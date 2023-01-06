ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gates, NY

Man charged with robbing 77-year-old woman at Motel 6 in Gates

By Gio Battaglia
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KOG8Q_0k5u4HK300

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was charged Thursday in connection to a robbery of a 77-year-old woman in Gates.

Gates Police Officers responded to a report of a robbery that occurred at Motel 6 on Chili Avenue at 10:00 a.m. on January 4.

Upon their arrival, officers said they located the victim who told them a male suspect approached her in the hallway, threatened a weapon, and stole her debit card and cash, before running away.

The investigation, conducted by the Gates Police Department Criminal Investigation Division, identified the suspect as 19-year-old Rochester resident Amarieon Maybell, who was taken into custody on January 5 and was charged with robbery in the first degree, and grand larceny in the fourth degree in Gates Court.

The Gates Police Department said their investigation revealed that Maybell had a previous robbery arrest in the City of Rochester. During that robbery, officers say Maybell grabbed a purse from a 71-year-old female victim in a parking lot of a business on East Avenue — injuring the victim in the process.

In that case, Maybell was charged with robbery in the second degree, assault in the second degree, and grand larceny in the fourth degree. Maybell was in jail on the first robbery charge, and officers say he failed to return to court, and a bench warrant was issued.

According to the Gates Police Department, Maybell was arrested on the bench warrant in October of 2022 with no bail, no releaser. In November of 2022, a judge released Maybell under pre-trial supervision.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 16

Le'Strawberri
4d ago

I blame the judges...it's at their discretion, but they keep letting them out to do the same thing Again & again....

Reply(2)
5
whatafcknjoke
3d ago

Bail reform has got to go....no one can feel safe in this state anymore.

Reply
8
James Broderick
4d ago

No bail, no show up, no one looking for. That's a lot of no nothing. Do again repeat.

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

WATCH: RPD officer dragged by car after convenience store theft

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Police Department has released surveillance footage of the officer who was dragged by a fleeing car during an altercation the night of December 29. Just before midnight, officers entered the Mobile Mart convenience store on Culver Road and were made aware of a theft that had just occurred. The […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Seven years later: Quadruple homicide in Rochester unsolved

ROCHESTER, N.Y. It’s an unspeakable crime. Four people were found tied up in an attic, their mouths covered in duct tape, murdered. Seven years later the quadruple homicide is still unsolved. Michale Royal, his fiancee Jennifer Leasure, Lachelle Powell and Michael Adams were all found dead in a Leighton Avenue home. After the murders, the house was set on fire.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Three Arrested After N. Clinton Ave. Shooting

Rochester police have made three arrests after the shooting of a 27-year-old city man. It happened before 9 last night on North Clinton, near Avenue A. Officers had checked on reports of gunfire there but didn't find a victim. A search of a nearby house turned up a .22-caliber handgun,...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

New York State Police sergeant from Rochester accused of tipping off gambling suspects

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A New York State Police sergeant from Rochester was in court Tuesday, accused of tipping off the target of a gambling investigation. Thomas Loewke, 51, is charged with obstruction of a state or local law enforcement investigation and obstruction of an official proceeding. According to prosecutors, Homeland Security joined a federal, […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Officers stationed outside Rochester high schools after Franklin student was nearly shot

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police Department officers were outside of some Rochester city schools on Monday morning while students were arriving. This added security comes after a 16-year-old student was chased and nearly hit by a gunman on the steps of his school on Thursday as students were arriving. Multiple shots were fired outside Franklin Upper School Campus on Norton Street but no one was hit.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Seneca County Inmates Accused of Assaulting Corrections Officers Last Year

3 inmates at a Seneca County prison are accused of assaulting corrections officers there in January of last year. Troopers say 41-year-old Jayvon Mulzac, 22-year-old Ernastiaze Moore, and 24-year-old Darrin Jones attacked the officers in the mess hall at Five Points Correctional Facility. All three have been indicted on felony...
iheart.com

Rochester Man Pleads Guilty in Bus Stop Homicide

A Rochester man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a city teen. Police say 19-year-old Salahuddin Floyd Junior gunned down 17-year-old Bryson Simpson as Simpson was getting off a school bus on Otis Street last March. Both Floyd and Simpson attended Edison Tech, but police didn't...
ROCHESTER, NY
The Rochester Beacon

A mixed picture on Rochester crime in 2022

The number of crime incidents reported in the city of Rochester rose in 2022, but overall, both violent and property crime rates remain lower than a decade ago. Compared with 2021, there were over 1,000 more police incidents, data from the Rochester Police Department’s open portal show. Incidents the FBI classifies as property crimes, which includes cases of larceny, burglary, and motor vehicle theft, spiked and were higher than in any year since 2014.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy