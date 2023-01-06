ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lesage, WV

WSAZ

Coal truck rollover crash temporarily closes part of U.S. 60

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - U.S. 60 East was closed much of Tuesday afternoon and evening in the Campbells Creek area after a coal truck rollover accident, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The accident was reported shortly after 3 p.m. near the intersection of Campbells Creek Drive. The lanes reopened around...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Road reopens after Mason County, West Virginia, crash

MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A single-vehicle crash temporarily shut down a Mason County roadway this afternoon. According to Mason County 911 dispatchers, the single-vehicle crash happened in the 5400 block of Jericho Road near Point Pleasant around 3:01 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Dispatchers say the road closed while emergency crews waited for a […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

911: I-64 Belle exits closed due to West Virginia coal truck crash

UPDATE (Jan. 10, 4:52 p.m.): Metro 911 says crews closed the northbound and southbound ramps of the Belle exits (Mile Marker 96) on Interstate 64/77. The closure follows a crash that shut down the eastbound lanes of U.S. Route 60 in Campbells Creek. The West Virginia 511 traffic map shows significant backup in the area. […]
BELLE, WV
Metro News

Mason County woman killed in Route 35 collision

WINFIELD, W.Va. — An accident on U.S. Route 35 in Putnam County left a Mason County woman dead and a Putnam County man severely injured Monday night. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton released the name of the woman killed in the crash Tuesday as Lois Lee Slater, 80 of Point Pleasant.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Name released in Putnam County fatal crash

HURRICANE CREEK, W.Va. — An accident on U.S. Route 35 in Putnam County left a Mason County woman dead and a Putnam County man severely injured Monday night. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton released the name of the woman killed in the crash Tuesday as Lois Lee Slater, 80 of Point Pleasant.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Firefighters respond to house fire in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Firefighters responded Tuesday afternoon to a house fire in Huntington. Heavy smoke was reported at the scene of the fire in the 400 block of Third Avenue West. No injuries were reported. Someone lives at the house, but it was unclear if anyone was home...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

U.S. 35 back open after deadly crash

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A deadly crash Monday night between a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle temporarily closed U.S. 35 near Hurricane Creek Road, according to the Teays Valley Fire Department and Putnam County 911. One person died, and two others were injured, 911 dispatchers say. One was airlifted...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
wfxrtv.com

Firefighters battle house fire, explosion in Kenova

KENOVA, WV (WOWK) — Wayne County 911 said there was a structure fire in Kenova, West Virginia, on Sunday evening. Dispatchers answered the call around 6 p.m. They said the fire started in the 100 block of Wilson Court. Dispatchers also said there were no injuries. They were not...
KENOVA, WV
theevreport.com

GreenPower Launches Round 3 of All-Electric School Bus Pilot Project in Four New School Districts in West Virginia

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W. Va. – GreenPower Motor Company Inc., a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero-emission, electric-powered, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, today announced the launch of Round 3 of its pilot project to demonstrate all-electric school buses in West Virginia. Boone, McDowell and Raleigh counties will deploy the all-electric Type D BEAST school bus, while Wyoming County will use the award-winning Type A Nano BEAST school bus.
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

OSHP cruiser hit in 3-vehicle crash in Gallipolis, Ohio

GALLIPOLIS, OHIO (WOWK)– Three people were involved in a crash Monday morning on U.S. 35 near milepost 17 in Gallia county, Ohio. Ohio State Highway Patrol says that at 6:42 am, a 2005 Dodge Ram was traveling westbound on Route 735 when it lost control on an ice-covered bridge. The truck veered onto Route 35, […]
GALLIPOLIS, OH
wchsnetwork.com

Breaking and entering arrest made in St. Albans

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County deputies arrested a man Sunday for breaking and entering at Peerless Block and Brick in St. Albans. Donald C. Shaible, 39, St. Albans, was taken into custody after trying to enter the business with stolen tools and a reciprocating saw. According to the Kanawha...
SAINT ALBANS, WV
WOWK 13 News

Snow drought for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky

(WOWK) – While West Virginia is not normally a winter wonderland by early January, we are still seeing less snow than usual in the WOWK-TV viewing area this year. There was a stretch of very cold temperatures right around Christmas, but snow totals have been lagging behind in the Mountain State so far this year. […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Coats4Kids third annual coat drive underway throughout W.Va.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Coats4Kids Education Alliance Americorps coat drive gives a new purpose to your winter items that need a new home. “We give over 4,500 coats, close to a thousand, every year around this season, said Khalik Davis, a volunteer at the drive. He says the program has exponentially grown through just a few years.
CHARLESTON, WV

