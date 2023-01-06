Chancellor Kent Syverud today announced the appointment of John A. Papazoglou to the position of chief operations officer (COO). In this role, Papazoglou will be responsible for multiple on- and off-campus operations, including dining, housing, hospitality and food services. Papazoglou comes to Syracuse from Pennsylvania State University and begins his tenure on Wednesday, Feb. 1. The Executive Committee of the Board of Trustees will be asked to approve his appointment at its next meeting.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO