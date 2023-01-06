ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Ash Jurberg

This Houston mansion is the most expensive property in Texas

If so, you may want to check out this mansion in Houston. With a $60 million price stage, it is the most expensive residential property in Texas. Known as the Lodge in Hunters Creek, the property is so exclusive that the listing agent states they "are releasing very few details or pictures to maintain integrity and privacy for the next owner. We reserve the right to show it by invitation only, and only after the criteria are met. I expect to show it less than a half dozen times, as the prospect pool who can afford or qualify for this is very shallow."
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

Ken Hoffman completely changes course on cruises after a trip on Royal Caribbean's new Galveston mega ship

I’m taking a vacation from my usual vacation plans this year. Instead of battling for breathing room at TSA security, waiting for my plane to depart while enjoying a cold, double-priced chicken sandwich and fries, taking forever to reach my seat because someone brought Celine Dion’s wardrobe trunk onboard and it won’t fit in the overhead compartment, sitting for nine hours next to someone who snores like a circus elephant and hogs the armrest, then landing 15 minutes ahead of schedule but there’s a plane at our gate so we’ll have to sit on the runway for30 minutes, then calling...
GALVESTON, TX
coveringkaty.com

The iconic Best Stop Supermarket coming to Katy

ACADIANA, LOUISIANA (Covering Katy News) - The Best Stop Supermarket has been a staple in Acadiana, Louisiana, since 1986, serving up classic Cajun meats, and soon there will be a franchise in Katy. “In a few short months, Hot Boudin will be available to you at 806 Katy Fort Bend...
KATY, TX
proclaimerscv.com

Texas Property Taxes Dropped in 2022: What to Expect This Year

Homeowners in Texas cities such as Houston and San Antonio saw a tax cut on their owner-occupied properties last year. On average, property taxes in Bexar County decreased by about $70 and in Harris County by $50. Property tax cuts are set to be a priority for Texas Republican leaders...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
kwhi.com

SPEED LIMIT LOWERED NEAR SEALY

Travelers heading through Austin County should be aware of a pair of recent speed limit lowerings. The speed limit has been lowered in an area of Sealy that is south of I-10. The Sealy Police Department is letting residents and visitors know that the area of FM 3013 between Highway 36 and FM 3538 has been lowered to 60 miles per hour.
SEALY, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

THE HISTORY OF Elevators...

Do you ever wonder who first thought of Elevators?. The first elevator was installed in the Haughwout Department Store in New York in 1857. It was powered by a steam engine and travelled a very slow 40 feet per minute.
GALVESTON, TX
Houston Chronicle

Beloved Pappas restaurant's replacement will have unique focus

Diners mourned the Montrose location of Little Pappas Seafood Restaurant at 3001 S. Shepherd Drive when it was forced to close in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who have continued to feel the stab of pain will be glad to know a new Pappas restaurant will open its doors soon in the empty storefront: Little's Oyster Bar.
HOUSTON, TX
101.5 KNUE

Texas Woman Gets Ticket for 2 MPH Over Limit, But There’s More

It was only a few days ago that this story started picking up a lot of attention online regarding a 66-year-old woman being pulled over and getting a ticket in Houston, Texas for going 2 miles per hour over the posted speed limit. According to WFAA, the ticket was dated for 12-31-2023, although the traffic infraction actually took place on January 3rd of 2022. But before you start jumping all over the Houston Police Department about this incident there is more to this story than was first reported.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Man rescued from Buffalo Bayou near downtown, officials say

HOUSTON — Flash flooding might be to blame after a man was rescued from Buffalo Bayou near downtown, according to the Houston Fire Department. The man had to be rescued around 3 a.m. Sunday under the Smith St. bridge near Franklin St. Details are limited, but we're told the...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy