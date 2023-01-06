Read full article on original website
BET
Lola Brooke Signs Deal With Arista Records
Lola Brooke has reportedly signed a record deal with Arista Records. According to a press release, the deal is in collaboration with Team 80 Productions and was announced on Monday (January 9). The deal comes amid the Brooklyn rapper’s quick rise in the hip-hop world, which was primarily brought on by her breakout single “Don’t Play With It”, featuring fellow New Yorker Billy B.
BET
Cookiee Kawaii On The Reemergence Of Jersey Club And The Culture That Helped Birth Its Viral Popularity
If you’ve ever been a passing user of TikTok over the past few years it’s been hard to escape the infectious kick pattern used at the base of many songs that have gone viral on the social media app and the dancing trends and challenges resulting from them.
