Prolonged Exposure Therapy for PTSD Effective Even in Compressed Format
MONDAY, Jan. 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Both massed and intensive outpatient forms of prolonged exposure (PE) therapy are fast and effective for combat-related posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), according to a study published online Jan. 5 in JAMA Network Open. Alan L. Peterson, Ph.D., from University of Texas Health...
AAP Issues Guidelines for Children With Overweight, Obesity
TUESDAY, Jan. 10, 2023 (HealthDay News) — In a clinical practice guideline issued by the American Academy of Pediatrics and published online Jan. 9 in Pediatrics, key action statements and consensus recommendations are presented for the evaluation and treatment of children with overweight and obesity. Sarah E. Hampl, M.D.,...
Developmental Disorders Tied to More Allergic Disease
TUESDAY, Jan. 10, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Elementary school-age children with developmental disorders are more likely to have allergic diseases, according to a study published in the January issue of Pediatrics International. Masafumi Zaitsu, M.D., Ph.D., from the National Hospital Organization Ureshino Medical Center in Japan, and colleagues assessed...
New guidance: Use drugs, surgery early for obesity in kids
Children struggling with obesity should be evaluated and treated early and aggressively, including with medications for kids as young as 12 and surgery for those as young as 13, according to new guidelines released Monday. The longstanding practice of “watchful waiting,” or delaying treatment to see whether children and teens...
Three in 10 Adults With Chronic Pain Use Cannabis to Manage Condition
TUESDAY, Jan. 10, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Three in 10 adults with chronic pain in states with medical cannabis laws report using cannabis to manage their pain, according to a study published online Jan. 6 in JAMA Network Open. Mark C. Bicket, M.D., Ph.D., from the University of Michigan...
Pandemic Disrupted In-Person Mental Health Services
TUESDAY, Jan. 10, 2023 (HealthDay News) — The pandemic disrupted in-person mental health care, but the expansion of telehealth enabled care for an increasing number of patients, according to a study published online Jan. 6 in JAMA Health Forum. Ryan K. McBain, Ph.D., from RAND Corporation in Boston, and...
Letter Intervention Ups Prescription Monitoring Program Engagement
TUESDAY, Jan. 10, 2023 (HealthDay News) — A simple letter intervention highlighting a new mandate to check the prescription monitoring program (PMP) before prescribing controlled substances, with or without information about coprescribing risks and coprescribed patients, can increase PMP engagement, according to a report published in the January issue of Health Affairs.
Inflammatory Biomarkers Increased for Moms With Very Low Milk Supply
MONDAY, Jan. 9, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Mothers with very low breast milk production have significantly higher inflammatory biomarkers and obesity and lower long-chain fatty acids (LCFAs) in milk, according to a study recently published in the Journal of Nutrition. Rachel E. Walker, Ph.D., from the Pennsylvania State University...
