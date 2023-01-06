ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
kalkinemedia.com

Amazon restructures UK warehouse operations

Amazon is to restructure its warehouse operations in the UK, a move that will impact jobs, the US online retail giant announced Tuesday. The company will shut three centres, affecting about 1,200 roles. Amazon said staff would be able to relocate to other sites, adding it planned two new warehouses that would create 2,500 positions by 2026.

Comments / 0

Community Policy