Amarillo Public Health releases most recent COVID-19 report card
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s public health department released its most recent COVID-19 report card this week, featuring combined weekly data for Potter and Randall counties, total COVID-19 data since March 2020 as well as the most recent COVID-19 hospitalization information.
COVID-19 Hospitalization
According to the Jan. 5 COVID-19 Report Card, 21 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19, three of which were reported as being in the intensive care unit. The numbers are reported to the public health department by the BSA Health System, Northwest Texas Healthcare System and Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center.
Since Aug. 1, 2021, APH said that there have been 547 COVID-19 patient deaths across Amarillo, 81% of which were reported as unvaccinated.
COVID-19 Report Card Overview
In the report card, the public health department reported that Potter and Randall counties saw 511 total new cases from Dec. 30, 2022 to Jan. 5, resulting in a seven-day new case average of 73 new COVID-19 cases per day as well as a 13% seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate.
Since March 2020, the public health department is reporting that there have been a total of 87,426 COVID-19 cases in Potter and Randall counties. The department also reports that there have been 1,318 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.
Officials from the city previously said that officials from the public health department will continue to update the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts website daily.
Most Recent COVID-19 Information
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 2.08% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 21;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 18;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 3;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 6;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
Total staffed hospital beds: 1,008;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 881;
Available staffed hospital beds: 221;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;
Available ventilators: 138.
County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths
Armstrong43810
Beaver1,1439
Briscoe4168
Carson1,17238
Castro2,13748
Childress2,75134
Cimarron6902
Collingsworth55016
Cottle3259
Curry15,035233
Dallam1,77744
Deaf Smith4,345117
Donley49126
Gray4,373133
Hall98324
Hardeman56321
Hansford72930
Hartley1,0503
Hemphill1,2008
Hutchinson5,968146
Lipscomb58817
Moore4,032115
Ochiltree2,21349
Oldham3386
Parmer1,53953
Potter41,732778
Quay2,49770
Randall44,537540
Roberts1602
Roosevelt6,064110
Sherman37716
Swisher1,34934
Texas6,72339
Union92720
Wheeler1,00724
TOTAL 160,2342,832
Comments / 0