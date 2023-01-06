More shade, less capacity highlight Jaguars plans for 'stadium of the future'

The Bank will be packed Saturday night when the Jaguars battle the Tennessee Titans for a winner-take-all spot in the playoffs.

For long-suffering Jaguars fans, the game offers hope that quarterback Trevor Lawrence and his teammates will be playoff contenders for the rest of the decade.

The "stadium of the future" where fans watch the Jaguars might be built over that same time frame, though the game plan for exactly how and when that costly endeavor would happen remains a work in progress.

The Jaguars passed another milestone in the stadium study by picking HOK in December as the design consultant for the project. It's the latest in a series of design reviews, engineering assessments, and architectural and marketing surveys that have cost about $1.5 million to date.

"While much work remains to be done, we are pleased to have completed one more step in what remains a long but manageable journey," team President Mark Lamping said in a statement.

In the biggest change to the stadium, the construction would put a roof on TIAA Bank Field, shading fans from sweat-inducing heat in early-season games and shielding them from rainstorms. The planning also is examining a reduction in stadium capacity by several thousand fixed seats, mirroring a down-sizing trend in new stadiums slated for Nashville and Buffalo.

When a new roof is combined with renovation of the existing structure, it would be the most costly construction for a city-owned building in Jacksonville history if an agreement were reached between the city and the team.

The Jaguars said that the "very conceptual designs" done to this point will be be fleshed out into a more definitive design, and then it will be possible to determine construction timelines and cost estimates.

"At that point, we will be better positioned to begin productive dialogue about a partnership structure among the Jaguars and the city of Jacksonville," the Jaguars said in an announcement posted on the the 1stDowntown Jacksonville web site.

Next mayor could be in charge of stadium deal

Mayor Lenny Curry has been as big a Jaguars fanatic as anyone in Jacksonville, but with less than six months left in his final term, the planning for the stadium's future is likely to continue past his last day in office.

That will put the next mayor and City Council, who will be chosen by voters in the spring election, in charge of working with the Jaguars to decide what the stadium will look like, what it would cost taxpayers and whether the city would pay for it.

Curry, who was not available for an interview, said in a statement he's optimistic the next wave of city leaders will be able to achieve an agreement with the Jaguars.

“No team has done more for the Jacksonville community than our very own Jacksonville Jaguars," Curry said this week. "As we look forward to a very exciting NFL Saturday, my administration is working to ensure a continued positive fan experience in downtown and at TIAA Bank Field."

Even in his prepared statement, Curry managed to work in the city's battle cry.

"It is all early, but we are committed to continued work with the Jaguars to invest in a vibrant downtown," he said. "I am confident that future administrations will carry on this legacy of investing in our teams, our infrastructure, and amplifying the call of 'Duuuval.'"

That kind of fervor comes easily to diehard Jaguars fans, but a University of North Florida poll released in August found widespread opposition to the city sharing the cost with the Jaguars for a new or improved stadium.

Asked about spending $375 million in public funds for putting a roof on the stadium, 67% were opposed and that rose to 80% when asked about spending up to $850 million in public money for a new stadium.

"That’s going to be a really, really tough sell for that public money," Michael Binder, faculty director of the UNF Public Opinion Research Lab, said when the poll was released.

Times-Union sports columnist Gene Frenette reported in October the cost could range from $600 million to $1 billion. The Jaguars have not yet released an expected cost.

The Jaguars started the "stadium of the future" assessment in July 2020 with an engineering review that found renovation of the stadium is possible rather than more costly new construction from the ground up.

The Tennessee Titans, who have been rivals on the playing field with the Jaguars, will build an all-new stadium at a cost of $2.1 billion with seating capacity of about 60,000. The Buffalo Bills will build a new $1.4 billion stadium that will have capacity of about 60,000 fans.

City Council member Aaron Bowman, who is chairman of the council's Finance Committee, said he hasn't gotten any information from the Jaguars about what the stadium construction would cost.

"I've heard the prices of some of the new stadiums are pretty darn high, but I have nothing to scale what a refurbishment of our stadium would be," he said.

Bowman said that with a new mayor and City Council turnover coming after the spring election, those elected by voters should be the ones who make a decision on the city's participation.

"I think that stadium and that team are part of our fabric, so I would think that everybody would want us to maintain a venue where we can have professional football, college football, concerts and truck jams and anything else," Bowman said.

Jaguars lease and Florida-Georgia game in play

The design of a future stadium will occur while the Jaguars and the city move closer to the end of the team's lease agreement for using the city-owned stadium. The agreement runs through the 2029 football season, and an extension of the lease is tied to upgrading the stadium.

The city also will face another round of negotiations with the University of Florida and University of Georgia for them to keep playing their tradition-steeped football clash in Jacksonville. The city has hosted the game every year since 1933 except for 1994 and 1995 when demolition of the old Gator Bowl made way for the new stadium that stands today.

The current contract with the two universities ensures the game stays in Jacksonville through at least 2023, with the schools holding an option for 2024 and 2025.

Compared to Jaguars home games, the Florida-Georgia game goes big with fan size as the city brings in temporary bleachers, bringing capacity from about 67,000 for Jaguars game to about 77,000 for the annual college clash. The design for the future stadium is looking at downsizing the fixed seating capacity to roughly 57,500 to 60,000, Lamping told VenuesNow .

The design study will involve the two universities as well as the Gator Bowl Sports, which puts on the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at the stadium.

The Jaguars announcement of HOK's selection said the team engaged eight firms in December 2021 and after 12 months of review, HOK got the nod for initial concepts that "embraced adaptive reuse" of the existing structure while incorporating features sought by fans such as better airflow, wider concourses, "unique fan amenities" and flexible capacity.

The Jaguars also tied the stadium to the future of downtown, saying further development of HOK's concept will "meet the needs of our fans and other stakeholders and also spur additional investment in downtown, which will enhance pride in our city."

So far, the city has paid $100,000 for the "stadium of the future" planning by paying a portion of the cost of the 2020 engineering assessment of the current structure. Lamping said the city's money came from the existing stadium capital budget and five-year plan for a stadium evaluation. The Jaguars have covered the other $1.4 million spent so far on the undertaking.

Lamping said the team's investment grew out of identifying more than five years ago that the stadium is vital to having a "competitive, stable NFL team in Northeast Florida for generations to come."

"We made the decision to fund this process because these projects take time to complete and it is critically important that we keep the process moving forward as we search for a long-term stadium solution," he said.

