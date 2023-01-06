ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Schommer brings show about friendship with comedy legend Louie Anderson to Paramount Theater

Morrison County Record
Morrison County Record
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ivVEE_0k5u4ICm00

Paramount Theater in St. Cloud will present “Curtain Call: Letters to My Friend Louie Anderson,” by Jason Schommer, Saturday, Jan. 21 at 7:30 p.m. Schommer explores a remarkable friendship with comedy icon Louie Anderson in a series of hilarious adventures and poignant life lessons, shared through theatre, stand up comedy and storytelling.

Curtain Call: Letters to My Friend Louie Anderson, premiered to rave reviews at the Minnesota Fringe Festival in August 2022. The Star Tribune called it “A touching tribute.” Broadway World said “Very Creative! So many funny moments but also a good amount of heartfelt moments.”

Among audiences, the show earned 4 1/2 stars out of 5. Now, a newly expanded version will play at the Paramount Theater for one night only. In addition to new letters and stories that bring even more laughter and adventures to the stage, this newly expanded production also includes visual projection and a live musician underscoring moments of the show.

Curtain Call: Letters to My Friend Louie Anderson written and created by Schommer, is directed by Michelle Schwantes, with music by violinist David Gerald Sutton..

For many years, Schommer opened for comedian Louie Anderson in Las Vegas and on tour. What began as a chance meeting at a promotional event grew into a deeply profound, once-in-a-lifetime friendship filled with hilarious adventures and poignant life lessons. Starting simply as a celebrity and a fan, Anderson and Schommer eventually became mentor and mentee, then boss and employee, and ultimately close friends.

Through a series of letters Schommer wrote to Anderson after his passing, Schommer shares hysterical real-life moments blended with deceptively ordinary and mundane events. This show paints a vivid picture of the power of friendship and its highs and lows and twists and turns. From a first hello at a grocery store in St. Louis Park to a final goodbye at a hospital in Las Vegas, the audience is taken on a 13-year journey of friendship. Stops along the way included the stages of Las Vegas, clubs on the road, a garage sale in Minnesota, The Rosie Show in Chicago, an airport in Japan and so much more.

Schommer is a standup comedian and storyteller who spent two years as the opening act for Anderson in Las Vegas and toured with him regularly. As a stand up comic, Schommer has performed all over the USA as well as Canada and for the U.S. Military in Japan. He has worked with such comedy superstars as Chris Kattan (Saturday Night Live, Night at the Roxbury), Josh Blue (Last Comic Standing champion), Judy Tenuta (Grammy Award Best Comedy Album), and Tim Meadows (Saturday Night Live, The Ladies’ Man).

In 2017, Schommer released his first live comedy album “Confessions of a Local Celebrity.”

All seating is reserved and tickets are available by calling (320) 259-5463 or online at www.paramoun tarts.org.

Comments / 0

Related
KARE

Local chef featured in Apple TV series

ST PAUL, Minn. — Take a walk down memory lane and pull up the Great Minnesota Get-Together 13 years ago. In 2010, the new food sensation was none other than camel on a stick. "I was wondering how else would I get Americans to try camel meat," Chef Jamal...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

A Minnesota Man’s Mullet Trends As He Shares A Special Moment With His Love In New York

Duluthian Jared Jank sports a mullet and was a finalist for the "Powerball First Millionaire Of The Year" promotion. He seized the opportunity for a heart warming moment. The 'First Millionaire of the Year' promotion has been going on for the last four years. The special drawing for the $1 million prized is televised on 'Dick Clarke's Rocking New Year's Eve With Ryan Seacrest".
DULUTH, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota man turns wood into art

Luis Jaime, the artist behind That's Badass Wood Art, is getting a lot of attention on social media for his craft. So much so, that his intricate designs are turning the heads of celebrities, athletes and pro-sports teams.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

There Are Seventeen Kinds of Snakes that Call Minnesota Home

Oh sure, we live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, but there are only 17 species of snakes that call Minnesota home. For as long as there have been humans walking on the planet -- snakes have been feared, misunderstood, killed, and generally under appreciated. Attitudes are slowly changing. More people are beginning to see snakes not only as fascinating creatures but also as important animals in nature.
MINNESOTA STATE
a-z-animals.com

The 8 Most Beautiful Lighthouses in the United States

The majority of lighthouses in the United States date back 100 to 200 years. Most were constructed when shipping constituted the main means of trade and there was no navigational technology. Although several of these lighthouses are still in operation today, the majority have been transformed into historical museums that...
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Minnesota Park Named One of Best Places in World For Stargazing

Sure, Minnesota has some great, remote places to check out the stars in the sky, but one park was just named one of the best places in the WORLD for stargazing. If you ask me, one of the best things about heading up north or to the North Shore here in Minnesota is being able to get away from all the hectic hustle and bustle of everyday life and get out and enjoy nature and the vast wilderness that makes up that part of the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Minnesota Missed Connection Simply Wants To Buy Man His ‘Favorite Pack Of Beer’

I can't get enough of the missed connection page on Craigslist. I'm not sure if it's some weird part of my brain that wants to see what is going outside my little bubble, or if I am amused to think that these get responded to on a regular enough basis that people keep posting to the page. Either way, this week's most intriguing Craigslist Missed Connection involves driving in the snow we all got, and a helpful stranger.
MINNESOTA STATE
106.9 KROC

Minnesota Winters: A Helpful and Funny Guide By Minnesotans On TikTok

This has been quite a winter for Minnesota and it has only just begun. We have had about 4 or so dangerous blizzards, and I don’t think mother nature is going to quit yet. Despite this being hard on our cars, our cities and schools, as well as our peace of mind, many Minnesotans have been making TikToks to document and poke fun at why we live here, as well as showing some classic Minnesota Nice during these terrifying times.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

‘I Was Heartbroken’ Minnesota Business Owner After Customer ‘Challenged’ Staff

Most of the time people are great. I worked in the service industry for about 4 years. I met my wife working that job, I've made some great friends from that job, and I also learned more about myself and what people are capable of working in the service industry. But reading what one Minnesota business owner wrote about a recent exchange between an employee and a customer seems to have really hurt not only the employee but the business owner as well.
MINNESOTA STATE
B102.7

WOW! Minnesota Airline Offering Flights for Just $39

Go ahead, rub your eyes to make sure you read that right, I'll wait. This is no joke. One Minnesota Airline is offering the cheapest flights imaginable, but these prices won't be around forever. Sun Country Airlines offers flights to a number of hubs around the country, but its flight...
MINNESOTA STATE
Morrison County Record

Morrison County Record

Morrison County, MN
847
Followers
783
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

Morrison County Record is the official publication for all school districts, city governments and county government in Morrison County. Published Sundays by APG of East Central Minnesota since 1968. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.mcrecord.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/morrison_county_record/

Comments / 0

Community Policy