Best Cities for Bagel Lovers,” but only one is. The list was put together by a website called Lawn Love and their vague methodology is described like this: We looked for cities with an abundance of high-quality bagel shops and an enthusiastic bagel-loving community, with extra points for hosting a Bagels & Bites Festival.
N.J.’s top 17 towns with the highest incomes, ranked
New Jersey residents have among the highest median incomes in the U.S. and that includes five towns where the median household income tops $200,000. Households in Short Hills, a section of Millburn Township in Essex County, topped the list, reported a median income of more than $250,000 in 2021, according to U.S. Census data. The census stops providing specific numbers after the income exceeds $250,000.
Hillary Clinton will join Columbia University as a professor
Clinton, 75, will be a professor of practice at the School of International and Public Affairs, as well as a presidential fellow at Columbia World Projects, the Columbia Spectator reported.
Rev. Al Sharpton gathers New York’s top Black leaders for ‘historic’ meeting
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — On Thursday night, Rev. Al Sharpton convened New York’s top Black leaders for a closed-door conversation about public safety at his National Action Network’s headquarters in Harlem. He called the gathering “historic.” “Never before in the history of this state have we seen so many of our top officials come from […]
First-Degree Arrest, Over 5oz Fentanyl in Morristown, NJ
Over Five Ounces of Fentanyl mixed with Heroin Discovered in Morristown, Ready to Distribute. Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll and Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker announce a first-degree drug arrest in Morristown, NJ, on January 6, 2023, for the distribution of over five ounces of heroin mixed with fentanyl.
Electrocution Survivor Loses Insurance Benefits, Jersey Shore Friends Rally To Pay His Bills
A Monmouth County man survived being electrocuted but suffered burns over 40 percent of his body. Now, he faces the painful task of paying medical bills after his Medicare coverage was cut. More than $28,000 has been raised in this GoFundMe page to support Paul Roberts, of Fair Haven, who...
Another NJ man sues Dunkin’ for scalding hot coffee spill
MORRIS PLAINS — A Morris County man suffered severe and permanent burns when a hot Dunkin' coffee with a loose lid spilled on him, according to a lawsuit. William Williams, of Cedar Knolls, bought the "unreasonably dangerous" cup of joe in question at the Dunkin' on Speedwell Avenue in Morris Plains on Sept. 19, 2021, the civil complaint stated. The location does not have a drive-thru.
NJ university president's wife dies after hit-and-run in Hackettstown
HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. - A woman has died and a driver is facing charges after a hit-and-run crash in New Jersey. Jeanne (Picariello) Murphy, 70, died Sunday after the crash around 7:30 a.m. Saturday in Hackettstown, Warren County, police said. She was the wife of Bruce Murphy, who is president of...
UPDATE: Centenary University president’s wife has died following hit-and-run crash in Hackettstown, driver charged
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – Centenary University First Lady Jeanne Murphy, wife of President Bruce Murphy, Ed.D., passed away on Sunday after a hit-and-run accident that occurred on Saturday, Jan. 7 while on her morning walk in Hackettstown, according to Centenary University. Jeanne (Picariello) Murphy, 70, from Hackettstown was...
Mega Millions ticket worth $1M was sold at N.J. deli. Jackpot hits $1.1B
The $1 million Mega Millions ticket bought in New Jersey for Friday’s drawing was sold at a deli in Morris County. The lucky winner purchased the ticket at In & Out Deli on Route 46 in Ledgewood, New Jersey Lottery officials said Monday. The ticket matched five numbers but not the Mega Ball.
Wintry mix of snow and rain kickoff workweek
Some light snow and rain could mix in parts of New York City and New Jersey before a stretch of 40s round out the workweek. Some light snow and rain could mix in parts of New York City and New Jersey before a stretch of 40s round out the workweek.
New York State Department of Health updates New Yorkers on Influenza and urges vaccination
The New York State Department of Health continues to emphasize the importance of getting a flu shot for everyone aged six months and older, as influenza activity remains widespread in New York. This is the twelfth consecutive week of widespread activity reported this season. “We are still in a triple-demic...
