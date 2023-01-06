ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahoning County, OH

theccmonline.com

Pozderac resigns, school board seeks to fill seat

Carrollton Schools officials are looking to fill a vacant seat on the board of education. The action comes following the resignation of board member Michael Pozderac, effective Jan. 1, 2023. Pozderac is one of three school officials indicted by a Carroll County grand jury for illegally selling air purifiers to the district and attempting to hide the transaction.
CARROLLTON, OH
Transportation Today News

Ohio receives $2.4M grant for Mahoning County project

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) recently awarded Ohio’s Mahoning County a $2.4 million grant to support the Mahoning Avenue Industrial Corridor Upgrade project. Local funding will provide $3 million toward the project, which will better position the corridor as an attractive location for job growth and business expansion. Work will include […] The post Ohio receives $2.4M grant for Mahoning County project appeared first on Transportation Today.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
newsonthegreen.com

O’Brien wants paper streets vacated

Paul O’Brien, managing partner of Brookway Properties LLC, is asking the Trumbull County commissioners to vacate the paper streets on the former Brookfield High School property, which Brookway bought in 2015. The commissioners held a public viewing Jan. 5, and set a public hearing at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 12...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | January 8th

Vindicator file photo / Jan.1, 1966 | Sidney Moyer, left, co-chairman of the Greater Hospitals Campaign, told workers 56 years ago that they could reach their $4 million goal but still have work to do. Among those making their reports in a meeting room at the Hotel Pick-Ohio were, from left, Dan A. Heindel Jr., George McLaughlin, Elaine Parella, John S. Andrews, and G. Fordyce Gayton.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Warren Township bridge to close January 18, 19 for maintenance

A Warren Township bridge is scheduled to close for maintenance next week. The Warren #1 Bridge on Layer Road will be closing between Hewitt Giffort Road and Kibbler Toot Road between Wednesday, January 18 and Thurday January 19. The bridge will be closed between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on...
WARREN, OH
whbc.com

Alliance Schools Administration Forced Out of Castle After Flooding

ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The administrative offices of the Alliance City School District have temporarily moved next door to the high school building. This, after an estimated 10- to 20,000 gallons of water flooded the Glamorgan Castle building over the holidays. The district says a pipe...
ALLIANCE, OH
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

North Allegheny custodian passes away at 30

Students and staff of North Allegheny School District are mourning the death of the head custodian at Hosack Elementary School. Kevin Cavlovich, 30, died on Jan. 5, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office. “Mr. Kevin” had been a custodian for the North Allegheny School District for more...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Penguin City Beer, Heidelberg Distributing Company announce partnership

Penguin City Beer has announced on Tuesday that the company will be partnering with the Heidelberg Distributing Company in order to expand its marketing reach for Ohio. Penguin City recently expanded into a new 32,000 square foot warehouse on Federal Street in Downtown Youngstown invested nearly $5 million in renovating the facility turning it into a taproom and showroom, which first opened in July of 2022.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Cleveland.com

Lorain County turns red, while Cuyahoga and other Greater Cleveland counties stay yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Lorain County flipped to red, for high COVID-19 spread, while Cuyahoga County, while Cuyahoga and other Greater Cleveland counties remained yellow on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Medina, Portage and Summit counties were classified as yellow this...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

EV Technology Training coming to Eastern Gateway Community College

Electric vehicle technology training is coming to the Mahoning Valley. Eastern Gateway Community College received $914,000 to fund the installation of equipment and technology needed to provide EV technology training. "The Mahoning Valley is fast becoming the Voltage Valley. We have an opportunity to be world leaders in electric vehicle...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

