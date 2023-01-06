MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carole A. Childs Wisor, age 83, of McDonald, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, January 9, 2023, at her home. She was born in Brownsville, Pennsylvania on December 25, 1939, to the late William and Alfreda Shelton Childs. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Verna Gedda; and son-in-law, Rich White.

