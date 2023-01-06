Read full article on original website
The 10 Best Hotel Credit Card Free Night Benefits
Hotel credit cards include valuable benefits like automatic elite status and bonus points on paid stays. However, one of the best perks is being able to earn a free night at one of your favorite hotels. Some cards include a free night just for being a cardholder, while others give a free night based on your annual spending. Here are the best hotel credit card free night benefits based on your annual spending or simply for renewing the card.
How to populate an Amex Referral Link
I’ve Stopped Giving Sharon Grief About Keeping Her AMEX Green Card
One of the things I’ve given Sharon a hard time about since I started collecting points and miles was her insistence on keeping her American Express Green Card. No matter what, it always had a place in her wallet. Her argument about knowing her number by heart wasn’t enough of a reason for me to keep a card with an annual fee that gave us no benefits. The only reason I didn’t push the issue was that it’s her card with the longest credit history. Not that she couldn’t take the hit to her credit score, This is the woman who, for two months, maxed out her FICO score.
Bank of America Alaska Airlines Business Credit Card Upcoming Changes March 2023 (New 2x Earning Categories + 10% Relationship Bonus)
Good afternoon everyone, I hope you had a great weekend. Doctor of Credit covered the recently announced changes to the Bank of America Alaska Airlines Credit Card, but I haven’t seen an update to the Bank of America Alaska Airlines Business Credit Card yet. Luckily, I just got this letter in the mail that covers the upcoming changes to business credit card. “Effective March 2023, the Annual Fee on your company account will increase to $70 on your next company account anniversary date, and the annual fee per card will be $25, assessed on the anniversary of each card.” The “company account” used to be $50, so the combined annual fee will increase from $75 to $95 in a few months.
Earn Up to 1,000 Bonus MileagePlus Miles by Shopping for the New Year 2023
Effective through Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 11:59:59 in the evening Eastern Standard Time, you can earn up to 1,000 bonus United Airlines MileagePlus miles — in addition to the standard MileagePlus miles earned — during the New Year’s Bonus campaign at the MileagePlus Shopping portal by spending the following minimum amounts of money for shopping for qualifying purchases on your favorite products from hundreds of participating retailers:
American Airlines Follows Delta In Making Change Flyers Will Hate
American Airlines (AAL) - Get Free Report is trying its best to put a positive face on the new update to its loyalty program, but the bottom line is it'll be tougher for some passengers to earn points following its latest change. American Airlines AAdvantage members will need to earn...
As Low as $99 One Way Between Hawaii and United States Mainland 2023 — Purchase Today Only
You can book fares between Hawaii and the United States mainland for as low as $99.00 each way for travel during various dates in January 2023, February 2023, and March 2023 between destinations with Hawaiian Airlines…. As Low as $99 One Way Between Hawaii and United States Mainland 2023 —...
New Southwest Sale from $49 – Good for Travel Through May
There is a new Southwest sale out and it starts at just $49 and it is good for travel into May. This is the furthest sale in 2023 so check it out!. Southwest is ready to move on from their horrible Christmas travel mess-ups and trying to get customers to book with them again – that means, a Southwest sale! Here is the latest one that is good for deeper into 2023 than before.
1 High-Yield Dividend Stock to Add to Your Portfolio for Passive Income
Communications solutions provider Motorola (MSI) is well-positioned to achieve solid top and bottom-line growth in the upcoming quarters, driven by strong demand and a robust funding environment. Moreover, the company...
moneytalksnews.com
4 Reasons to Stop Donating in the Checkout Line
It can seem impossible to get through checkout at the grocery store or pharmacy these days without being prompted to donate money. Sometimes it’s a sign, sometimes the cashier asks and sometimes a prompt pops up when you swipe your credit card. It can also be a frustrating combination of all of the above.
disneyfoodblog.com
The Airline With the Most On-Time Flights in 2022
As airlines and the travel industry recovered from the pandemic, there were all kinds of issues with canceled flights and crowded airports. But despite the chaos, one airline reigned supreme as the one with the MOST on-time flights throughout the year. Between January 1st and December 15th, 2022 about 180,000...
Study: The Used Car Market Won’t Recover Until After 2025
Although used car prices are finally starting to decline, it could be years before the market returns to a pre-pandemic normal. A recent study conducted by the car insurance comparison site Jerry...
FodorsTravel
Is Achieving Airline Status Actually Worth It?
Airline status can earn you perks, but is it worth committing to one airline?. There is something about a rewards program that makes us all feel a bit more special. Hotels, grocery stores, and even our favorite independent boutiques all bank on these types of programs to encourage brand loyalty and garner repeat customers. Airlines are no exception to that rule, especially since competition is fierce and prices are more closely compared as the investment is a big one.
TravelPulse
JetBlue Travel Products and Uber Team Up
JetBlue announced a new partnership with Uber that would award airline passengers who book a travel package with the carrier a credit for airport transfers. The pilot program with JetBlue Travel Products and Uber offers JetBlue Vacations customers who booked flight + hotel packages to Orlando, Fort Lauderdale or Las Vegas a free $20 voucher from Uber for airport transfers.
AOL Corp
Senior Discounts To Help You Save More in 2023
Getting older has its perks, including age-related discounts. Find Out: Does Working After Full Retirement Age Increase Your Social Security Benefits?. Helpful: With a Recession Looming, Take These 3 Retirement Moves To Stay On Track. “Typically senior discounts are about 10% to 15% off of purchases, although sometimes they may...
CNBC
Consumer debt skyrockets as historic inflation persists
Americans are racking up more and more credit card debt. $930 billion in the third quarter of 2022, according to the New York Federal Reserve. Watch this video to learn how Americans got here.
The Highest-Yielding Warren Buffett Dividend Holdings May Be the Perfect 2023 Stocks to Buy
Investing for total return may be the best plan of action now, and these six Warren Buffett Berkshire Hathaway holdings with the highest dividend yields look well positioned for what could be a difficult first half of 2023.
Say Goodbye to Easy Travel Perks - Airlines Tighten Rules for Earning Elite Status, Lounge Access
There has been an increase in travelers who are willing to pay higher prices for tickets and use rewards credit cards in order to have access to premium cabins and airport lounges, according to CNBC.
What Do Award Booking Services Provide & Who Should Use Them?
When it comes to airline frequent flyer programs, earning points is the easy part. Redeeming those points for free travel (or mostly free travel) is the difficult part. Not only do you have to find award space, but you also have to use the right program to book your travel or risk paying more than you have to.
When Is Cutting In Line Acceptable?
With almost 7.9 billion people that are currently alive in the world today — and the population of the world is projected to reach 9.8 billion in 2050 and 11.2 billion in 2100, according to this article from the Department of Economic and Social Affairs of the United Nations — waiting in line for a service or a product is inevitable…
