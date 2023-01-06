ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

BET

Lola Brooke Signs Deal With Arista Records

Lola Brooke has reportedly signed a record deal with Arista Records. According to a press release, the deal is in collaboration with Team 80 Productions and was announced on Monday (January 9). The deal comes amid the Brooklyn rapper’s quick rise in the hip-hop world, which was primarily brought on by her breakout single “Don’t Play With It”, featuring fellow New Yorker Billy B.

