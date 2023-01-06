WLOS — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have risen 7.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.11 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 8.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 11.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 2.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.64 per gallon.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO