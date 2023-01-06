Schommer brings show about friendship with comedy legend Louie Anderson to Paramount Theater

Paramount Theater in St. Cloud will present “Curtain Call: Letters to My Friend Louie Anderson,” by Jason Schommer, Saturday, Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m. Schommer explores a remarkable friendship with comedy icon Louie Anderson in a series of hilarious adventures and poignant life lessons, shared through theatre, stand up comedy and storytelling.

Curtain Call: Letters to My Friend Louie Anderson, premiered to rave reviews at the Minnesota Fringe Festival in August 2022. The Star Tribune called it “A touching tribute.” Broadway World said “Very Creative! So many funny moments but also a good amount of heartfelt moments.”

Among audiences, the show earned 4 1/2 stars out of 5. Now, a newly expanded version will play at the Paramount Theater for one night only. In addition to new letters and stories that bring even more laughter and adventures to the stage, this newly expanded production also includes visual projection and a live musician underscoring moments of the show.

Curtain Call: Letters to My Friend Louie Anderson written and created by Schommer, is directed by Michelle Schwantes, with music by violinist David Gerald Sutton..

For many years, Schommer opened for comedian Louie Anderson in Las Vegas and on tour. What began as a chance meeting at a promotional event grew into a deeply profound, once-in-a-lifetime friendship filled with hilarious adventures and poignant life lessons. Starting simply as a celebrity and a fan, Anderson and Schommer eventually became mentor and mentee, then boss and employee, and ultimately close friends.

Through a series of letters Schommer wrote to Anderson after his passing, Schommer shares hysterical real-life moments blended with deceptively ordinary and mundane events. This show paints a vivid picture of the power of friendship and its highs and lows and twists and turns. From a first hello at a grocery store in St. Louis Park to a final goodbye at a hospital in Las Vegas, the audience is taken on a 13-year journey of friendship. Stops along the way included the stages of Las Vegas, clubs on the road, a garage sale in Minnesota, The Rosie Show in Chicago, an airport in Japan and so much more.

Schommer is a standup comedian and storyteller who spent two years as the opening act for Anderson in Las Vegas and toured with him regularly. As a stand up comic, Schommer has performed all over the USA as well as Canada and for the U.S. Military in Japan. He has worked with such comedy superstars as Chris Kattan (Saturday Night Live, Night at the Roxbury), Josh Blue (Last Comic Standing champion), Judy Tenuta (Grammy Award Best Comedy Album), and Tim Meadows (Saturday Night Live, The Ladies’ Man).

In 2017, Schommer released his first live comedy album “Confessions of a Local Celebrity.”

All seating is reserved and tickets are available by calling (320) 259-5463 or online at www.paramoun tarts.org.