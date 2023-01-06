ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Beach Radio

2 of the Oldest 5 & 10’s in the Country Are Right Here at the Jersey Shore

Five and dimes or 5&10's were hopping fifty years ago. Now they're hard to find. I grew up with one of the oldest and still running 5 & 10's in Quakertown, Pennsylvania. I still go to this place when I go home to visit family. The memories rush back to when I was younger. From the smells to the food counter and the thick milkshakes I used to get well over 40 years ago, they still taste the same. This five-and-dime store is well over 100 years old and different generations have owned and managed it. It is such a place of nostalgia, my Nana, and so many warm feelings.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Beach Radio

Man pistol-whipped and carjacked at Linden, NJ shopping center

LINDEN — A man walking out of a store was pistol-whipped and carjacked in the parking lot of a shopping center Sunday night. Linden police Capt. Christopher Guenther said the 23-year-old man was approached from the back as he approached his blue 2020 BMW M8 at the Aviation Plaza shopping center on the northbound side of Routes 1 & 9 around 8:15 p.m.
LINDEN, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

New Jersey is Home to a Hidden Underground Tiki Bar

This is so cool. Did you know there's a hidden, underground Tiki Bar and restaurant in New Jersey? I didn't, but now that I do, I definitely want to check it out. If you're looking for someplace to go with a cool vibe, this is it. It's called Cellar 335, according to Only in Your State and it's right up the turnpike in Jersey City.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
94.5 PST

Two NJ bakeries merge, prepare to go national

Exciting times in the Atlantic City bakery scene. In a city known for its bread, two bakeries have merged and will be selling their products nationally. Formica Freitag Bakery has joined with Vallenti’s Italian Bakery to deliver Atlantic City bread nationwide. According to the Press of Atlantic City, the...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

FINALLY! Prince Tea House in Marlton NJ Sets Grand Opening Date

Pinkies up! It's almost tea time in Burlington County!. Prince Tea House, a French-Asian speciality tea/coffee, dessert, and brunch chain, is almost ready to open its doors in Marlton NJ . According to Facebook community page A View From Evesham, they're set to have a soft opening at 746 West Route 70 in Evesham Plaza on Jan 13, followed by an official grand opening on Jan 18!
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

BREAKING NEWS: Elderly Pedestrian Killed in Accident at East Brunswick Intersection

EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ -  At 8:26 last night, a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Cranbury Road and Rues Lane. (BP gas and CVS are near this location.) The pedestrian, Samette Martin, an 82-year-old woman from East Brunswick, was critically injured and pronounced deceased, according to the East Brunswick Police Department. An investigation is being conducted by Patrolman Christian Longhitano and Patrolman Ryan Welch of the East Brunswick Police Department Special Operations Section. The investigation is ongoing, and no further information is being released at this time, says a statement from the EBPD.  Anyone with information about this incident may contact the East Brunswick Police Department Special Operations Section at 732-390-6969.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
Beach Radio

How Do You Dispose Of A Beached Whale In New Jersey?

Sadly, another dead whale just washed up on the beach here at the Jersey Shore, this time in Atlantic City. Some experts say it is due to rough waters and recent storms although Clean Ocean Action was among 5 groups called in to see why six dead whales washed up on our shores in the last 33 days. The last time I checked, whales are pretty good swimmers so pollution seems more likely don't you think?
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Beach Radio

Beach Radio

