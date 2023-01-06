Read full article on original website
Healthcare IT News
Half of ransomware attacks have disrupted healthcare delivery, JAMA report finds
Led by University of Minnesota Public Health researchers, the Trends in Ransomware Attacks on U.S. Hospitals, Clinics and Other Health Care Delivery Organizations study quantified the frequency and characteristics of ransomware attacks on the healthcare sector from 2016 to 2021. WHY IT MATTERS. Ransomware groups are generally aggressive on critical...
Healthcare IT News
How hospitals can make patient safety a marker for their digital maturity
The scale of medication errors has long been recognised by the World Health Organisation, which says they are a leading cause of injury and avoidable harm to patients in healthcare systems. Globally, they cost providers an estimated $42 billion every year. While many hospitals have invested in electronic prescription systems,...
Healthcare IT News
Demystifying AI's role in healthcare to reassure new providers – and old pros
A new study of more than 500 medical students, published in Academic Radiology, found students think emerging technology like AI will reduce job prospects for pathology, diagnostic radiology and anesthesiology. Not only is this perception untrue, experts say, but it is likely to be dangerous for the global healthcare industry....
Healthcare IT News
India's insurance scheme shifts to value-based care performance measure
The National Health Authority of India will now incentivise hospitals for providing valuable service through a new initiative. Under the flagship insurance scheme Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana or AB PM-JAY, the agency will now shift its focus from the number or volume of services provided to the value of services to measure and grade healthcare providers' performances.
Healthcare IT News
Taming the beast of multistate provider licensure for telemedicine
The HHS Assistant Secretary for Planning and Evaluation's Office of Health Policy found telehealth use during the initial COVID-19 peak increased from less than 1% of visits to 80%. But even if some important questions about virtual care's staying power have been answered recently, health systems and telehealth startups continue...
