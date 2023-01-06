Read full article on original website
Inside the Florida prisons where Todd and Julie Chrisley will serve their combined 19 year sentence
Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison his fraud conviction. His wife Julie was sentenced to seven. They will report on Jan. 17.
Joe Giudice Says the Chrisleys Were 'Crucified' in Tax Fraud Trial After Serving His Own Prison Time
Joe Giudice said Todd and Julie Chrisley should "have taken the plea" during their recent tax fraud trial: "You can't go to trial against the feds. You can't do it. You gonna lose" Joe Giudice is opening up about Todd and Julie Chrisley's tax fraud sentencing — and he's not holding back. Joe — who was previously arrested and jailed for bankruptcy fraud — shared his thoughts on the similarities between his case and that of the Chrisleys on the most recent episode of his ex-wife, Teresa Giudice, and Melissa Pfeister's Namaste B$tches...
Jen Shah: First Photo Of The ‘RHOSLC’ Star After Being Sentenced To 6.5 Years In Jail For Fraud
Jen Shah was seen leaving court after she was sentenced to six and a half years in prison (78 months) for her involvement in a telemarketing scheme on Friday, January 6. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, 49, linked arms with her husband Sharrieff Shah, 51, as they left the New York City federal courthouse, after receiving her sentence.
Husband of missing Massachusetts mom-of-three who vanished at 4am on New Year's Day is art swindler
The husband of missing mom-of three, Ana Walshe 39, pled guilty to selling two fake Andy Warhol paintings to a South Korean buyer for $80,000, in 2021. Brian Walshe, 48, was charged in 2021.
Former FBI Agent Shares Theory Why Roommates Were Spared in Idaho Murders
Tracey Walder, who worked with the CIA and FBI, shared her perspective on the recently released probable cause affidavit with NewsNation on Thursday.
Jen Shah’s husband pleads with judge for leniency in fraud sentencing
Jen Shah’s husband, Sharrieff Shah Sr., is pleading for a judge to show his wife leniency in her upcoming Jan. 6 sentencing for fraud. The 51-year-old told the judge that the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star — who is facing up to 14 years behind bars — has “genuine remorse” for her actions. “Jen has never been arrested or detained for any crime. My wife’s current legal predicament was caused by a confluence of events that came together at various points, which caused her to spiral out of control,” the letter in the documents obtained by Page Six read. The...
'Real Housewives' star Jen Shah broke down in tears and vowed to pay back her victims before she was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison for fraud scheme
"The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" star pleaded guilty in July to taking part in a telemarketing fraud scheme for nearly a decade.
Bravo Housewife Jen Shah Sentenced 6.5 Years For Fraud Scheme & 5 Years Of Supervised Release
Bravo's The Real Housewives of Salt Lake Citycast member Jen Shah was sentenced to 6.5 years in federal prison for leading a telemarketing scheme since 2012. The search for her arrest was caught on the network's cameras during the franchise's second season to air as the Department of Homeland Security and the New York Police Department (NYPD) came to Salt Lake City to apprehend her.
Victims Of Jen Shah Write Emotional Letters To Judge Demanding ‘RHOSLC’ Star Serve Years In Prison
The victims of Jen Shah’s telemarketing scheme are demanding the reality star not be given a soft prison sentence, RadarOnline.com has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained declarations submitted by Shah’s alleged victims which prosecutors included as part of their plea that the Bravo star be sentenced to 10 years in prison. As we previously reported, Shah pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and agreed to forfeit $6.5 million. The RHOSLC star was accused of playing a key role in a telemarketing scheme that preyed on elderly individuals. Shah believes she should only serve 3 years behind...
RHOSLC's Jen Shah Worries "Did I F--k My Kids Up?" With Legal Drama Prior to Sentencing
Watch: RHOSLC Star Jen Shah Pleads Guilty in Fraud Case. Amid all of Jen Shah's ongoing legal troubles, her biggest worry is for her family. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star got emotional over fears about how the wire fraud and money laundering charges against her are affecting her husband Sharrieff Shah and son Omar, 16, on the Jan. 4 episode of the hit Bravo series.
‘I Am In A Million Pieces’: Judge Lynn Toler’s Husband, Eric Mumford, Has Died
Judge Lynn Toler, known for being the helm of Divorce Court, shared that she suffered a terrible loss before the new year.
Disgraced Reality TV Star Jen Shah Fights with Feds over ‘Salacious’ Account of Her Alleged Affair on Eve of Fraud Sentencing
Days before her sentencing, federal prosecutors told a judge that reality TV star turned fraudster Jennifer Shah was hit with a restraining order over an alleged affair. The next day, Shah’s lawyer hit back against what she described as the “unreliable, salacious” allegations — confirming certain parts of the account, while disputing others.
RHOSLC’s Jen Shah Looks Solemn as She Leaves Court After Being Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison
After getting emotional in court, Jen Shah stepped out looking solemn as she digested the news that she was sentenced to 78 months in prison on Friday, January 6. The 49-year-old Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in July 2022, more than one year after she […]
College admissions scandal ringleader Rick Singer said he was 'ashamed' of himself as he was sentenced to 3.5 years in prison for the scheme
Singer was widely known as the ring leader of the college admissions scandal, which fabricated applications for prospective students.
Mastermind of College Admissions Scheme Sentenced to 3.5 Years in Prison
William “Rick” Singer, the architect of the “Varsity Blues” college admissions scheme, will spend the next several years behind bars. According to CNN, the 62-year-old Florida resident was sentenced to 42 months in prison on Wednesday for his role in the years-long scandal, which exposed inequalities within the U.S. higher education system. The sentencing came nearly four years after Singer pleaded guilty to numerous charges in connection to the scheme, including racketeering conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy.
Where Is Bernie Madoff Now? The ‘Financial Serial Killer’ Took 150 Years in Jail to ‘Avoid a Mob Hit’
He pleaded guilty to running the largest Ponzi scheme in history, so if you’re keen to watch Netflix’s new true crime series The Monster of Wallstreet, you might be wondering where is Bernie Madoff now after he defrauded investors out of tens of billions of dollars. Born in 1938 and brought up in a modest home in Queens, NY, Madoff elbowed his way into the Manhattan elite circles to become a figure once regarded as a titan of Wall Street. He was the former chairman of the NASDAQ stock exchange as well the chairman of his own company, Bernard L. Madoff...
Jen Shah Asks Court For Reduced Time In Prison Ahead Of Her Sentencing Date
Now that Jen Shah’s sentencing date is less than a month away, it looks like the reality of her ongoing legal issues is starting to set in. After pleading guilty back in the summer to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, Jen faces between 11 and 14 years in federal prison. However, she’s […] The post Jen Shah Asks Court For Reduced Time In Prison Ahead Of Her Sentencing Date appeared first on Reality Tea.
Jen Shah Sentencing: Reality Star Will Serve 78 Months In Prison
“The Real Housewives of Salt Like City” cast member previously plead guilty to her role in a telemarketing scheme in July. Celebrity legal cases have been coming in droves lately. Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez wrapped things up in court at the end of 2022. Now, Young Thug’s YSL RICO trial is beginning. Outside of the world of hip-hop, reality stars like Jen Shah are facing serious legal time too.
Bankman-Fried Is Set for Extradition to U.S.
Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, leaves the Magistrate Court in Nassau, Bahamas, on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. (Eva Marie Uzcategui/The New York Times) Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced cryptocurrency executive, is set to be flown back to the United States to face fraud charges in federal court after he told a judge in the Bahamas on Wednesday that he agreed to be extradited.
Sam Bankman-Fried pleads not guilty in FTX fraud case; October trial set
NEW YORK, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Sam Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to criminal charges that he cheated investors in his now-bankrupt FTX cryptocurrency exchange and caused billions of dollars in losses, in what prosecutors have called an "epic" fraud.
