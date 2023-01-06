Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
Prosecutors fight efforts by East Liverpool Jan. 6 suspect to ban words from trial and move case to Ohio
Government attorneys are fighting efforts by a Capitol insurrection suspect from East Liverpool to prohibit prosecutors from using certain terms he considers inflammatory and to move his trial out of Washington D.C. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Sean McCauley and Samantha Miller have responded to motions filed in December by Kenneth Joseph...
theccmonline.com
Pozderac resigns, school board seeks to fill seat
Carrollton Schools officials are looking to fill a vacant seat on the board of education. The action comes following the resignation of board member Michael Pozderac, effective Jan. 1, 2023. Pozderac is one of three school officials indicted by a Carroll County grand jury for illegally selling air purifiers to the district and attempting to hide the transaction.
Ohio receives $2.4M grant for Mahoning County project
The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) recently awarded Ohio’s Mahoning County a $2.4 million grant to support the Mahoning Avenue Industrial Corridor Upgrade project. Local funding will provide $3 million toward the project, which will better position the corridor as an attractive location for job growth and business expansion. Work will include […] The post Ohio receives $2.4M grant for Mahoning County project appeared first on Transportation Today.
newsonthegreen.com
O’Brien wants paper streets vacated
Paul O’Brien, managing partner of Brookway Properties LLC, is asking the Trumbull County commissioners to vacate the paper streets on the former Brookfield High School property, which Brookway bought in 2015. The commissioners held a public viewing Jan. 5, and set a public hearing at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 12...
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | January 8th
Vindicator file photo / Jan.1, 1966 | Sidney Moyer, left, co-chairman of the Greater Hospitals Campaign, told workers 56 years ago that they could reach their $4 million goal but still have work to do. Among those making their reports in a meeting room at the Hotel Pick-Ohio were, from left, Dan A. Heindel Jr., George McLaughlin, Elaine Parella, John S. Andrews, and G. Fordyce Gayton.
Attorney for citizens suing Newton Falls discusses lawsuit
David Engler is representing the two residents, David Hanson and Patricia Benetis, who are suing Newton Falls.
WFMJ.com
Warren Township bridge to close January 18, 19 for maintenance
A Warren Township bridge is scheduled to close for maintenance next week. The Warren #1 Bridge on Layer Road will be closing between Hewitt Giffort Road and Kibbler Toot Road between Wednesday, January 18 and Thurday January 19. The bridge will be closed between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on...
Disgraced former Cuyahoga County Commissioner Jimmy Dimora, acting as his own attorney, files new appeal
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Jimmy Dimora has been many things over the years— Cuyahoga County commissioner, corrupt political powerbroker and federal inmate. Dimora is now trying his hand at another occupation from his prison cell: attorney. Dimora on Thursday filed an appeal to his 23-year prison sentence while acting...
WFMJ.com
Virginia shooting begs question of what it takes for children to be charged
Reports out of Virginia said the six-year-old boy who allegedly shot his teacher is most likely not going to be charged because of his age. You may wonder if a child as young as six could be charged here in Ohio, and the answer is yes. Just like Virginia, Ohio...
WFMJ.com
Local bikeshare program gaining national attention, to present in webinar Tuesday
A local bikeshare program has gained national attention and will be featured in a webinar Tuesday afternoon via Zoom. YoGo Bikeshare out of Youngstown is slated to launch in the spring of 2023 and will bring e-bikes and a bikeshare program to the city. YoGo Bikeshare P.R. Consultant, Nakia Mills...
whbc.com
Alliance Schools Administration Forced Out of Castle After Flooding
ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The administrative offices of the Alliance City School District have temporarily moved next door to the high school building. This, after an estimated 10- to 20,000 gallons of water flooded the Glamorgan Castle building over the holidays. The district says a pipe...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
North Allegheny custodian passes away at 30
Students and staff of North Allegheny School District are mourning the death of the head custodian at Hosack Elementary School. Kevin Cavlovich, 30, died on Jan. 5, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office. “Mr. Kevin” had been a custodian for the North Allegheny School District for more...
Cost estimate of 20 Federal Place project increases by millions
Previously, the project was estimated at $74 million to renovate the building.
WFMJ.com
Penguin City Beer, Heidelberg Distributing Company announce partnership
Penguin City Beer has announced on Tuesday that the company will be partnering with the Heidelberg Distributing Company in order to expand its marketing reach for Ohio. Penguin City recently expanded into a new 32,000 square foot warehouse on Federal Street in Downtown Youngstown invested nearly $5 million in renovating the facility turning it into a taproom and showroom, which first opened in July of 2022.
Lorain County turns red, while Cuyahoga and other Greater Cleveland counties stay yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Lorain County flipped to red, for high COVID-19 spread, while Cuyahoga County, while Cuyahoga and other Greater Cleveland counties remained yellow on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Medina, Portage and Summit counties were classified as yellow this...
WFMJ.com
EV Technology Training coming to Eastern Gateway Community College
Electric vehicle technology training is coming to the Mahoning Valley. Eastern Gateway Community College received $914,000 to fund the installation of equipment and technology needed to provide EV technology training. "The Mahoning Valley is fast becoming the Voltage Valley. We have an opportunity to be world leaders in electric vehicle...
Report: Man called 911 on police at local racino
Reports said that Riley cannot return to the casino.
WFMJ.com
Local attorney offers advice for Ohioans who win Mega Millions jackpot
The Mega Millions jackpot has once again reached over $1 billion currently sitting at $1.1 billion as of January 10. But what should you do if you win big? A local attorney has some advice. 21 News spoke with local attorney, Jamie Dietz from Friedman & Rummell Co. LPA in...
Valley nonprofit groups get new permanent location; plan to expand services
A couple of local nonprofit groups now have a permanent home for their operations.
Barn rebuilds celebrated following devastating fire in Columbiana County
The family is nearly done rebuilding, and 2023 is getting off to a great start.
