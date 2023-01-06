(MISSOURINET) – Republican Scott Fitzpatrick is scheduled to be sworn into office today as Missouri’s next state auditor. Alisa Nelson reports. Fitzpatrick will become Missouri’s 39th state auditor. He is currently the state treasurer. The swearing-in ceremony will be in the Missouri Capitol Rotunda. Governor Mike Parson has appointed Republican Vivek Malek as the next state treasurer. Once sworn into office, all of Missouri’s statewide offices will be occupied by Republicans.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO