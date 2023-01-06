Read full article on original website
‘Take Me to the Palace of Love’ on Display at Syracuse University Art Museum Jan.19-May 14
A new exhibition of critical artworks by acclaimed international artist Rina Banerjee will open at the Syracuse University Art Museum on Jan. 19. “Take Me to the Palace of Love” explores the meaning of home in diasporic communities and invites viewers to tell their own stories of identity, place and belonging.
A Dedicated Space for Faculty Dining
Beginning Tuesday, Jan. 17, Sitrus on the Hill, located inside the Sheraton Syracuse University Hotel & Conference Center, will provide a new option for faculty during lunch hours, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Located to the left of the hotel lobby, Sitrus will take reservations for faculty and their...
Registration Open for February Faculty Group Reading and Discussion
The Offices of Strategic Initiatives and Faculty Affairs invite registration for a faculty reading group discussion on the book, “The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together,” by economist and bestselling author Heather McGhee. The Thursday, Feb. 9, event is limited to...
Sociology Professor, Labor Expert Reacts to NYC Nurses Strike
More than 7,000 nurses of the New York State Nurses Association are on strike today at hospitals in the Bronx and in Harlem. The activity is expected to last throughout the day and into the evening, with a press conference happening at 12 PM ET. Gretchen Purser is an associate...
Southeast ADA Center Launches Virtual Interview Series: Section 504 at 50
In recognition of the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, the Southeast ADA Center has launched a special virtual interview series where we speak with leaders of the disability rights movement who advance the cause of equal rights through their tireless work. The interview series and resources are available at the website Section 504 at 50.
John A. Papazoglou Named Chief Operations Officer
Chancellor Kent Syverud today announced the appointment of John A. Papazoglou to the position of chief operations officer (COO). In this role, Papazoglou will be responsible for multiple on- and off-campus operations, including dining, housing, hospitality and food services. Papazoglou comes to Syracuse from Pennsylvania State University and begins his tenure on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The Executive Committee of the Board of Trustees will be asked to approve his appointment at its next meeting.
2024 Senior Class Marshal Application and Nomination Now Open
The Student Experience Division has opened the application and nomination process for the Class of 2024 Senior Class Marshals, an honor bestowed upon two students who will serve as the all-University representatives for their graduating class. Current juniors who will be on campus the entirety of their senior year (2023-24) are eligible to apply.
Art Exhibition to Be Presented at University’s Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration
Syracuse University’s 38th Annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration will include, for the first time, an art exhibition in the Club 44 VIP lounge on the upper level of the JMA Wireless Dome. To express the celebration theme of “Civil Rights and the City of Syracuse,” three...
National Champions! Catching Up With Men’s Soccer Head Coach Ian McIntyre on the ‘’Cuse Conversations’ Podcast
When Ian McIntyre took over the Syracuse University men’s soccer program in 2010, the Orange won five matches combined over his first two seasons on the job. But despite those lean early times, from the moment he assumed the role of head coach, McIntyre was focused on building up the Orange’s men’s soccer program, and on Dec. 12, his team reached the pinnacle.
