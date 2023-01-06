ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Highlights: Jan. 6, 2023

By Ernie Mundell
Could weight-loss surgery in teens lead to alcohol abuse? The rise in risk is partly due to quicker absorption of alcohol into the bloodstream after these procedures, which causes more rapid impairment, researchers believe. Read more

Exercise, sports can counter depression in teens. A new study found that around an hour of physical activity three days a week provided the most help. Read more

Science unravels mystery of why humans lost their body hair. While humans appear to have the genes for a full coat of body hair, evolution turned them off, new research suggests. Read more

CVS, Walgreens agree to dispense abortion pills in some states. The change comes in response to a U.S. Food and Drug Administration rule change this week allowing pharmacies to dispense mifepristone directly to customers who have a prescription. Read more

