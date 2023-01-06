Read full article on original website
Meet Red Bank, New Jersey's Finest Painter: Leni ForssellBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
NJ Corrections Officer Awarded “Hero of Civilization" for Recuing Elderly BoaterMorristown MinuteLittle Egg Harbor Township, NJ
History, Fashion, Culture and The Black TurtleneckBrooklyn MuseAsbury Park, NJ
This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenRed Bank, NJ
Winery, Bed-and-Breakfast Plan ExaminedGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Hungry at 2 a.m.? These four NJ restaurants are open 24 hours
This was not an easy task. Searching for restaurants that offer food all day, every day. Seems that the 24-hour business is not that common in New Jersey. The good news is that if you are traveling late or way too early, or driving a truck, there are some options for a snack or a full meal.
Closing! We Say “Good-Bye” to Another Great Place in Ocean County, NJ
Every summer we would frequent this café several times on LBI. It's sad to see another great place closing in Ocean County. The owners recently wrote on their Facebook page saying they are retiring after 20 years on the island. What's the latest great place to close in Ocean...
Monmouth County, New Jersey Restaurant Named Best Soup In The State
As much as the summer lover in all of us in New Jersey has been fighting it, the bitter cold time of year when we all yearn for a hot cup or bowl of delicious comforting soup. And now the experts are weighing in on where you can find the best soup in the Garden State.
2 of the Oldest 5 & 10’s in the Country Are Right Here at the Jersey Shore
Five and dimes or 5&10's were hopping fifty years ago. Now they're hard to find. I grew up with one of the oldest and still running 5 & 10's in Quakertown, Pennsylvania. I still go to this place when I go home to visit family. The memories rush back to when I was younger. From the smells to the food counter and the thick milkshakes I used to get well over 40 years ago, they still taste the same. This five-and-dime store is well over 100 years old and different generations have owned and managed it. It is such a place of nostalgia, my Nana, and so many warm feelings.
3 New Jersey Cities Rank Among The Best In The Country To Call Home
There are a lot of great places to live in New Jersey, but as we enter a new year, aren't you curious to see if you live in one of the top 50 places to live in the country?. Despite the fact that it seems like there's somewhat of a mass exodus from the Garden State in recent years, I'm a fairly new resident, and love it!
The BEST Crumb Cake is Right Here at the Jersey Shore
Crumb cake, any time of the year is just perfect. We have the best here in New Jersey. The best crumb cake here at the Jersey Shore is my opinion, try it you will love it. (In my opinion) Crumb cake is "huge" and here at the Jersey Shore it...
fox29.com
Ship may have hit 33-foot whale found washed ashore near Atlantic City boardwalk, officials say
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - Residents and visitors awoke to a shocking discovery when a humpback whale washed up on a beach in Atlantic City this weekend. The 33-foot female whale was found not far from the boardwalk on Georgia Avenue beach near Boardwalk Hall as the sun rose Saturday morning.
Man pistol-whipped and carjacked at Linden, NJ shopping center
LINDEN — A man walking out of a store was pistol-whipped and carjacked in the parking lot of a shopping center Sunday night. Linden police Capt. Christopher Guenther said the 23-year-old man was approached from the back as he approached his blue 2020 BMW M8 at the Aviation Plaza shopping center on the northbound side of Routes 1 & 9 around 8:15 p.m.
A Big Supermarket Chain in NJ Announces Another Store is Closing
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in the Garden State over the past couple of years and supermarkets are certainly no exception. In 2022, at least four major food stores closed in New Jersey. The calendar had just barely flipped over to January when...
Amazing History and Entertainment at New Jersey’s Oldest Theatre in Edison
John W. Griggs was elected New Jersey Governor, Grover Cleveland (New Jersey Native) was President, Oscar Hammerstein opened the Olympia Theatre, the first theatre to be built in New York City's Times Square district (Wikipedia) and the Edison Valley Playhouse was first established. Yes, this all happened nearly 130 years ago in 1895.
Do affluent NJ residents care? Making it too easy for burglars, car thieves
For all the proposed legislation and local laws to toughen the penalties for car theft in New Jersey, it might all come down to one basic preventative measure: locking your car and home doors. In four cases of attempted home burglaries in Toms River on Friday morning, two ended with...
‘Underperforming’ NJ Stop & Shop scheduled to close in the spring
At least one of the Stop & Shop locations in Middlesex County will not make it through 2023. The supermarket chain informed New Jersey 101.5 on Monday that the store at 424 Raritan Avenue in Highland Park is scheduled to close its doors for good. According to a company spokesperson,...
New Jersey is Home to a Hidden Underground Tiki Bar
This is so cool. Did you know there's a hidden, underground Tiki Bar and restaurant in New Jersey? I didn't, but now that I do, I definitely want to check it out. If you're looking for someplace to go with a cool vibe, this is it. It's called Cellar 335, according to Only in Your State and it's right up the turnpike in Jersey City.
Two NJ bakeries merge, prepare to go national
Exciting times in the Atlantic City bakery scene. In a city known for its bread, two bakeries have merged and will be selling their products nationally. Formica Freitag Bakery has joined with Vallenti’s Italian Bakery to deliver Atlantic City bread nationwide. According to the Press of Atlantic City, the...
FINALLY! Prince Tea House in Marlton NJ Sets Grand Opening Date
Pinkies up! It's almost tea time in Burlington County!. Prince Tea House, a French-Asian speciality tea/coffee, dessert, and brunch chain, is almost ready to open its doors in Marlton NJ . According to Facebook community page A View From Evesham, they're set to have a soft opening at 746 West Route 70 in Evesham Plaza on Jan 13, followed by an official grand opening on Jan 18!
Popular West Coast burger chain opens another NJ spot
There are a ton of great burger places in New Jersey, but it's always good to have options right? This place is expanding in Jersey and has been grilling up tasty burgers since 1969!. I'm not gonna lie, I feel like I write about food a lot, but when a...
BREAKING NEWS: Elderly Pedestrian Killed in Accident at East Brunswick Intersection
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ - At 8:26 last night, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Cranbury Road and Rues Lane. (BP gas and CVS are near this location.) The pedestrian, Samette Martin, an 82-year-old woman from East Brunswick, was critically injured and pronounced deceased, according to the East Brunswick Police Department. An investigation is being conducted by Patrolman Christian Longhitano and Patrolman Ryan Welch of the East Brunswick Police Department Special Operations Section. The investigation is ongoing, and no further information is being released at this time, says a statement from the EBPD. Anyone with information about this incident may contact the East Brunswick Police Department Special Operations Section at 732-390-6969.
Chick Fil A Lawrenceville Finally Adds Curbside Delivery
Oh you're going to love this news. One of you're favorite fast food places in Mercer County has finally added time-saving option. The Chick fil A Lawrenceville on Route 1 North, next to Wawa and McDonalds, just kicked off Curbside Delivery service. The announcement was made on Facebook. Yay. I'm...
How Do You Dispose Of A Beached Whale In New Jersey?
Sadly, another dead whale just washed up on the beach here at the Jersey Shore, this time in Atlantic City. Some experts say it is due to rough waters and recent storms although Clean Ocean Action was among 5 groups called in to see why six dead whales washed up on our shores in the last 33 days. The last time I checked, whales are pretty good swimmers so pollution seems more likely don't you think?
