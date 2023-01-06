Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Ilhan Omar reacts to Kevin McCarthy's plan to pull her from committees
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) on Sunday condemned House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) plans to kick her off the House Foreign Affairs Committee as hypocritical. Omar was asked about McCarthy's repeated promises to yank her committee assignments during an appearance on MSNBC's Yasmin Vossoughian Reports. The progressive lawmaker was specifically questioned about if there were any developments on the matter in the days since McCarthy had secured the speaker's gavel.
Jill Biden Faces Call to Be Investigated by GOP House Rep: 'Compromised'
Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs said he's concerned about the entire Biden family after classified docs were found at the president's former office in November.
Republicans Signal Cuts To Social Security, Medicare With New House Majority
The House GOP is itching for a fight over spending cuts — including to major entitlement programs.
Donald Trump has been hit with a wrongful death lawsuit brought forward by relatives of two individual who died on Jan 6
On Thursday, the partner of US Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick sued former President Donald Trump for wrongful death. The lawsuit claims that Mr. Trump "incited and exacerbated" the violent 6 January 2021 riots, which resulted in Officer Sicknick's passing a day later. Law enforcement is still on high alert as they seek to capture all those responsible - so far hundreds have gotten convicted, but more fighters remain at large with over 300 yet to be identified.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of committee assignments over past statements that she said were part of getting sucked into QAnon online.
The new weapon the U.S. is giving Ukraine isn’t a tank, but it is a problem for Russia
Military Twitter has been ablaze for days debating whether the armed and armored vehicles the U.S. and its allies recently decided to send Ukraine constitute tanks, which could be read as a significant escalation in the war against Russia. The debate centers on the precise form and function of the new fighting vehicles — but it misses the point.
Cynthia Tucker: Gingrich's legacy has become GOP's crisis
It’s tempting to blame Donald J. Trump for the dumpster fire that the U.S. House of Representatives has become, but that’s unfair. The House Republican caucus was a smoldering tinderbox of white grievance, racism, conspiracy-mongering and “Christian” nationalism long before Trump was elected president. He merely added rocket fuel to the embers. Many historians and political observers have noted that the GOP began its descent into the fevered swamplands of white grievance in the 1960s, after President Lyndon B. Johnson signed historic civil rights legislation...
Real message from Kathy Hochul’s State of the State? Escape from New York
Early in her State of the State address Tuesday, Gov. Hochul cited widespread fears of crime and the sky-high cost of living as threats to New York’s future. She said predictions of a recession mean “we will not be raising income taxes this year.” So far, so good, and she followed that with her smartest observation of the day, saying, “We’re already seeing signs of out-migration that we can no longer ignore.” Heart be still, maybe she finally gets it. Not a chance, not after she spent the next 40 minutes announcing a seemingly endless list of big-spending, big-government programs that would make...
Comments / 0