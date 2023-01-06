Read full article on original website
Northwest Iowa Community College Looking For Outstanding Alumni
Sheldon, Iowa — A local institution of higher learning is looking to honor one of their graduates. Northwest Iowa Community College in Sheldon is seeking nominations for the 2023 Outstanding Alumnus of the Year. They are asking that if you know of an NCC Alum who has done outstanding work in his or her industry, has done exceptional volunteer work, received a prestigious award, or obtained some other notable achievement, to nominate this individual.
Sheldon Community Schools To Propose Snow Day Plan To School Board
Sheldon, Iowa — As of now the Sheldon Community Schools have eight snow days to make up. Sheldon Community School District Superintendent Cory Myer sent out an e-mail to all parents explaining that a plan has been developed in order to make up these snow days. According to the plan, Wednesdays will be full days of school, instead of letting out early. This will allow the first five snow days to be made up. If the plan passes a vote of the Board of Education, this will begin on January 18th.
Orange City Firefighters Join Those From Oyens, Le Mars At Fire Call Near Seney
Seney, Iowa– Firefighters from Orange City joined their counterparts from Le Mars and Oyens for a house fire call early on Monday morning, January 9, 2023, near Le Mars. According to Le Mars Fire Chief David Schipper, just before 3:00 a.m., the Le Mars Fire Department was called to the report of a house fire north of Seney. The chief says the fire was located in the attic.
Sports Schedule For Tuesday January 10th
Double header basketball is on the air Tuesday night. On KIWA AM 1550 and FM 100.7 its Sheldon at Hinton. On KIWA FM 105.3 its Unity at Boyden Hull. Pregame for the girls at 5:50. Opening tip at 6:00 with the boys game to follow. Streamed at www.kiwaradio.com. Girls Basketball.
New USDA Program Brings Boost To Two Iowa Operations
Washington, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is announcing more than nine-million dollars in grants and loans for projects to bolster independent meat processing, with direct impact on two ag projects in Iowa. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says these investments are a way to give more marketing...
Dorothy “Jeanne” Hein
Dorothy “Jeanne” Hein, age 99 of Hartley, passed away at Community Memorial Health Center in Hartley on Monday, January 9, 2023. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hartley. Visitation will be held on Friday, January 13th at the Hartley Funeral Home in Hartley from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.; family will be present from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Burial will take place at Pleasant View Cemetery near Hartley.
Luverne, Minnesota Woman Arrested On Felony Warrant In Rock Valley
Rock Valley, Iowa — A Luverne, Minnesota woman has been arrested in Rock Valley on a warrant for failure to appear in regard to a felony drug charge. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 59-year-old Shelly Rose Smit, also known as Shelly Rose Bouma of Luverne, Minnesota, formerly of Rock Valley was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance. She was originally arrested in October 2021. She was arrested by the Rock Valley Police Department on a warrant for failure to appear on Sunday, January 8th, 2023. Two additional drug charges were added to the list at that time.
Homeowners In Sheldon — Clear Those Sidewalks
Sheldon, Iowa — The transition into the new year included a lot of snow and freezing rain in Sheldon. The Sheldon City Manager, Sam Kooiker, says he understands that with so much at one time, people have felt overwhelmed, but city sidewalks still need to be cleared of ice and snow.
MidAmerican Growing Fast-Charging Network; Reminds About Charger At Sheldon Fareway
Northwest Iowa — With California phasing out the sales of gas-powered cars in favor of electric-powered cars by 2035, other states will probably follow. Plus, Ford, GM, Mercedes-Benz and other car manufacturers have signed a pledge not to sell gas cars after 2040. That means not only will we have to solve problems like range and battery issues when the weather turns arctic, we’re going to have to come up with infrastructure to power all these electric cars as well, both at home and on the go.
