M3GAN 2 Is Apparently Already Dancing Its Way to Theaters
She’s already danced her way into the hearts and minds of audiences and now she may be boogieing back to the big screen. Everyone’s new favorite killer doll, M3GAN, debuted in theaters this weekend—and building off great social media buzz and awareness, grossed well above studio projections. As a result, it seems, a sequel is already in the works.
The Last Of Us Is the Best Video Game Adaptation Ever, But It's So Much More
HBO’s new horror drama series The Last of Us is the best video game adaptation of all time. That shouldn’t be a surprise: Rarely, if ever, has this level of production value or amount of screen time been given to an adaptation of a game that can take between 15-20 hours to complete. Usually, filmmakers are forced to stuff all that into two hours, but here, over the course of a nine-episode first season, showrunners Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) and Neil Druckmann (one of the original game creators) are able to let the story and characters breathe in a way seemingly no other video game adaptation ever could. And so, almost by default, you’ve never seen a video game adaptation like this. It’s a remarkable achievement.
Interview With the Vampire/Mayfair Witches
The AMC network has been very upfront about being all-in on bringing Anne Rice’s gothic horror universe to TV. First was the excellent Interview With the Vampire series, which premiered last October, and then there’s the decidedly less-excellent Mayfair Witches, which began airing just this past Sunday. Now it’s been revealed AMC is already working on bringing the two series together.
A Dungeons & Dragons TV Series Is Coming to Paramount+
Hasbro and Paramount have announced that a new, eight-episode, live-action series set in the world of Dungeons & Dragons has been ordered to series for Paramount+. Confirmed by Deadline, the series—first floated almost a year ago—has now officially been given a straight-to-series order, and will now have a home at Paramount’s streaming service. The move makes sense, given that Paramount has already been working with Hasbro co-producing Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, the live-action movie adaptation of the franchise out in March.
This $500 'Rubik's Cube' Plays a Mind-Bending Version of Pac-Man (and More)
If you’re the kind of person who spins Rubik’s Cubes not to solve them, but just to feel the satisfying click-clack as you rotate their sides, then the WOWCube may be a more engaging way to fulfill your fidgety tendencies, as long as you’re willing to pay for it.
The Fifteenth Doctor Will Meet Another Familiar Doctor Who Face
After some rumors around Jemma Redgrave’s return to the Doctor Who franchise, the BBC has confirmed that she will be reprising her role as fan-favorite Kate Lethbridge-Stewart, Chief Scientific Officer at the United Nations Intelligence Taskforce and daughter of classic Who’s even more beloved UNIT commander, Brigadier Sir Alistair Gordon Lethbridge-Stewart. But Redgrave isn’t the only new star announced.
Sci-Fi Master Ann Leckie Returns With Translation State
“The mystery of a missing translator sets three lives on a collision course that will have a ripple effect across the stars in this powerful new novel by award-winning author Ann Leckie,” reads the official release for Translation State. “Masterfully merging space adventure and mystery, and a poignant exploration about relationships and belonging, Translation State is a triumphant new standalone story set in Leckie’s celebrated Imperial Radch universe.” io9 has the cover and the first chapter to share today.
Fire Emblem Engage's Intro is Already the Year's Cheesiest Anime OP
If you watch anime, you’re used to intros that alternate between being deeply emotional and serious or cheesy and silly as all hell. Sometimes it’s neither of those and is purely running off of good vibes. (Usually this is after the show in question hits a new arc.) Video games don’t always get flashy intros, and it’s a shame that’s the case. Because after watching the intro for Fire Emblem Engage, that kind of cheese is something games could stand to have more of.
The Best, Coolest, and Weirdest Gadgets at CES 2023
CES 2023 marked the annual tech expo’s triumphant return after it went virtual in 2021 and faced lackluster attention in 2022. The general vibe? Well, you know that feeling you get when you had three months to write an essay but only got it done the week it was due? Las Vegas was certainly packed this year, but despite having two smaller shows before this year’s CES, the major keynote’s big announcements this year were either niche, expected, or didn’t give much info away.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
The new Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer dropped last night and we’ve got some theories to unpack, some people to point out, some comic winks to spot, and boy howdy do we have a whole lot of Kang. Like so much Kang. Not too much Kang, the right amount of Kang, but I think he might be the protagonist? I think this might be Kang’s movie, and you know what, I’m ready for it.
RRR Star NTR Jr. Is Ready Anytime for the Marvel Cinematic Universe
There’s a breakneck energy in RRR despite its three-hour runtime—and it’s an energy that Marvel Studios could use a dose of. It’d be such a win to bring in director S.S. Rajamouli (who has an RRR sequel in the works) or recruit its leading men, NTR Jr. and Ram Charan, to be Marvel stars.
This Modified Nintendo Wii Perfectly Slots Into the Back of a Modular Sony CRT
The Wii has become one of the most hackable and moddable consoles Nintendo has ever released. From the same person who brought you the Altoids tin Wii comes this Wii input card, complete with controller slots, which can be inserted into the back of a Sony broadcast quality CRT monitor for an all-in-one retro gaming experience that’s a real treat for the eyes.
Instagram Is Ditching the Shopping Tab
Instagram announced on Monday that it’s removing the Shop tab from its app, revealing a new navigation bar on the way. The change will come next month and will redirect the Reels tab (because everyone loves Reels!) to the bottom of the screen to replace the Shop tab in addition to the new post button, which will also move to the bottom of the screen.
The Most Over-the-Top Booths of CES 2023
Bosch had an open booth on the floor of CES 2023 showing off how the character Shawn uses machine learning chips. Gif: Kyle Barr/Gizmodo. CES is known for excess, and despite COVID giving presenters a bit of a break the past couple of years, the world’s premiere tech convention has not changed one bit. Walking around to the various booths on display across Las Vegas during CES 2023, tech companies were using some extravagant tricks to get consumers and industry folks alike to stop off at their booths.
M3GAN Overperforms for Her Box Office Opening Weekend
Ever since Blumhouse and Universal released the first trailer for M3GAN this past October, all eyes have been on the android doll. Universal’s spent weeks making sure that people know about the killer toy movie from Malignant writer Akela Cooper, acclaimed horror architect James Wan, and Housebound director Gerard Johnstone.
