WLOS.com
Opioid funds: Take the survey, help Buncombe leaders decide how to spend the money
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County is conducting a survey about how to use millions of dollars in opioid settlement money. The county will receive $16 million over an 18-year period. The money can be used for various strategies, including early intervention, post overdose response teams and re-entry programs.
WLOS.com
Haywood County Schools face low savings account, look for ways to replenish
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Haywood County School district goes through an audit every year. The one that just finished cautions the district’s savings account or general fund balance is getting low and could yield impacts. Now, school officials are looking for ways to replenish the district's...
WLOS.com
Local gas prices follow national increase, up 7-cents in the past week
WLOS — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have risen 7.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.11 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 8.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 11.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 2.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.64 per gallon.
WLOS.com
Asheville turns to independent review committee to investigate recent water outages
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville City Council officially established an independent review committee Tuesday night to look into what caused recent water outages and what needs to happen to prevent them from happening again. Thousands of customers were without water from Dec. 24 through Jan. 4, when the southern...
Two Upstate counties rank among worst in the state for human trafficking
Two Upstate counties are listed among the worst statewide for human trafficking. On Monday, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson released the state’s annual report on Human trafficking.
WLOS.com
Community Reparations Commission may tweak project funding process
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Community Reparations Commission is looking at changing how projects selected for funding are chosen. New commission manager Christine Edwards delivered a power-point presentation during a meeting Monday, showing the group her plan to organize proposals. Each would get a number and have information on where it's potentially worked elsewhere. Key factors include the ability to execute the project and the impact Black communities.
WLOS.com
Historic mill in Marion purchased with plans for affordable housing
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — A nonprofit organization has purchased a historic mill in McDowell County with the intention of turning it into affordable housing. A press release from Givens Communities says the Asheville non-profit purchased the Clinchfield Mill, located at 56 Branch Street in Marion, North Carolina on Dec. 21, 2022 after receiving a $3 million grant from the Dogwood Health Trust.
WLOS.com
Transylvania County commissioners vote 5-1 to build courthouse off Morris Road
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Transylvania County commissioners took another step toward building a new courthouse. In a 5-1 vote, commissioners voted to build it off Morris Road near the sheriff's office and emergency services headquarters. The most recent cost estimate is $44 million. But that was from March of...
WLOS.com
Up for vote: Plan for installing cameras across city to 'deter criminal activity' proposed
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) Real Time Intelligence Center could be expanding with a new partnership in the works with the City of Asheville. An interlocal agreement between BCSO and the city is now awaiting city council approval. The agreement would give...
WYFF4.com
A 'damming' situation: 130-year-old dam leaking; holding back tons of toxic waste from Reedy River
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Lake Greenwood provides clean drinking water to tens of thousands of people in Greenwood and Laurens counties. But just over an hour upstream in Greenville County, the 130-year-old Conestee Dam is crumbling and cracking day by day, according to experts, holding back millions of tons of chemicals and raw sewage.
WLOS.com
Buncombe County school board to consider resolution calling for control of calendar
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Board of Education will consider a resolution calling for local control of the school calendar this week. Right now, state law mandates that school start no earlier than the Monday closest to August 26 and the end date is no later than the Friday closest to June 11.
WLOS.com
Code Purple called for Jan. 9 ahead of freezing temperatures; list of resources here
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Code Purple has been issued for Monday, Jan. 9 as freezing temperatures move into Asheville and surrounding areas. Below-freezing temperatures trigger emergency shelter options for those experiencing homelessness. During Code Purple, participating shelters in Asheville and Buncombe County will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
WLOS.com
Henderson County to start school year on Aug.14, two weeks earlier than state law allows
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Henderson County Board of Education approved what is technically an unlawful calendar for the 2023-24 school year. In a 4-3 vote, board members set a start date for the upcoming school year as Aug. 14, two weeks earlier than what the state law allows.
WLOS.com
Asiana Grand Buffet announces plans to close
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After 18 years of business, Asiana Grand Buffet says it will permanently close at the end of the month. The well-known restaurant and buffet, located on Hendersonville Road in Asheville, said in a Facebook post that it will close its doors for good on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Asheville City officials are set to share a timeline of events that led to a massive water outage on Tuesday. Assistant City Manager Ben Woody will share the timeline, as well as details regarding the Water Department’s response to the water crisis during the Asheville City Council meeting Tuesday night.
Mountain Xpress
Code Purple in effect for Monday, 1/9/23 and Tuesday 1/10/23
Press release from the Asheville Homeless Coalition:. Code Purple in effect for Monday, 1/9/23 and Tuesday, 1/10/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 28° F and 31° F, respectively. Purpose of Code Purple:. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort...
WLOS.com
Why are there purple lights along a local interstate?
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A News 13 viewer is curious about why some lights along Interstate 40 don't look like the others. "What's going on with these purple street lights?" a viewer named Monty wanted to know. It’s not every day that you run into purple street lights like...
WLOS.com
Henderson County property eyed for shooting range becomes protected game lands
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A community effort has helped turn land in southern Henderson County that was slated to be a gun range into protected game lands. The property was originally supposed to be part of a new law enforcement training facility, but when neighbors learned of the plan, they contacted Conserving Carolina.
FOX Carolina
BBB: Reports of fireplaces bought online from Upstate store not delivered
LANDRUM, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of the Upstate is warning consumers after receiving reports regarding fireplaces bought online from an Upstate store not being delivered. Ethanol Fireplaces, located at 201 SC Elastic Road in Landrum, currently has 11 closed, unanswered complaints within the past year,...
FOX Carolina
Vehicle crashes into median on I-85 causing slowdown on both sides
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - SCDOT said traffic is slowed down in both directions on I-85 after a vehicle crashed into the median in Spartanburg County. According to officials, the vehicle was heading north the interstate near the 82 mile marker when it crash into the median just after 7 a.m.
