ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

Comments / 17

SWFAN
4d ago

Again, I have to say that DeSantis wS married at Disney World, was a politician for several years without having a problem with Disney nor Reedy Creek. Then, Disney backed their employees which didn't agree with DeSantis, so he went after them with a vengeance. Free state as long as you agree with DeSantis. No, I do not have to move because I disagree with him. Governor is a temporary job.

Reply(2)
11
Neo Nazi Desantis
4d ago

So much for big businesses governing themselves and so much for a smaller government, republicans lie all the time.

Reply
5
Dee Dee
3d ago

there are 1, 400 businesses in FL with the very same "deal" The Villages and Daytona speedway and OIA being 3. What's good for one should be good for all.

Reply
3
Related
L. Cane

Florida's Smaller Cities are Becoming More Attractive to Relocators, Study Shows

It's no secret that Florida was a hot spot for those looking to relocate after the pandemic. As more employees were able to work remotely and live virtually anywhere, many took interest in Florida cities. In fact, according to the real estate website Redfin, some periods of 2022 saw Miami and Tampa as the most popular destinations in the United States, both of which are larger cities in the sunshine state.
FLORIDA STATE
floridanationalnews.com

‘Don’t Say Gay’ feud advances with new proposed legislation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers will move to increase state control of Walt Disney World’s private government, according to a notice published Friday, the latest development in a feud over a law critics have dubbed “Don’t Say Gay.”. The notice posted on the Osceola County...
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

Florida's 'big loss' in GOP-controlled House

Long journey— Florida Rep. Vern Buchanan — who was first elected to Congress back in 2006 — embarked on a quest 15 months ago to win the coveted chairmanship of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee. Helped by DeSantis— Along the way, the Sarasota Republican raised...
FLORIDA STATE
allears.net

SNEAK PEEK Inside the Brightline Train Station Coming to the Orlando Airport

Before too long, a Brightline train will connect Orlando International Airport to other areas within Florida. We’ve covered the train in detail for months — from its original plans for a station in Disney World to the cancelation of those plans and the announcement that a station “near” Disney World is still in the works. We’ve also seen Universal Orlando become more involved in the train situation lately with more action on their part to finance the plans. One core thing about these plans is that the train will stop at Orlando International Airport — and now we’ve got a first look at what the station will look like!
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

DeSantis moves to put lawmakers in control of Disney's special district

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A notice published on Osceola County's website on Friday indicates Florida lawmakers will be taking control of Disney's special district. "Notice is hereby given of intent to seek legislation before the Florida Legislature...of an act relating to the Reedy Creek Improvement District, Orange and Osceola Counties; amending, reenacting, and repealing Chapter 67-764, Laws of Florida, and decree in chancery no. 66-1061 (May 13, 1966); removing and revising powers of the District," the statement reads. Read the full notice here.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia County to give away native food trees for Florida Arbor Day

Volusia County Environmental Management is encouraging residents to try out their green thumbs and plant native food trees this January. The county is sponsoring a tree giveaway, and each Volusia County household is eligible to receive two free trees. Trees will be available from 1-4 p.m., Friday, Jan. 20 and...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

FL Deputies tase man with autism • FL deputy accused of selling pot brownies • Disney World rides closing 2023

A mother is demanding answers after her son with autism was tased by Brevard County deputies, a Florida detention deputy is being accused of selling pot brownies at a jail he worked at, a woman was struck in the face by a stray bullet on New Year's Eve, a video shows a stolen car fall over an embankment, landing on a house, and a list of rides Disney World will be closing for refurbishment in 2023. Here is FOX 35's Week in Review.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy