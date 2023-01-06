Read full article on original website
9th Annual Branson Shootout Futsal Tournament
The 9th Annual Branson Shootout Futsal Tournament, sponsored by Southwest MO Rush and Lake Country Soccer, took place the weekend of Jan. 6 at the Branson Convention Center. The tournament is the first of two taking place over a two week period at the Convention Center. More from this section.
BRAC takes official ownership of Historic Owen Theatre
The Branson Regional Arts Council are officially theatre owners. Earlier this month the non-profit arts council announced they had officially purchased the Historic Owen Theatre in downtown Branson. “Over the past 5 years, we have been leasing the Historic Owen Theatre with a purchase option,” BRAC Executive Director Jim Barber...
Fritz’s Adventure offering area appreciation to 43 counties
To help kick-off the new year, Fritz’s Adventure is giving area residents the opportunity to experience their Branson attraction at a discounted rate with the return of the annual area appreciation. Now through Sunday, Feb. 26, residents of more than 40 surrounding counties are invited to visit Fritz’s Adventure...
Young entrepreneurs bring rolled ice cream to Branson
A new ice-cream shop in Branson is not only preparing the most unique form of ice cream in the region, but is the latest accomplishment of a teen entrepreneur who has been creating businesses since she was 14. Laiken Avery and her fiance Cole Crutcher have opened YOLO Rolled Ice...
JATC gives gifts to children
The Junior Auxiliary of Taney County provided 108 children with Christmas gifts in 2022. The JATC hosted its Christmas Assistance Project, which provided gift bags for children ages newborn to 5 years old. The organization selected children who are enrolled in Head Start and Early Head Start programs sponsored by...
Houseman earns lifetime achievement award
A former Taney County presiding commissioner has been given a lifetime achievement award from the Missouri Association of Counties. Ron Houseman was one of three presented the Juanita Donehue Lifetime Achievement Award during the MAC’s annual conference Nov. 21 to 23. The award for 2022 is the second time MAC has given the award following last year’s initial recipient, retiring Missouri Senator Roy Blunt.
In a state of grace
This column was going to start out as a plea on behalf of the many performers who give their blood, sweat, tears, and other bodily fluids on the stages and streets of Branson every year. I realized the more I started to plot out the column, the subject is actually...
Local partnership brews conservation efforts
Wonders of Wildlife has partnered with a local brewery to raise awareness and proceeds for conservation efforts involving sea turtles. Mother’s Brewing Company, in conjunction with Wonders of Wildlife, has created the “Izzy Lager,” fondly named after one of WOW’s green sea turtles who suffered injuries in the wild and has been rehabilitated at the aquarium.
Splash Country Indoors: Sliding into 2023 with a new 20,000 square foot addition
After more than a year of anticipation, the new 20,000 square-foot addition to Grand Country’s Splash Country Indoors has been completed and is now opened to guests. Officially opening to thrill seekers on Thanksgiving Day 2022, the new addition features a 5,000 square-foot indoor wave pool, two raft racing slides, a third extra dark thrill slide and an activity pool.
Hollister to pitch in for police department roof repair
The city of Hollister will be pitching in to make repairs to Hollister Police Department’s roof. City Administrator Rick Zeigenfuss said he and Deputy Administrator Denise Olmstead met with Hollister Police Chief Schmidt in regards to a continued roof leak on the building. Currently, over $50,000 has been spent trying to correct the issue, caused by expansion and contraction.
Weekly Fast Break
The Bulldogs traveled to Point Lookout to face the School of the Ozarks Patriots on Tuesday, Jan. 3, winning 59-41. Logan Isbell scored 27 points and Brady Isbell scored 9 points with 9 rebounds. On Thursday, Jan. 5, the Bulldogs hosted New Covenant Academy, collecting another win with a score of 52-40. Logan Isbell scored 15 points and Jadon Weaver scored 8 points with 6 rebounds. On Jan. 6, the Bulldogs traveled to Wheaton to face their namesake, winning 54-38. Logan Isbell scored 17 points and Jadon Weaver scored 15 points.
County officials examine mental health and justice issues
A recent gathering of Stone and Taney county officials examined the nexus of mental health issues and the legal system. The conference revolved around SIM, Sequential Intercept Mapping, and the way the program practically works within a community. “The SIM helps communities identify resources and gaps in services at each...
Local man seriously injured, vehicle torn in half in Hollister crash
A man from Reeds Spring was seriously injured in a two vehicle crash on Wednesday, Jan. 4, two and a half miles south of Hollister. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Mathew Campbell, 30, of Harrison, Arkansas was traveling south at the intersection of Highway 65 and 265 when he failed to stop his 1997 Dodge Dakota at a traffic signal and struck the drive side of a 2000 Mazda Protege, driven by Harold Davis, 60, of Reeds Spring.
Forsyth Mayor resigns
The Mayor of Forsyth turned in her resignation letter for aldermen approval at the Monday, Jan. 9 meeting. Forsyth Mayor Kelly Dougherty officially resigned her position due to rising health concerns. Dougherty stepped into the role of mayor in 2019 when she was appointed, after then Forsyth Mayor Eddie Coleman stepped down due to his own health reasons. Dougherty was sworn in and officially began her duties as the new mayor on Dec. 19, 2019. Dougherty was retired from her position as technology director at the Forsyth School District, which she had held for 20 years, when she accepted the appointment. She has since been elected to two terms as mayor.
Vehicle catches fire, Branson man ejected in crash
A Branson man was seriously injured after being ejected from his vehicle before it caught fire in an early morning crash on Saturday, Jan. 7, three miles north of Branson. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported Caleb Allen, 20, of Branson was traveling east on East 76 High Road, when his 2018 Ford Edge failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the left side of the roadway, and struck a berm. The vehicle overturned several times and Allen was ejected from his car.
Reeds Spring man accused of domestic assault
A Reeds Spring man is facing 15 years in prison related to a domestic assault in Stone County. Selma Strailey, 71, is facing a charge of First Degree Domestic Assault after an incident on Dec. 19, 2022. The county’s 911 received a misdial. Dispatch eventually contacted a female on the phone line after several disconnections. The woman told the dispatcher she “didn’t know” if she was OK.
