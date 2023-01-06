ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTUL

The Bros. Houligan closes Cherry Street location after 36 years

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bors. Houligan on 15th Street has been a Tulsa staple for the last 36 years. On Tuesday, the restaurant announced the closing of the "Houligan Corner" location. The final day of operation will be Saturday, Jan. 14. A second location of the iconic restaurant...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Man arrested after allegedly snatching elderly women's purses

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a man who is suspected of preying on the elderly and snatching two women's purses. On Jan. 10, around 9 a.m., Officers responded to a Walmart near Admiral and Memorial for a purse snatching. TPD learned that the suspect, Matthew...
TULSA, OK
102.5 The Bone

Girl, 12, fatally stabs 9-year-old brother, Tulsa police say

TULSA, Okla. — A 12-year-old girl is accused of fatally stabbing her 9-year-old brother on Thursday at an apartment in Tulsa, Oklahoma, authorities said. According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers received a call at 11:43 p.m. CST about a stabbing involving two juveniles at the River Bank Plaza Apartments.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Philadelphia Developer Buys Full-Block Lot In Downtown Tulsa

An out-of-state developer is buying Downtown Tulsa's last remaining full-block parking lot. The 90,000 square foot lot on the corner of Reconciliation Way and Boulder is right across the street from the Tulsa Theater. Parkway Corporation, which is based in Philadelphia, bought the land for $5.5 million. The new owners...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

TFD responded to apartment fire in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) is responding to a fire at Riverchase Apartments in south Tulsa. According to the FOX23 crew on scene, seven fire engines are at the complex, but the fire appears to be out. Two apartment units have been damaged and two others have...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Atheist Community of Tulsa serves meals at Tulsa Day Center

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Some Tulsans gave up a few hours of their Sunday to help the homeless at the Tulsa Day Center. Members of the Atheist Community of Tulsa served up a homemade meal this evening. They spent the day making beef stew and cornbread at home and...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Sugar Llamas donut shop opens new location in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Sugar Llamas opened a new location this weekend in Tulsa. The llama themed donut and coffee shop celebrated their grand opening on Saturday with some special guests. Patrons had an opportunity to meet llamas Fabio and Pedro while they satisfied their sweet tooth with a variety...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy