News 12

Police: Stabbing suspect on the loose in Brooklyn; 1 dead

Police are searching for the suspect accused of stabbing and killing a man Tuesday night in Marine Park. Authorities say the stabbing happened along Flatbush Avenue where they found a 30-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive with a stab wound to the chest. That victim was transported to a hospital, but...
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Police: Bronx gunpoint carjacking duo wanted

The NYPD is searching for two men accused of carjacking a 32-year-old man in Van Nest back in December. Police say the two men demanded the car at gunpoint as the victim was dropping off a friend on Saint Lawrence Avenue. The robbers also took the victim's wallet. Two days...
BRONX, NY
News 12

Bayville man accused of DWI, crashing with 3 children in car

A Bayville man is accused of driving drunk and crashing with three children in the car. Officers say the crash happened before 10 p.m. Sunday in Glen Head. Police tell News 12 a Honda Pilot collided with a parked Kia on Robert Road. Police say the driver of the Honda,...
GLEN HEAD, NY
News 12

Police: Driver crashes into Newark home; leaves the scene

Newark police are investing a crash on Avenue West near Littleton Avenue. Police say the driver of a 2005 BMW struck two parked cars, crashed into a fence and then struck a home. The driver then left the area on foot. Police say that no one was hurt, but that...
NEWARK, NJ

