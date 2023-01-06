Read full article on original website
Fast Retailing To Increase Annual Pay For Full-Time Employees In Japan By Up To 40% In March - Nikkei
* FAST RETAILING CO LTD WILL INCREASE ANNUAL PAY FOR FULL-TIME EMPLOYEES IN JAPAN BY UP TO AROUND 40% IN MARCH - NIKKEI. * FAST RETAILING'S PLAN AFFECTS AROUND 8,400 PEOPLE, BOTH AT FAST RETAILING HEADQUARTERS AND AT THE COMPANY'S STORES - NIKKEI Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content...
I'm a 24-year-old virtual assistant making $8,000 a month. Here's how I built my business and find clients.
Mary Carrasquillo launched her virtual-assistant business when she couldn't find a job in the pandemic. Here's how she built it.
Amazon restructures UK warehouse operations
Amazon is to restructure its warehouse operations in the UK, a move that will impact jobs, the US online retail giant announced Tuesday. The company will shut three centres, affecting about 1,200 roles. Amazon said staff would be able to relocate to other sites, adding it planned two new warehouses that would create 2,500 positions by 2026.
