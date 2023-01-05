Italian restaurant in Colorado Springs earns bragging rights | Dining review

Mici Italian does a lot of boasting about its accolades, its food preparation following “generations-old family recipes” and using only all-natural ingredients.

There’s no question all of the above looks good on the menu, and most of it transitions well to the plate and palate. This can be attributed to its focus on only two aspects of Italian cuisine: pasta and pizza — with an emphasis on the latter. Yet, there’s still plenty of variety.

Dough is made daily for the dozen specialty pizzas. There’s also the option to create your own. Available in two sizes or as a calzone, the 10-inch makes for a hearty meal. The Molto Carne ($10.99; 16-inch $23.29) is, indeed, a lot of meat. There’s no skimping on the hand-rolled meatballs, sausage (from a Mici family recipe) and pepperoni.

The marinara is just as it should be: rich with tomato flavor without overshadowing the other ingredients. The crust is foldable with chewy edges. Consequently, the meats maintain their status in the spotlight.

The Cristofori ($10.49 for a 10-inch; $23.49 for 15-inch) also caught our eye. This features pesto, artichokes, chicken (hormone-free, according to the menu) and mozzarella.

The Cortonese pasta ($12.49) was less impressive, mainly due to the overabundance of meat sauce on the al dente penne. Here is a case where less would have left a more favorable impression. What the dish has to its credit are the serving size and the toasted slice of garlic bread. The former is so molto grande that two could easily share the entree and still have some leftovers. The amount of garlic on the bread was just right. It wasn’t overwhelming, but its presence was pleasingly evident.

Pastas include garlic bread; meatballs or chicken may be added for an additional fee ($3.89). Zucchini noodles may be substituted for any pasta for a $1.50 upcharge .

Several salads are also featured and come in two sizes. When I ordered the small house salad, the cashier asked which one I wanted. To clear things up I quickly said the Casa ($5.79), which means house. The small is more than enough for two to share. This was also true of the Caesar ($5.29).

The Caesar is the standard mix of Romaine, with shaved Parmesan, crunchy croutons and a traditional salty, lemony dressing.

The Casa is a colorful mix of red grapes, gorgonzola, candied walnuts and mixed greens. Tart balsamic dressing is served on the side. I was curious about the inclusion of grapes. They provide a burst of sweetness that nicely balances the vinaigrette.

The large portions of any salads ($8.49 to $10.49) would be plenty for a family of four or five.

Desserts include several flavors of gelato and cannoli.

According to the restaurant’s website, Mici is short for Miceli, the family behind the recipes that have been handed down from one generation to the next.

Bright lights along with the black and white color scheme decor do little to enhance ambiance. This is not the place for a romantic evening, but perfect for families or groups of friends uninterested in standing on ceremony. Casual is the most apt description.

Mici Italian

Descriptio: Pizza and pasta for dine-in or carryout

Location: 3703 Bloomington St., near North Carefree Circle and Powers Boulevard

Contact: 1-719-370-0777;.miciitalian.com/carefree-and-powers-menus/

Prices: $7.99 to $13.99

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily

Details: Credit cards accepted. Beer. Wine. Wi-Fi.

Favorite dishes: Molto Carne Pizza; Casa salad.

Other: Gluten-free and vegan options available.