Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A man in the Bronx was shot and the Agent who answered the 911 call was his wife.Newsing the StatesBronx, NY
Fresh food at a hotel housing migrants is thrown in the trash because migrants won't eat itAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Longstanding Red Lobster Restaurant Re-Opening This SummerJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
Wait List Opens for Affordable Rentals in Morristown & Across NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Colorado Governor Halts Controversial Migrant Relocation Plan to New York CityBryan DijkhuizenColorado State
Related
News 12
Police: Stabbing suspect on the loose in Brooklyn; 1 dead
Police are searching for the suspect accused of stabbing and killing a man Tuesday night in Marine Park. Authorities say the stabbing happened along Flatbush Avenue where they found a 30-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive with a stab wound to the chest. That victim was transported to a hospital, but...
NYPD: Man shot and killed overnight in East Flatbush
Police say a late night shooting left a man dead in East Flatbush Tuesday.
News 12
Police: Bronx gunpoint carjacking duo wanted
The NYPD is searching for two men accused of carjacking a 32-year-old man in Van Nest back in December. Police say the two men demanded the car at gunpoint as the victim was dropping off a friend on Saint Lawrence Avenue. The robbers also took the victim's wallet. Two days...
NYPD: Man found with fatal gunshot wound in Brooklyn; suspect at large
Police say a man is dead after a late night shooting in Brownsville.
Police: Man slashed in the face while riding train in Manhattan
A man was slashed in the face while riding the train in Manhattan, police say.
Police: School sent into lockdown following nearby shootout in Bergen County
Authorities say two DEA agents shot a suspect in the leg during the afternoon.
Surveillance video released of man attempting to steal luxury car in Roseland
Doorbell camera video has been released showing an attempted home break-in that ended with the homeowner shooting at the intruder in Roseland.
Police fatally shoot stabbing suspect in Southeast
Putnam County sheriff deputies located the suspect's car in Southeast - that's when police say the suspect was seen to violently use a knife to assault a woman.
Man accused of approaching 11-year-old girl walking home from school in Selden
According to police, the girl was approached by a man as she walked home Tuesday at approximately 3:25 p.m.
Police: 3 teens arrested for stealing Land Rover in Lake Success
Detectives say Jabir Robinson, 18, worked with a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old to steal a Land Rover from a garage.
Police: Armed robbery reported at Westchester post office
Police say no injuries were reported, and that multiple police agencies were called in to help with the investigation.
Authorities: Person shot in the leg during DEA investigation in Fort Lee
A Drug Enforcement Administration investigation turned into a wild scene in Bergen County on Tuesday after two agents shot a suspect.
News 12
Bayville man accused of DWI, crashing with 3 children in car
A Bayville man is accused of driving drunk and crashing with three children in the car. Officers say the crash happened before 10 p.m. Sunday in Glen Head. Police tell News 12 a Honda Pilot collided with a parked Kia on Robert Road. Police say the driver of the Honda,...
Police: Family Dollar employee stabbed by shoplifting man
It happened at a Family Dollar on Main Street in downtown Yonkers around 7:30 p.m. Saturday
News 12
Police: Driver crashes into Newark home; leaves the scene
Newark police are investing a crash on Avenue West near Littleton Avenue. Police say the driver of a 2005 BMW struck two parked cars, crashed into a fence and then struck a home. The driver then left the area on foot. Police say that no one was hurt, but that...
2nd victim dies following Elmont fire
A second victim has died as a result of an Elmont fire that happened on Dec. 30.
Man wanted for stealing more than $4,000 in items during Greenlawn burglary
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call police at 1-800-220-TIPS.
Police: Man arrested for criminal possession of a weapon in New Rochelle
Police say they were notified of a domestic dispute last Thursday on the street at the intersection of North Avenue and The Boulevard.
Middletown neighborhood sees stabbing, 2 shots-fired incidents in 1 week
Middletown police say a man was found with multiple stab wounds and a punctured lung Sunday morning in an apartment at 80 Sproat St.
Police investigating reports of car crash into Newark home
There are reports of a car crash into a home at 24 11th Ave. W. in Newark this morning.
Comments / 0