Krispy Kreme Just Dropped Its First Donut Collection Of 2023
The folks at Krispy Kreme love to keep things exciting, dropping new limited-time donuts several times a year to keep customers coming back for more. Last winter, the brand geared up for Christmas with the Santa's Bake Shop bundle, a` collection that touted three new holiday-themed donuts (per a press release). The flavors included sugar cookie, gingerbread, and red velvet cake. It also re-released its Santa Belly Donut which resembled the jolly good fellow, and a chocolate iced donut with holiday sprinkles.
Pizza Hut's Cherished Big New Yorker Pizza Is Back After 24 Years
The '90s are calling, and it says "The Big New Yorker" pizza from Pizza Hut is back on the menu. The company announced the return of its New York-style pizza for a limited time only starting on February 1, 2023. This comes after the menu item was first introduced by the food chain 24 years ago in 1999.
The Yakisoba Noodles Costco Shoppers Can't Get Enough Of
If you were to talk to any die-hard Costco fan, they'd probably start listing off Costco food items you need to try before you die – the bakery goods, the $5 rotisserie chickens, and pretty much anything at the food court. In some cases, this can be helpful in deciding what items you want to try for yourself.
The McDonald's Blueberry & Creme Pie Is Making A Limited Return
Although the McDonald's dessert menu typically only offers one kind of pie – the famous hot apple pie – the chain's pie repertoire is actually quite extensive. In fact, according to QSR Magazine, McDonald's has served up more than 40 different kinds of pie, from classic American flavors like pumpkin and cherry to international flavors like red bean and taro.
Reddit Is Not Impressed With Costco Food Court's Sippy Cup Lids
There are a lot of reasons to love the Costco food court. One of the biggest reasons has to do with the incredible deals you can find there, highlighted by the $1.50 all-beef hot dog and 20-ounce soda combo that Costco's CFO asserts will remain that price in perpetuity (via CNBC).
Little Caesars Vs. Pizza Hut: Which Is Better?
If you're like most Americans, you love a good slice of pizza — especially when it's fast, fresh, and you don't have to cook it. Little Caesars and Pizza Hut are two of the most well-known pizza chains in the country, coming in third and second in total sales among pizza restaurants as of 2021 (via Statista). But which one is the best option for you? Is one better than the other when it comes to food quality, value, delivery and pickup options, or menu variety?
How To Add A Taco Flavor To Your Chick-Fil-A Sandwich
It's pretty obvious what you're going to find on the menu when you pull up to one of Chick-fil-A's 2,900 restaurants (via ScrapeHero). However, if you happen to have made it this far in your life without dining at the Atlanta-based eatery, chicken — and chicken alone — is at its helm.
The Easy TikTok Hack For A Squeaky Clean Dutch Oven
There are a lot of cookware and kitchen appliances out there to choose from, and they aren't all necessary, to be honest. While everyone's list of essential cookware will differ, a few versatile staples could include a frying pan, a convection toaster oven, a food processor, a thermometer, and a Dutch oven, per Consumer Reports. Those five items are great because they can be used for a lot of applications. Perhaps the most useful piece of essential cookware, Dutch ovens are large, versatile pots that are made of cast iron and come with a lid (per Maytag).
The Salmon Flavored Martini Made Its Home At This LA Restaurant
Some may regard the act of adding egg whites to cocktails a bit odd, although they are an essential ingredient in beverages such as whiskey sours and gin fizzes. That isn't without good reason — many people wouldn't consider eggs as a food you enjoyed uncooked. Nonetheless, egg whites, once shaken up to create a foam-like texture, add a unique texture and protein to alcoholic beverages (via Saunder's Eggs).
'Self-Checkout Reflection' Altered Walmart Customers' Brain Chemistry In 2022
Since they first became common more than 10 years ago, self-checkouts have been fraught with issues of one kind or another, whether for customers or for the store (per Forbes). While we know it's not worth using the self-checkout line for items that need age-verification, but you may not be familiar with how problematic they can be for stores. As annoying as it is for you when the machine starts flashing its error lights, it's just as annoying for stores to maintain one of more dedicated staff just for machine errors — especially since these are supposed to be labor saving machines. Plus, those machines need to be serviced by highly-skilled professionals who are harder to hire (per CNN).
What Is 'Deluxe Style' At Subway?
We all know that there's an absurd number of combos possible at Subway. You can choose a sandwich from the menu and customize it, or you can create your own from scratch. You can add extra cheese. You can mix sauces. You can even order a tuna sandwich with pickles and Splenda, and earn your place on the list of Subway's strangest sandwich orders. The world is your sandwich –- sorry, oyster.
The Pasta Queen Disapproves Of Martha Stewart Throwing Pasta At The Wall
Martha Stewart may be beloved by her legion of fans, but she's caught flack in the past for some of her actions (insider trading and Stewart's time in prison come to mind), words toward other celebrities, and even for her cooking practices in general. Who could forget when she shredded the advice of everyone's favorite Hamptons grandma stand-in Ina Garten because the Barefoot Contessa cheekily joked that people should drink more of her signature gigantic Cosmopolitans in the New Year? "Martha, get a sense of humor," seemed to be the general response to Stewart's reaction, on Reddit and beyond.
The TikTok Apple Hack For Steeping Flavorful Tea
Sipping on a piping hot cup of tea is one of life's greatest pleasures, especially when your goal is to relax or to stay nice and toasty on a chilly day. Maybe your go-to is Sleepytime tea each night before bed, or perhaps you like to dunk teabags containing all your favorite flavors that you just know will work some delicious magic every time. Perhaps the best part is that there are many tasty tea additives you can get creative with, including alcohol, fruit juice, and whole fruit.
The Oldest Soda In The World Is Still Around Today
Some soft drink brands are household names; in some places, "Can I have a Coke?" may not even refer to Coca-Cola, but rather an interchangeable word for soda instead. That's the legacy Coca-Cola has left behind, one in which the brand name represents soft drinks all around the world. Per History of Soft Drinks, Coca-Cola was introduced in 1886, and it tops the list of the most popular soda products ever. It further strengthens its hold on the market with the second most popular soft drink, Coke Zero, followed by Diet Coke.
Copycat Texas Roadhouse Green Beans Recipe
It's not like every restaurant across the country has green beans on the menu, so when you find a restaurant that does them right, it usually keeps you coming back. Texas Roadhouse is known for plenty of dishes on its expansive menu, and the green beans are one of them. As most of us know, these aren't your average green beans because they come with crispy bacon, and are cooked in steak seasoning.
Does Corona And Disarrono Make Dr Pepper? We Tried It To Find Out
Social media continues to surprise, delight, and disappoint us on a daily basis. Every whirlwind internet trend begins with inquisitive skepticism, climaxes to viral stardom, and fizzles out gradually like week-old soda. We aren't saying you should believe everything you see on social media, but it may be worth trying out like a twisted Gen Z science experiment. We have spent many nights debunking a day's worth of TikToks, from mixing health concoctions women in Lululemon leggings tote as "gut-alterting," to trying that one gluten-free, vegan, grass-fed oatmeal recipe that's been trending.
Chipotle Just Introduced New Rewards Perk 'Freepotle'
Even if you're not a regular customer at Chipotle, you may have noticed Chipotle changed its rewards program last year. This followed price surges in late summer by about 4% across menu items (per Food Business News). Like so many other brands that have had to raise prices in the past year, Chipotle blamed the rampant food inflation crisis for forcing it to raise in-store prices and alter its rewards program.
Dominique Ansel's Innovative Vending Machine Serves Up Cookie Shots
In recent years, vending machines have evolved far beyond just selling juices and soft drinks. In 2018, Ohio State University students were able to grab bacon from a vending machine during finals week, while Cornell University is known to sell campus-grown apple varieties from vending machines. Even freshly grilled burgers can be purchased from a vending machine in a New Jersey mall. While automation continues to become more prevalent in the food industry, vending machines seem to be becoming an increasingly popular supplement to human-run food businesses — especially in bustling areas where people want something quick to take with them on the go.
You Can Actually Order The Burger From The Menu
Have you ever seen a movie and wished you could have some part of it in real life? Like the time-traveling Delorean from "Back to the Future" or a machine that rains food like in "Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs?" Or maybe you'd prefer to have something simpler, like one of the meals from the film "The Menu." Well, thanks to a West Hollywood restaurant, now you can, according to Variety.
