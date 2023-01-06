ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

WLOS.com

Local gas prices follow national increase, up 7-cents in the past week

WLOS — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have risen 7.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.11 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 8.7 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 11.2 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 2.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.64 per gallon.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Community Reparations Commission may tweak project funding process

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Community Reparations Commission is looking at changing how projects selected for funding are chosen. New commission manager Christine Edwards delivered a power-point presentation during a meeting Monday, showing the group her plan to organize proposals. Each would get a number and have information on where it's potentially worked elsewhere. Key factors include the ability to execute the project and the impact Black communities.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Historic mill in Marion purchased with plans for affordable housing

MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — A nonprofit organization has purchased a historic mill in McDowell County with the intention of turning it into affordable housing. A press release from Givens Communities says the Asheville non-profit purchased the Clinchfield Mill, located at 56 Branch Street in Marion, North Carolina on Dec. 21, 2022 after receiving a $3 million grant from the Dogwood Health Trust.
MARION, NC
WLOS.com

Buncombe County school board to consider resolution calling for control of calendar

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Board of Education will consider a resolution calling for local control of the school calendar this week. Right now, state law mandates that school start no earlier than the Monday closest to August 26 and the end date is no later than the Friday closest to June 11.
WLOS.com

Code Purple called for Jan. 9 ahead of freezing temperatures; list of resources here

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Code Purple has been issued for Monday, Jan. 9 as freezing temperatures move into Asheville and surrounding areas. Below-freezing temperatures trigger emergency shelter options for those experiencing homelessness. During Code Purple, participating shelters in Asheville and Buncombe County will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Asiana Grand Buffet announces plans to close

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After 18 years of business, Asiana Grand Buffet says it will permanently close at the end of the month. The well-known restaurant and buffet, located on Hendersonville Road in Asheville, said in a Facebook post that it will close its doors for good on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Asheville City officials are set to share a timeline of events that led to a massive water outage on Tuesday. Assistant City Manager Ben Woody will share the timeline, as well as details regarding the Water Department’s response to the water crisis during the Asheville City Council meeting Tuesday night.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Mountain Xpress

Code Purple in effect for Monday, 1/9/23 and Tuesday 1/10/23

Press release from the Asheville Homeless Coalition:. Code Purple in effect for Monday, 1/9/23 and Tuesday, 1/10/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 28° F and 31° F, respectively. Purpose of Code Purple:. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Why are there purple lights along a local interstate?

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A News 13 viewer is curious about why some lights along Interstate 40 don't look like the others. "What's going on with these purple street lights?" a viewer named Monty wanted to know. It’s not every day that you run into purple street lights like...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

BBB: Reports of fireplaces bought online from Upstate store not delivered

LANDRUM, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Better Business Bureau (BBB) of the Upstate is warning consumers after receiving reports regarding fireplaces bought online from an Upstate store not being delivered. Ethanol Fireplaces, located at 201 SC Elastic Road in Landrum, currently has 11 closed, unanswered complaints within the past year,...
LANDRUM, SC
FOX Carolina

Vehicle crashes into median on I-85 causing slowdown on both sides

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - SCDOT said traffic is slowed down in both directions on I-85 after a vehicle crashed into the median in Spartanburg County. According to officials, the vehicle was heading north the interstate near the 82 mile marker when it crash into the median just after 7 a.m.

