ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Italian restaurant in Colorado Springs earns bragging rights | Dining review

By ROBIN INTEMANN features@gazette.com
OutThere Colorado
OutThere Colorado
 4 days ago

Mici Italian does a lot of boasting about its accolades, its food preparation following “generations-old family recipes” and using only all-natural ingredients.

There’s no question all of the above looks good on the menu, and most of it transitions well to the plate and palate. This can be attributed to its focus on only two aspects of Italian cuisine: pasta and pizza — with an emphasis on the latter. Yet, there’s still plenty of variety.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NfBsj_0k5u3Kil00
Mici Italian Restaurant (Located at: 3707 Bloomington St.) Monday December 119, 2022. Photo by Jeff Kearney.

Dough is made daily for the dozen specialty pizzas. There’s also the option to create your own. Available in two sizes or as a calzone, the 10-inch makes for a hearty meal. The Molto Carne ($10.99; 16-inch $23.29) is, indeed, a lot of meat. There’s no skimping on the hand-rolled meatballs, sausage (from a Mici family recipe) and pepperoni.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13r2NG_0k5u3Kil00
Mici Italian Restaurant (Located at: 3707 Bloomington St.) “Molto Carne Pizza” Monday December 119, 2022. Photo by Jeff Kearney.

The marinara is just as it should be: rich with tomato flavor without overshadowing the other ingredients. The crust is foldable with chewy edges. Consequently, the meats maintain their status in the spotlight.

The Cristofori ($10.49 for a 10-inch; $23.49 for 15-inch) also caught our eye. This features pesto, artichokes, chicken (hormone-free, according to the menu) and mozzarella.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t9tVt_0k5u3Kil00
Mici Italian Restaurant (Located at: 3707 Bloomington St.) “Cristofori Pizza” Monday December 119, 2022. Photo by Jeff Kearney.

The Cortonese pasta ($12.49) was less impressive, mainly due to the overabundance of meat sauce on the al dente penne. Here is a case where less would have left a more favorable impression. What the dish has to its credit are the serving size and the toasted slice of garlic bread. The former is so molto grande that two could easily share the entree and still have some leftovers. The amount of garlic on the bread was just right. It wasn’t overwhelming, but its presence was pleasingly evident.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=079hxm_0k5u3Kil00
Mici Italian Restaurant (Located at: 3707 Bloomington St.) “Cortonese Pasta” Monday December 119, 2022. Photo by Jeff Kearney.

Pastas include garlic bread; meatballs or chicken may be added for an additional fee ($3.89). Zucchini noodles may be substituted for any pasta for a $1.50 upcharge .

Several salads are also featured and come in two sizes. When I ordered the small house salad, the cashier asked which one I wanted. To clear things up I quickly said the Casa ($5.79), which means house. The small is more than enough for two to share. This was also true of the Caesar ($5.29).

The Caesar is the standard mix of Romaine, with shaved Parmesan, crunchy croutons and a traditional salty, lemony dressing.

The Casa is a colorful mix of red grapes, gorgonzola, candied walnuts and mixed greens. Tart balsamic dressing is served on the side. I was curious about the inclusion of grapes. They provide a burst of sweetness that nicely balances the vinaigrette.

The large portions of any salads ($8.49 to $10.49) would be plenty for a family of four or five.

Desserts include several flavors of gelato and cannoli.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Hb3A7_0k5u3Kil00
The gelato case at Mici Italian in Colorado Springs.

According to the restaurant’s website, Mici is short for Miceli, the family behind the recipes that have been handed down from one generation to the next.

Bright lights along with the black and white color scheme decor do little to enhance ambiance. This is not the place for a romantic evening, but perfect for families or groups of friends uninterested in standing on ceremony. Casual is the most apt description.

Mici Italian

Descriptio: Pizza and pasta for dine-in or carryout

Location: 3703 Bloomington St., near North Carefree Circle and Powers Boulevard

Contact: 1-719-370-0777;.miciitalian.com/carefree-and-powers-menus/

Prices: $7.99 to $13.99

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily

Details: Credit cards accepted. Beer. Wine. Wi-Fi.

Favorite dishes: Molto Carne Pizza; Casa salad.

Other: Gluten-free and vegan options available.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OutThere Colorado

Shake Shack construction in Colorado Springs begins

Shake Shack is moving ahead with its expansion to Colorado Springs. A building permit has been issued and construction has begun on the popular New York-based hamburger chain’s location in the Springs, according to a tweet this week by the Pikes Peak Regional Building Department. Shake Shack’s 3,268-square-foot restaurant...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs family looking for new home while facing eviction

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - “I had heard that Colorado Springs was a very nice place to live and a good place for the kids. I was excited.”. Kimberley Yanez thought that she had found a home for her and the rest of her family, which includes six children one of whom is living with epilepsy. But just weeks after she moved in she was evicted from her home in Southeast Colorado Springs.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Open space addition could be 'release valve' for access pressure east of Colorado Springs

As officials consider adding 1,021 acres to Colorado Springs' parks system near Corral Bluffs Open Space, some wonder if the land could present a new opportunity in the area. "This is a very different piece of land," said Bob Falcone, who chairs the Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) working committee, which heard the proposal at a recent meeting. "I think the big difference here is this could be used fairly quickly in the grand scheme of things."
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Music lovers find joy in new Colorado Springs record shop

Shawn Mayo had a hand-sketched drawing hanging on his refrigerator of the dream record shop he someday hoped to own. Twenty years later, he brought his drawing to life. Mayo and business partner Drew Morton opened Tiger Records last month, marking the inception of Colorado Springs’ newest record store among nearly a half dozen others, such as Earth Pig and What’s Left Records.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Natasha Lovato

Ski train helps DougCo residents skip mountain traffic

(Douglas County, Colo.)Amtrak Winter Park Express is back for the 2023 season to help skiers avoid the headache of Interstate 70 ski traffic. Anyone looking to enjoy skiing, snowboarding, or tubing can enjoy traveling stress-free. The Winter Park Express departs from Union Station in Denver and drops passengers off on the slopes of the Winter Park Resort.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
KKTV

2 RVs destroyed in fire in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Two RVs are destroyed after a fire sparked in a lot at a business near Circle and I-25 Saturday night. Colorado Springs firefighters first got a call of a vehicle on fire around 10 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters found two RV’s on fire, and took crews about 20 minutes to get it under control because the fence was locked.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

1 killed in shooting south of downtown Colorado Springs Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police are investigating what led up to a deadly shooting at an apartment complex near downtown. Police responded to a shooting at the Aspen Creek Apartments, near Brookside and S. Nevada, just after 3 a.m. Sunday. Officers found one person shot, with serious injuries. Police updated our 11 News crews on scene around 8:45 a.m. Sunday, reporting that victim had died.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

CPW warns residents to be aware of predators after mangy coyote spotted near Colorado Springs dog park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A mangy coyote was spotted casually walking past a fenced dog park during daylight hours last week in Colorado Springs. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), the coyote was spotted near a private dog park near Sinton Pond. This is near I-25 between the Fillmore and Garden of the Gods exits. The coyote had clearly lost much of its fur on its tail due to mange.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Several fires spark overnight in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to two fires overnight on the south side of town, according to CSFD. The first happened around 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of E Cheyenne Road, near I-25. CSFD said an RV caught fire on a private lot but no one was The post Several fires spark overnight in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Proposed deal would more than double open space east of Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs officials have worked out a deal to more than double the size of an open space that has long inspired curiosity and imagination on the city's eastern edge. The city's parks director, Britt Haley, presented the possibility to the Trails, Open Space and Parks (TOPS) working committee on Wednesday: 1,021 acres of prairie rolling south of Corral Bluffs, which has been limited to guided hikes over the years while the parks department has steadily expanded its footprint. That's also been while paleontologists have uncovered the land's worldwide significance; a documentary and the journal Science in 2019 revealed unprecedented fossils from the bluffs depicting life between the fall of dinosaurs and rise of mammals.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

OutThere Colorado

Colorado State
28K+
Followers
5K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

OUR MISSION. To Inform. Inspire. Guide. WHO WE ARE. OutThere Colorado is a leading platform intent on inspiring people to seek meaningful experiences in the outdoors. Through a variety of highly shareable original content—including jaw-dropping video and photography, engaging articles, and immersive destination profiles—OutThere is building a rapidly growing national audience. OutThere’s engaging content drives users to create the experiences they seek beyond the device, helping them lead an informed, inspired, and experience-rich life outdoors. WHAT WE BELIEVE. We are about the trip and the trail. The pause button. Disconnecting so we can reconnect. We celebrate messy hair, dusty shoes, windows down, no wi-fi, road trips, the best burger, powder days and car camps. We are driven by our deep respect for our environment, and our passionate commitment to sustainable tourism and conservation. We believe in the right for everyone - from all backgrounds and cultures - to enjoy our natural world, and we believe that we must all do so responsibly. We seek to tell the best stories about the best places, but we feel a responsibility to educate our followers on how to tread lightly to preserve these special places for future generations. As a media company, we are leveraging our platform as an advocate to conserve our natural world in the interests of everyone today, tomorrow and generations from now.

 https://outtherecolorado.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy