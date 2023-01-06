Read full article on original website
27 First News
George C. Lee, Sr., Vernon Township, Ohio
VERNON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George C. Lee, Sr., age 91, of Vernon Township, Ohio, died Sunday, January 8, 2023, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren, Ohio. He was born October 30, 1931, in Masontown, Pennsylvania, a son of Thomas R. Lee, Sr. and Mary (Wilhelm) Lee. He was...
27 First News
Rhonda Lee Davis, McDonald, Ohio
MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rhonda Lee Davis, 53 of McDonald, Ohio, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023 at St. Joseph Warren Hospital. She was born February 10, 1969 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Gordon Sexton and Joyce (Baker) Sexton. She graduated from Kent State Trumbull Campus...
27 First News
From California to New York: A parade of storms this week
(WKBN) — The weather pattern across the United States remains active as we approach the middle of January. A series of storms will sweep across the country like waves on a beach producing both rain and snow. Winter is known as a season that produces many storms as the...
27 First News
Carole A. Childs Wisor, McDonald, Ohio
MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carole A. Childs Wisor, age 83, of McDonald, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, January 9, 2023, at her home. She was born in Brownsville, Pennsylvania on December 25, 1939, to the late William and Alfreda Shelton Childs. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Verna Gedda; and son-in-law, Rich White.
27 First News
Texas unclear where 14 miles of new state border wall will be built
McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) — The state of Texas is planning to build nearly 14 miles of new border wall in Del Rio and the Rio Grande Valley, but it’s unclear exactly where, and environmentalists tell Border Report they want more information. The Texas Facilities Commission last week...
27 First News
AEP Ohio proposal includes upgrades, discounts and accessible internet
(WOWK) — On Friday, AEP Ohio filed an Electric Security Plan (ESP) application with the Public Utilities Commission to help make service more reliable and offer customers programs that will reduce energy use and save money. If approved, AEP Ohio’s plan would invest $2.2 billion in improvement projects over...
