St Joseph Resident Arrested Monday in Buchanan County
(ST JOSEPH, MO) – A St Joseph Resident was arrested Monday in Buchanan County and is jailed without bond currently. The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 47-year-old Geraldine M. Niffen for a parole violation just prior to 6:30 P.M. She was booked into the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center.
Grain Belt Hearings Scheduled
The Missouri Public Service Commission has announced they will hold formal evidentiary hearings May 22 through 26, 2023, in a case filed by Grain Belt Express, LLC. Grain Belt is seeking to amend its certificate of convenience and necessity (CCN) granted on March 19, 2019 and for approval of certain modifications to the conditions of the CCN granted in that case.
GRM Networks Awards $6,500 to Central Decatur Ag Program
LEON, IA – GRM Networks awarded $6,500 to the Central Decatur Agriculture Program to promote education about cooperatives. The award is funded by unclaimed capital credits of former GRM Networks cooperative members from Iowa. Iowa law allows unclaimed money to be donated back to the communities in which the residents lived after efforts to locate those persons have been exhausted and three years have passed.
Missouri’s 39th State Auditor Has Officially Been Sworn Into Office
(MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s 39th state auditor has officially been sworn into office. Republican Scott Fitzpatrick takes over the position after Missouri voters elected him last November. Fitzpatrick, of Shell Knob, replaces Democrat Nicole Galloway, who chose not to seek re-election. The 35-year-old Fitzpatrick says he is the youngest...
2023 Great Plains Growers Conference In St. Joe This Weekend
The annual Great Plains Growers Conference is once again coming to St. Joseph this weekend. The 2023 Great Plains Growers Conference will be held this Friday and Saturday in the Fulkerson Center at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph. The Great Plains Growers Conference is a regional conference for...
Fitzpatrick to be Sworn Into Office Today as Missouri’s Next State Treasurer
(MISSOURINET) – Republican Scott Fitzpatrick is scheduled to be sworn into office today as Missouri’s next state auditor. Alisa Nelson reports. Fitzpatrick will become Missouri’s 39th state auditor. He is currently the state treasurer. The swearing-in ceremony will be in the Missouri Capitol Rotunda. Governor Mike Parson has appointed Republican Vivek Malek as the next state treasurer. Once sworn into office, all of Missouri’s statewide offices will be occupied by Republicans.
Area Auctioneer Continues Family Tradition
Chris Arnaman of Cameron continued a family tradition Wednesday when he was among six Missourians in the field of 45 competing at the World Livestock Auctioneer Championship qualifier in Windsor. Arnaman, who now presides over sales at the Tina Livestock Auction, says his start to livestock auctions came at a...
More Sports Betting Bills Being Filed in Missouri Legislature
(MISSOURINET) – There are several bills being filed this year that would legalize sports betting in Missouri. The issue fell just short of passage last year on the final day of the 2022 regular session. The Senate version of the bill this year is being sponsored by Republican Denny Hoskins of Warrensburg:
Missouri Bill Would Exempt Social Security Benefits from State Income Tax
(MISSOURINET) – State Senator Tony Luetkemeyer (LOOT-ka-meyer) says Missouri is one of only 11 states in the nation that taxes Social Security benefits. The Republican from northwest Missouri’s Parkville has filed a bill that would exempt those benefits…. The potential cost of this plan is unknown at this...
Rusty Black Sponsors Teacher Retention And Missouri Ag Land Ownership Legislation
Missouri 12th District State Senator Rusty Black has sponsored a couple pieces of legislation. One is an attempt to entice teachers to stay in the classroom, the other deals with foreign ownership of Missouri agricultural land. Black is sponsoring Senate Bill 75. That legislation would modify the current law which...
Local Groundwater Affected By Missouri Coal Power Plants
(MISSOURINET) – There’s environmental concern following a new report that shows nearly all Missouri coal plants are releasing toxins into the local groundwater. The EPA implemented a rule in 2015 requiring power plants to monitor and test local groundwater, but Abel Russ, a senior attorney for the Environmental Integrity Project says more needs to be done…
New Drug May Slow Progress of Alzheimer’s, If You Can Afford or Find It
(Radio Iowa) The F-D-A is granting what’s called accelerated approval for a new drug that shows promise in clinical trials to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s disease. Lauren Livingston, spokeswoman for the Iowa Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, calls the announcement “exciting” and says the drug Lecanemab isn’t a cure, but it’s certainly a step in the right direction.
Mega Millions Jackpot at $1.1 Billion
(Radio Iowa) The estimated Mega Millions jackpot for tonight’s (Tuesday) drawing is one-point-one BILLION dollars — making it the fifth largest U-S jackpot. Iowa Lottery spokesperson, Mary Neubauer, says the jackpot has been growing since October 14th. “That’s the thing about a game like Powerball or Mega Millions...
Margaret “Betty” Rothstein
Farewell Services and Public Livestream for 94-year-old Margaret “Betty” Rothstein of St. Joseph will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
