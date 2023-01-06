Read full article on original website
KTUL
The Bros. Houligan closes Cherry Street location after 36 years
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bors. Houligan on 15th Street has been a Tulsa staple for the last 36 years. On Tuesday, the restaurant announced the closing of the "Houligan Corner" location. The final day of operation will be Saturday, Jan. 14. A second location of the iconic restaurant...
Police investigate after multiple break-ins at Tulsa cafe
Tulsa police are investigating after a dessert shop was burglarized twice in two months. Yum Eats & Sweets in Tulsa sells everything from desserts to boba teas, to candy.
Firefighters Battle House Fire In Skiatook
Several firefighters responded to a house fire near 156th St. N. and Peoria in Skiatook on Monday. Osage SkyNews 6 was overhead as smoke and flames covered the property. Right now, authorities aren't sure how the fire started or if there are any injuries.
KTUL
Space heater causes house fire in Collinsville, Limestone firefighters say
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Limestone Fire Department responded to a house fire call around 6 a.m. Sunday morning. Firefighters say two occupants were home when the fire started along with their dog. LFD says a space heater was being used in the home when it caught on fire.
KTUL
Broken Arrow Fire Department to host citizen CPR training course
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Broken Arrow Fire Department is hosting a citizen CPR class on Tuesday, Jan. 10. This hands-only CPR class will be held at the BAFD Training Center on East Omaha. Classes will begin at 6 p.m. and last approximately two hours. The class will walk...
KTUL
Man arrested after allegedly snatching elderly women's purses
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department arrested a man who is suspected of preying on the elderly and snatching two women's purses. On Jan. 10, around 9 a.m., Officers responded to a Walmart near Admiral and Memorial for a purse snatching. TPD learned that the suspect, Matthew...
Tulsa man admits threatening to ‘shoot up’ Saint Francis hospital
TULSA, Okla. — A man has been arrested after Tulsa police say he made threats against Saint Francis Hospital. Officers were called to the hospital on Jan. 4 for a disturbance. When they arrived, they found Troy Eaton, who was interacting with healthcare professionals who were treating his mother.
Home of Broken Arrow murder-suicide demolished
The house where Broken Arrow police say a murder- suicide involving 2 adults and six children took place has been demolished.
Girl, 12, fatally stabs 9-year-old brother, Tulsa police say
TULSA, Okla. — A 12-year-old girl is accused of fatally stabbing her 9-year-old brother on Thursday at an apartment in Tulsa, Oklahoma, authorities said. According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers received a call at 11:43 p.m. CST about a stabbing involving two juveniles at the River Bank Plaza Apartments.
KTUL
Hundreds of bikers gather for funeral of Oklahoma National Guardsman killed in crash
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Hundreds of bikers showed up Saturday afternoon to say goodbye to an Oklahoma National Guardsman who was killed in a New Year's Eve crash. The funeral for Specialist Mark Calcut Jr. was on Jan. 7 in Broken Arrow. He had just gotten engaged to Sabreena...
News On 6
Philadelphia Developer Buys Full-Block Lot In Downtown Tulsa
An out-of-state developer is buying Downtown Tulsa's last remaining full-block parking lot. The 90,000 square foot lot on the corner of Reconciliation Way and Boulder is right across the street from the Tulsa Theater. Parkway Corporation, which is based in Philadelphia, bought the land for $5.5 million. The new owners...
KTUL
University of Tulsa, Andolini's partner to create world's largest pizza party attempt
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Owner of Andolini's Worldwide and the University of Tulsa have partnered together to set a new world record for the world's largest pizza party. The attempt is set for 5:45 p.m. on Jan. 21 at the Reynolds Center on TU's campus before the TU men's basketball game against Tulane.
KOKI FOX 23
TFD responded to apartment fire in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) is responding to a fire at Riverchase Apartments in south Tulsa. According to the FOX23 crew on scene, seven fire engines are at the complex, but the fire appears to be out. Two apartment units have been damaged and two others have...
KTUL
Atheist Community of Tulsa serves meals at Tulsa Day Center
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Some Tulsans gave up a few hours of their Sunday to help the homeless at the Tulsa Day Center. Members of the Atheist Community of Tulsa served up a homemade meal this evening. They spent the day making beef stew and cornbread at home and...
KOKI FOX 23
Washington man hospitalized after being hit by car in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A 24-year-old man from Washington was hospitalized after he was hit by a car in Cherokee County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said it happened around 10:00 p.m. on Jan. 8 on OK-51, about 9 miles east of Tahlequah. According to OHP,...
KTUL
Flock Safety System assists police with finding stolen car, arresting suspect
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing a car after Tulsa's Flock Safety System alerted police officers of the car's location, according to the Tulsa Police Department. Sunday afternoon around 3:20 p.m., Tulsa police received a notification from the Flock Safety System that a...
KOKI FOX 23
Sugar Llamas donut shop opens new location in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Sugar Llamas opened a new location this weekend in Tulsa. The llama themed donut and coffee shop celebrated their grand opening on Saturday with some special guests. Patrons had an opportunity to meet llamas Fabio and Pedro while they satisfied their sweet tooth with a variety...
KTUL
14-year-old Bartlesville student arrested after alleged threats made to middle school
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Bartlesville Police Department was notified of a threat made to the Central Middle School by a student on Tuesday. Officers pursued an investigation and the juvenile suspect was taken into custody this afternoon. The 14-year-old boy was arrested and charged with a terroristic hoax.
KTUL
Tulsa flag ranks No. 1 in survey by North American Vexillological Association
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa has found itself on the highest-rated flags list that was published by the North American Vexillological Association. Tulsa's flag is one of two to receive an A+ rating. Vexillology is the study of flags and NAVA is an organization with over 1,000 flag enthusiasts...
News On 6
Tulsa Firefighters Put Out Fire At Homeless Encampment
Tulsa fire crews are looking into the cause of a fire at a homeless encampment. Firefighters were on the scene along Main Street just north of the Cain's Ballroom. Firefighters say no injuries were reported.
