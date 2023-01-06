Read full article on original website
KVUE
The Violet Crown Clubhouse (VCC), located at 7100 Woodrow Ave., is closing its doors for the final time on Sunday after being open for the last four years. VCC, which is situated in a former pharmacy that felt like a blast from the past when visitors walked through its doors, announced the news on its Instagram page.
Hays County mom who lost son to overdose puts up billboard for awareness
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — A Hays County mother who lost her son to an overdose is creating awareness of the dangers of fentanyl with a billboard along Interstate 35. Janel Rodriguez booked the billboard that shows her son, Noah, and two other Hays CISD students who passed away. She is hoping with so many people seeing it along I-35 that it can prevent more drug overdoses.
KVUE
For many, South Congress Books kept a local flare alive on the popular street. But after newly announced rent increases, the store is being priced out.
KVUE
HAAM is stepping in once again to provide health care for 500 more local musicians this year. KVUE spoke with one artist who says the program changed his life.
Man shot early Tuesday morning undergoing surgery
AUSTIN, Texas — A man was shot in the early-morning hours on Tuesday and is undergoing surgery. At 12:54 a.m. on Jan. 10, the Austin Police Department (APD) received a call stating that a man had been shot while inside of his car. Once officers were on the scene, they found the man inside of his car at the intersection of Pleasant Valley Road and Stassney Lane.
Round Rock police asking public for help in reopened 1983 cold case
ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department (RRPD) is reopening a 1983 cold case in which one person was killed and two others were injured. On Oct. 16, 1983, around 10:20 p.m., a man was believed to have shot three victims, killing one and injuring the other two, at a nightclub called the Cactus Lounge. The man believed to have shot and killed 56-year-old Helen Ochoa is Martin Gallegos.
New 32-story condo building could add to Austin's skyline
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin-based developer has filed paperwork related to a potential new high-rise in Downtown Austin. According to KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, Pearlstone Partners filed a site plan to be reviewed by the City of Austin for a 32-story residential tower at Lavaca and West 14th streets. Plans are still preliminary, but the building could house up to 220 condominium units.
Flatbed truck crashes into northeast Austin business; nothing stolen, according to business owner
AUSTIN, Texas — A flatbed truck crashed into a building and fled the scene in the early-morning hours on Tuesday. Around 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 10, the Austin Police Department received a call to SoulSpeed Performance automotive shop in northeast Austin, located at 8701 Cross Park Drive. The owner of the shop stated that a flatbed truck had crashed through the window of the business.
Food Network claims this is the best barbecue spot in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think of meat you’re probably thinking of steaks, burgers, and other such items, and while these are staples and important, barbecued meats rule the world of America and especially Texas. It’s time to focus on the meats as the new year brings a...
New filings show Apple prepared to spend $240M more on Austin campus expansion
AUSTIN, Texas — According to a report from the Austin Business Journal, Apple could be ready to start construction on two more buildings at its northwest Austin campus. The expansion would bring the total to an estimated $240 million for the new development. The report states that on Jan....
New Braunfels local named 2022 L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth National Honoree
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — A New Braunfels woman and non-profit leader has been selected as the 2022 L'Oréal Paris Women of Worth National Honoree. Susie Vybiral is the founder and CEO of Room Redux, an international non-profit organization focused on transforming the physical spaces to promote healing for children that have been physically and/or sexually abused.
KVUE
Driverless technology has been cruising the streets of Austin as companies test out autonomous vehicles. But new video is raising concerns about how the cars act.
‘We lost everything’: Victims of Round Rock apartment fire supported by community
Olivia Burke lived at the complex for two years. She was at work when her fiancé called several times in a row - which Burke says is uncharacteristic. She hurriedly called him back and learned their building was on fire - she rushed home to see billowing smoke and bright orange flames.
KVUE
A man was shot inside his car in the early morning hours on Tuesday. The shooter is believed to be someone the man knows, but police are still looking for them.
14-year-old dies in apparent overdose, City of San Marcos confirms
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Editor's note: An earlier version of this story stated that the home was in the Blanco Gardens neighborhood. The story has been updated to reflect the home is in the Blanco Vista neighborhood. A 14-year-old is dead after what City of San Marcos officials are...
Break-in at Austin church leaves its leaders frustrated with police response
AUSTIN, Texas — On New Year's Day, someone broke into Hope Lutheran Church on North Hampton Drive. Security video shows a man walking around the campus and breaking the lock off a door to get in. He took thousands of dollars worth of items, including about 20 Chromebook laptops,...
KVUE
A flatbed truck crashed into the SoulSpeed Performance automotive shop in the early hours on Tuesday morning. The driver didn't rob the store, but left a mess.
Man dies after shooting in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A shooting in North Austin left one person dead Tuesday morning. At 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 10, the Austin Police Department (APD) received a call regarding a shooting in the 1400 block of South Meadows Drive. Once on the scene, officers encountered a man in his 30s who had been shot.
Austin couple looking for information on accident that left man with paralysis
AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin couple is looking for any information regarding a crash that left a man with paralysis. On Dec. 26 around 4 p.m., Paul Andrews was riding his motorcycle on Highway 130 in eastern Travis County when he was involved in an accident that resulted in multiple serious injuries, including paralysis below his waist.
'We tried and we negotiated as much as we could' | Another local business priced out of South Congress
AUSTIN, Texas — Because of rent increases, it's the end of an era for yet another classic Austin business. South Congress Books is closing its doors at its current location on South Congress Avenue and moving to another part of town. The bookstore spent nearly 12 years on the street.
