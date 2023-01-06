ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Joe Giudice Says the Chrisleys Were 'Crucified' in Tax Fraud Trial After Serving His Own Prison Time

Joe Giudice said Todd and Julie Chrisley should "have taken the plea" during their recent tax fraud trial: "You can't go to trial against the feds. You can't do it. You gonna lose" Joe Giudice is opening up about Todd and Julie Chrisley's tax fraud sentencing — and he's not holding back. Joe — who was previously arrested and jailed for bankruptcy fraud — shared his thoughts on the similarities between his case and that of the Chrisleys on the most recent episode of his ex-wife, Teresa Giudice, and Melissa Pfeister's Namaste B$tches...
HollywoodLife

Jen Shah: First Photo Of The ‘RHOSLC’ Star After Being Sentenced To 6.5 Years In Jail For Fraud

Jen Shah was seen leaving court after she was sentenced to six and a half years in prison (78 months) for her involvement in a telemarketing scheme on Friday, January 6. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star, 49, linked arms with her husband Sharrieff Shah, 51, as they left the New York City federal courthouse, after receiving her sentence.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Page Six

Jen Shah’s husband pleads with judge for leniency in fraud sentencing

Jen Shah’s husband, Sharrieff Shah Sr., is pleading for a judge to show his wife leniency in her upcoming Jan. 6 sentencing for fraud. The 51-year-old told the judge that the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star — who is facing up to 14 years behind bars — has “genuine remorse” for her actions. “Jen has never been arrested or detained for any crime. My wife’s current legal predicament was caused by a confluence of events that came together at various points, which caused her to spiral out of control,” the letter in the documents obtained by Page Six read. The...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Narcity USA

Bravo Housewife Jen Shah Sentenced 6.5 Years For Fraud Scheme & 5 Years Of Supervised Release

Bravo's The Real Housewives of Salt Lake Citycast member Jen Shah was sentenced to 6.5 years in federal prison for leading a telemarketing scheme since 2012. The search for her arrest was caught on the network's cameras during the franchise's second season to air as the Department of Homeland Security and the New York Police Department (NYPD) came to Salt Lake City to apprehend her.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
RadarOnline

Victims Of Jen Shah Write Emotional Letters To Judge Demanding ‘RHOSLC’ Star Serve Years In Prison

The victims of Jen Shah’s telemarketing scheme are demanding the reality star not be given a soft prison sentence, RadarOnline.com has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained declarations submitted by Shah’s alleged victims which prosecutors included as part of their plea that the Bravo star be sentenced to 10 years in prison. As we previously reported, Shah pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and agreed to forfeit $6.5 million. The RHOSLC star was accused of playing a key role in a telemarketing scheme that preyed on elderly individuals. Shah believes she should only serve 3 years behind...
UTAH STATE
E! News

RHOSLC's Jen Shah Worries "Did I F--k My Kids Up?" With Legal Drama Prior to Sentencing

Watch: RHOSLC Star Jen Shah Pleads Guilty in Fraud Case. Amid all of Jen Shah's ongoing legal troubles, her biggest worry is for her family. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star got emotional over fears about how the wire fraud and money laundering charges against her are affecting her husband Sharrieff Shah and son Omar, 16, on the Jan. 4 episode of the hit Bravo series.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Law & Crime

Disgraced Reality TV Star Jen Shah Fights with Feds over ‘Salacious’ Account of Her Alleged Affair on Eve of Fraud Sentencing

Days before her sentencing, federal prosecutors told a judge that reality TV star turned fraudster Jennifer Shah was hit with a restraining order over an alleged affair. The next day, Shah’s lawyer hit back against what she described as the “unreliable, salacious” allegations — confirming certain parts of the account, while disputing others.
NEVADA STATE
Complex

Mastermind of College Admissions Scheme Sentenced to 3.5 Years in Prison

William “Rick” Singer, the architect of the “Varsity Blues” college admissions scheme, will spend the next several years behind bars. According to CNN, the 62-year-old Florida resident was sentenced to 42 months in prison on Wednesday for his role in the years-long scandal, which exposed inequalities within the U.S. higher education system. The sentencing came nearly four years after Singer pleaded guilty to numerous charges in connection to the scheme, including racketeering conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy.
FLORIDA STATE
StyleCaster

Where Is Bernie Madoff Now? The ‘Financial Serial Killer’ Took 150 Years in Jail to ‘Avoid a Mob Hit’

He pleaded guilty to running the largest Ponzi scheme in history, so if you’re keen to watch Netflix’s new true crime series The Monster of Wallstreet, you might be wondering where is Bernie Madoff now after he defrauded investors out of tens of billions of dollars. Born in 1938 and brought up in a modest home in Queens, NY, Madoff elbowed his way into the Manhattan elite circles to become a figure once regarded as a titan of Wall Street. He was the former chairman of the NASDAQ stock exchange as well the chairman of his own company, Bernard L. Madoff...
Reality Tea

Jen Shah Asks Court For Reduced Time In Prison Ahead Of Her Sentencing Date

Now that Jen Shah’s sentencing date is less than a month away, it looks like the reality of her ongoing legal issues is starting to set in. After pleading guilty back in the summer to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, Jen faces between 11 and 14 years in federal prison. However, she’s […] The post Jen Shah Asks Court For Reduced Time In Prison Ahead Of Her Sentencing Date appeared first on Reality Tea.
TEXAS STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Jen Shah Sentencing: Reality Star Will Serve 78 Months In Prison

“The Real Housewives of Salt Like City” cast member previously plead guilty to her role in a telemarketing scheme in July. Celebrity legal cases have been coming in droves lately. Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez wrapped things up in court at the end of 2022. Now, Young Thug’s YSL RICO trial is beginning. Outside of the world of hip-hop, reality stars like Jen Shah are facing serious legal time too.
The New York Times

Bankman-Fried Is Set for Extradition to U.S.

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, leaves the Magistrate Court in Nassau, Bahamas, on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. (Eva Marie Uzcategui/The New York Times) Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced cryptocurrency executive, is set to be flown back to the United States to face fraud charges in federal court after he told a judge in the Bahamas on Wednesday that he agreed to be extradited.

