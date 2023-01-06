ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron James' Injury Status For Hawks-Lakers Game

By Ben Stinar
 4 days ago

LeBron James is on the injury report for Friday's game between the Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Lakers.

On Friday evening, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Atlanta Hawks in California.

For the game, their best player LeBron James is on the injury report, but he is listed as probable.

Underdog NBA: "LeBron James (ankle) probable for Friday."

The four-time NBA Champion comes into the night with outstanding averages of 29.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.6 assists per contest in 29 games.

He is also shooting a solid 51.0% from the field.

Last week, the Lakers defeated the Hawks 130-121 on the road at State Farm Arena in Georgia.

James celebrated his 38th birthday with an impressive performance, putting up 47 points, ten rebounds and nine assists in 40 minutes of playing time.

He followed up the big night with 43 points, 11 rebounds and six assists in Monday's 121-115 win over the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina.

The Lakers are coming off a 112-109 win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday night, which was their third in a row (James did not play in the game).

Currently, they are 17-21 in 38 games, which has them as the 12th seed in the Western Conference.

That said, they are only 1.5 games behind the Utah Jazz for the tenth seed (the final play-in tournament spot).

As for the Hawks, they come into the matchup with an 18-20 record in 38 games, which has them as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.

On the road, the Hawks are 7-12 in 19 games, while the Lakers are 9-8 in 17 at home.

