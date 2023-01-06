Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Coal truck rollover crash temporarily closes part of U.S. 60
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - U.S. 60 East was closed much of Tuesday afternoon and evening in the Campbells Creek area after a coal truck rollover accident, Metro 911 dispatchers say. The accident was reported shortly after 3 p.m. near the intersection of Campbells Creek Drive. The lanes reopened around...
Road reopens after Mason County, West Virginia, crash
MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A single-vehicle crash temporarily shut down a Mason County roadway this afternoon. According to Mason County 911 dispatchers, the single-vehicle crash happened in the 5400 block of Jericho Road near Point Pleasant around 3:01 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Dispatchers say the road closed while emergency crews waited for a […]
911: I-64 Belle exits closed due to West Virginia coal truck crash
UPDATE (Jan. 10, 4:52 p.m.): Metro 911 says crews closed the northbound and southbound ramps of the Belle exits (Mile Marker 96) on Interstate 64/77. The closure follows a crash that shut down the eastbound lanes of U.S. Route 60 in Campbells Creek. The West Virginia 511 traffic map shows significant backup in the area. […]
Metro News
Mason County woman killed in Route 35 collision
WINFIELD, W.Va. — An accident on U.S. Route 35 in Putnam County left a Mason County woman dead and a Putnam County man severely injured Monday night. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton released the name of the woman killed in the crash Tuesday as Lois Lee Slater, 80 of Point Pleasant.
wchsnetwork.com
Name released in Putnam County fatal crash
HURRICANE CREEK, W.Va. — An accident on U.S. Route 35 in Putnam County left a Mason County woman dead and a Putnam County man severely injured Monday night. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton released the name of the woman killed in the crash Tuesday as Lois Lee Slater, 80 of Point Pleasant.
US 35 on-ramp reopens after Gallia County, Ohio, semi crash
UPDATE (4:20 P.M.) – The U.S. 35 on-ramp from Route 325 has been reopened after a tractor-trailer crash. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says no one was injured in the crash. GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A U.S. 35 on-ramp has been shut down after a tractor-trailer crash. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, […]
wchstv.com
Firefighters respond to house fire in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Firefighters responded Tuesday afternoon to a house fire in Huntington. Heavy smoke was reported at the scene of the fire in the 400 block of Third Avenue West. No injuries were reported. Someone lives at the house, but it was unclear if anyone was home...
WSAZ
U.S. 35 back open after deadly crash
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A deadly crash Monday night between a tractor-trailer and a passenger vehicle temporarily closed U.S. 35 near Hurricane Creek Road, according to the Teays Valley Fire Department and Putnam County 911. One person died, and two others were injured, 911 dispatchers say. One was airlifted...
Leftovers of atmospheric river will bring rain and snow to West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio
(WOWK) — Leftovers of the atmospheric river slamming the west coast will be in our area with gusty showers on Thursday that that will be replaced by snow showers Friday. A strong weather system anchored to our north will pivot a cold front through on Thursday with gusty showers. Wind gusts will jump up to […]
Occupants safe after fully-involved structure fire in Charleston, West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Crews were dispatched around 7 p.m. on Saturday for a fire on the West Side of Charleston, West Virginia. Dispatchers said the fire happened in the 400 block of Pacific Street. Charleston Fire Department said it was a fully-involved fire, but all occupants made it out of the structure. Firefighters were […]
wfxrtv.com
Firefighters battle house fire, explosion in Kenova
KENOVA, WV (WOWK) — Wayne County 911 said there was a structure fire in Kenova, West Virginia, on Sunday evening. Dispatchers answered the call around 6 p.m. They said the fire started in the 100 block of Wilson Court. Dispatchers also said there were no injuries. They were not...
theevreport.com
GreenPower Launches Round 3 of All-Electric School Bus Pilot Project in Four New School Districts in West Virginia
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W. Va. – GreenPower Motor Company Inc., a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero-emission, electric-powered, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, today announced the launch of Round 3 of its pilot project to demonstrate all-electric school buses in West Virginia. Boone, McDowell and Raleigh counties will deploy the all-electric Type D BEAST school bus, while Wyoming County will use the award-winning Type A Nano BEAST school bus.
West Virginia Route 2 closed after Cabell County semi-truck crash
UPDATE (Jan. 6, 3:45 p.m.): As of 3:45 p.m. on Friday, the West Virginia 511 map shows the 6700 block of Ohio River Road is still closed after a semi-truck crash near Lesage. UPDATE (Jan. 6, 1:27 p.m.): As of 1:22 p.m. on Friday, West Virginia 511 says the 6700 block of Ohio River Road […]
OSHP cruiser hit in 3-vehicle crash in Gallipolis, Ohio
GALLIPOLIS, OHIO (WOWK)– Three people were involved in a crash Monday morning on U.S. 35 near milepost 17 in Gallia county, Ohio. Ohio State Highway Patrol says that at 6:42 am, a 2005 Dodge Ram was traveling westbound on Route 735 when it lost control on an ice-covered bridge. The truck veered onto Route 35, […]
wchsnetwork.com
Breaking and entering arrest made in St. Albans
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Kanawha County deputies arrested a man Sunday for breaking and entering at Peerless Block and Brick in St. Albans. Donald C. Shaible, 39, St. Albans, was taken into custody after trying to enter the business with stolen tools and a reciprocating saw. According to the Kanawha...
Snow drought for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
(WOWK) – While West Virginia is not normally a winter wonderland by early January, we are still seeing less snow than usual in the WOWK-TV viewing area this year. There was a stretch of very cold temperatures right around Christmas, but snow totals have been lagging behind in the Mountain State so far this year. […]
WSAZ
Coats4Kids third annual coat drive underway throughout W.Va.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Coats4Kids Education Alliance Americorps coat drive gives a new purpose to your winter items that need a new home. “We give over 4,500 coats, close to a thousand, every year around this season, said Khalik Davis, a volunteer at the drive. He says the program has exponentially grown through just a few years.
wymt.com
West Virginia woman arrested following incident at high school basketball game
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va (WYMT) - A West Virginia woman is facing battery and disorderly conduct charges for her role in an incident during a recent high school basketball game. Officials with the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Michelle Taylor Napier was arrested Monday in Logan County.
WSAZ
Injuries reported following chain reaction crash involving patrol vehicles
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A trooper along with another highway official were involved in a chain reaction crash Monday morning while on scene investigating another accident. The accident happened at approximately 6:42 a.m. along US 35 near milepost 17 in Gallia County. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, a...
WSAZ
Elderly woman dies, 21-year-old critically injured in US 35 accident
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- An elderly woman was pronounced dead at the scene of an accident along U.S. 35 Monday evening, according to the Putnam County Sheriff. Sheriff Eggleton says the victim has been identified as Lois Slater, 80, of Point Pleasant. A 21-year-old passenger in the car was...
