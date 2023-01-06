Read full article on original website
NFL Star Demands TradeOnlyHomersHouston, TX
Texas Supreme Court ruling gives life to proposed $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
10 Houston Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyHouston, TX
The Largest Flea Market in Texas is a Must VisitTravel MavenTexas State
The shuttered Little Pappas Seafood House will reopen as an oyster bar this spring.Raj guleriaHouston, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org
Consumers in Houston and across Texas may experience sticker shock after opening their gas bills this month
Gas bills are shockingly high this month, but not because of anything consumers may have done differently in December. There are two main reasons for the higher-than-normal gas bill prices, according to Ed Hirs, an energy fellow at the University of Houston. To start, local gas companies like Center Point...
10 Houston Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Houston, TX. - In addition to being the 4th-largest city in the US, Houston is also home to one of the nation's strongest job markets, which is largely why the city has grown so much in recent decades.
Investment group interested in developing Exxon property in Friendswood
Hines is under contract to develop the property located between the Wilderness Trails and Creekwood Estates subdivisions. (Courtesy city of Friendswood) New life as a residential development could be in the future for an Exxon property sitting vacant in Friendswood. Hines, a multinational real estate investment group, is under contract...
virtualbx.com
Sugar Land: Dhanani Private Equity Group Buys 50-Acres for Mixed-Use Project
Sugar Land (Fort Bend County ): Dhanani Private Equity Group has thrown it’s hat into the mixed-use development ring with purchase of a 50-acre tract next to the concert and live performance venue “Smart Financial Centre.”. Houston-based Dhanani Private Equity Group has purchased the property in a $28...
This Houston mansion is the most expensive property in Texas
If so, you may want to check out this mansion in Houston. With a $60 million price stage, it is the most expensive residential property in Texas. Known as the Lodge in Hunters Creek, the property is so exclusive that the listing agent states they "are releasing very few details or pictures to maintain integrity and privacy for the next owner. We reserve the right to show it by invitation only, and only after the criteria are met. I expect to show it less than a half dozen times, as the prospect pool who can afford or qualify for this is very shallow."
fox26houston.com
What will Texas do with its $33 billion surplus? State comptroller shares his thoughts
HOUSTON - Lawmakers have gathered in Austin for the legislative session and have an unprecedented challenge to contend with that is what to do with a huge number of excess tax dollars. State Comptroller Glen Hager, considered the Chief Financial Officer of Texas, reported a gigantic budget surplus that’s far...
Ken Hoffman completely changes course on cruises after a trip on Royal Caribbean's new Galveston mega ship
I’m taking a vacation from my usual vacation plans this year. Instead of battling for breathing room at TSA security, waiting for my plane to depart while enjoying a cold, double-priced chicken sandwich and fries, taking forever to reach my seat because someone brought Celine Dion’s wardrobe trunk onboard and it won’t fit in the overhead compartment, sitting for nine hours next to someone who snores like a circus elephant and hogs the armrest, then landing 15 minutes ahead of schedule but there’s a plane at our gate so we’ll have to sit on the runway for30 minutes, then calling...
1st Harris County commissioners court meeting of 2023 aims to make construction sites safer
County attorney Christian Menefee has emphasized that construction workers are humans and deserve safe job sites, which is why he's pushing hard for policies to get passed.
cw39.com
TRAFFIC ALERT | Complete roadway closure after 200 gallons of diesel spills in Montgomery County
HOUSTON (KIAH) I-45 Southbound remains closed. Stop and go speeds seen on the frontage road. An 18-wheeler accident and hazmat spill occurred early this morning on I-45 southbound at Shepard Hill Road. It continues to be investigated, and the freeway inbound is completely closed. After the crash, 200 gallons of...
coveringkaty.com
The iconic Best Stop Supermarket coming to Katy
ACADIANA, LOUISIANA (Covering Katy News) - The Best Stop Supermarket has been a staple in Acadiana, Louisiana, since 1986, serving up classic Cajun meats, and soon there will be a franchise in Katy. “In a few short months, Hot Boudin will be available to you at 806 Katy Fort Bend...
proclaimerscv.com
Texas Property Taxes Dropped in 2022: What to Expect This Year
Homeowners in Texas cities such as Houston and San Antonio saw a tax cut on their owner-occupied properties last year. On average, property taxes in Bexar County decreased by about $70 and in Harris County by $50. Property tax cuts are set to be a priority for Texas Republican leaders...
kwhi.com
SPEED LIMIT LOWERED NEAR SEALY
Travelers heading through Austin County should be aware of a pair of recent speed limit lowerings. The speed limit has been lowered in an area of Sealy that is south of I-10. The Sealy Police Department is letting residents and visitors know that the area of FM 3013 between Highway 36 and FM 3538 has been lowered to 60 miles per hour.
Bay Area Entertainer
THE HISTORY OF Elevators...
Do you ever wonder who first thought of Elevators?. The first elevator was installed in the Haughwout Department Store in New York in 1857. It was powered by a steam engine and travelled a very slow 40 feet per minute.
Yikes! Have You Heard About This New Self-Checkout Scam at Texas Stores?
In December, a person who asked to remain anonymous shared information regarding a self-checkout scam going around. One such occasion occurred at a Walmart location in Spring, Texas. And as you and I both know, scams can spread like viruses. It's best to be on the lookout for such things,...
KWTX
Houston woman killed in fiery head-on collision while attempting to pass vehicle on Central Texas road
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety said a Houston woman driving a 2017 Volvo SUV was killed after colliding head-on with a Ford F-350 pickup on FM 485. DPS troopers said the woman was travelling westbound on FM 485 about 5 miles west of Hearne,...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Researchers test private wells near Jones Road Superfund Site after EPA report finds groundwater contamination is still a concern
Bo Svensson moved to his home in Northwest Harris County's Cypress area a couple of years ago. He liked the neighborhood's tall shady trees and big lots. "I wanted a better quality of life for myself and my wife and two daughters," he said. His house is on well water,...
Houston Chronicle
Beloved Pappas restaurant's replacement will have unique focus
Diners mourned the Montrose location of Little Pappas Seafood Restaurant at 3001 S. Shepherd Drive when it was forced to close in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who have continued to feel the stab of pain will be glad to know a new Pappas restaurant will open its doors soon in the empty storefront: Little's Oyster Bar.
Rare moment caught on ABC13's tower cam when lightning appears to strike building in Greenway Plaza
ABC13's tower camera captured electrifying lightning zip across Houston's night sky and appearing to strike a high-rise building in Greenway Plaza.
Texas Woman Gets Ticket for 2 MPH Over Limit, But There’s More
It was only a few days ago that this story started picking up a lot of attention online regarding a 66-year-old woman being pulled over and getting a ticket in Houston, Texas for going 2 miles per hour over the posted speed limit. According to WFAA, the ticket was dated for 12-31-2023, although the traffic infraction actually took place on January 3rd of 2022. But before you start jumping all over the Houston Police Department about this incident there is more to this story than was first reported.
Man rescued from Buffalo Bayou near downtown, officials say
HOUSTON — Flash flooding might be to blame after a man was rescued from Buffalo Bayou near downtown, according to the Houston Fire Department. The man had to be rescued around 3 a.m. Sunday under the Smith St. bridge near Franklin St. Details are limited, but we're told the...
