ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Amarillo Public Health releases most recent COVID-19 report card

By David Gay
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MEJkG_0k5u1f8K00

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The city of Amarillo’s public health department released its most recent COVID-19 report card this week, featuring combined weekly data for Potter and Randall counties, total COVID-19 data since March 2020 as well as the most recent COVID-19 hospitalization information.

COVID-19 Hospitalization

According to the Jan. 5 COVID-19 Report Card, 21 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19, three of which were reported as being in the intensive care unit. The numbers are reported to the public health department by the BSA Health System, Northwest Texas Healthcare System and Thomas E. Creek VA Medical Center.

Since Aug. 1, 2021, APH said that there have been 547 COVID-19 patient deaths across Amarillo, 81% of which were reported as unvaccinated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2stVOM_0k5u1f8K00

COVID-19 Report Card Overview

In the report card, the public health department reported that Potter and Randall counties saw 511 total new cases from Dec. 30, 2022 to Jan. 5, resulting in a seven-day new case average of 73 new COVID-19 cases per day as well as a 13% seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate.

Since March 2020, the public health department is reporting that there have been a total of 87,426 COVID-19 cases in Potter and Randall counties. The department also reports that there have been 1,318 COVID-19-related deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Officials from the city previously said that officials from the public health department will continue to update the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts website daily.

Most Recent COVID-19 Information

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 2.08% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 21;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 18;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 3;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 6;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;

Total staffed hospital beds: 1,008;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 881;

Available staffed hospital beds: 221;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 4;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;

Available ventilators: 138.

County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths

Armstrong43810

Beaver1,1439

Briscoe4168

Carson1,17238

Castro2,13748

Childress2,75134

Cimarron6902

Collingsworth55016

Cottle3259

Curry15,035233

Dallam1,77744

Deaf Smith4,345117

Donley49126

Gray4,373133

Hall98324

Hardeman56321

Hansford72930

Hartley1,0503

Hemphill1,2008

Hutchinson5,968146

Lipscomb58817

Moore4,032115

Ochiltree2,21349

Oldham3386

Parmer1,53953

Potter41,732778

Quay2,49770

Randall44,537540

Roberts1602

Roosevelt6,064110

Sherman37716

Swisher1,34934

Texas6,72339

Union92720

Wheeler1,00724

TOTAL 160,2342,832

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VffTL_0k5u1f8K00

Comments / 0

Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo area reports 175 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death, 277 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 175 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties, one new COVID-19-related death and 277 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Tuesday, there are 1,589 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties. According to the dashboard, […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Public Health to host more COVID-19 mobile vaccine clinics

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo’s Public Health Department recently released the schedule for its upcoming COVID-19 mobile vaccination clinics, one of which will be on Wednesday morning. According to a news release from the department, the free mobile clinics are aimed at helping stop the community spread of COVID-19 and, […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo purchases property to facilitate Transformation Park construction

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Amarillo City Council, the council unanimously approved the purchase of property near downtown Amarillo to facilitate construction for the new Transformation Park development. The council purchased a 0.15-acre tract of land, located adjacent to the Transformation Park site which is east of the new Multimodal […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Former WTAMU professor sentenced to 6 months in federal prison

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Richard Kazmaier, a former West Texas A&M University biology professor, was sentenced to six months in federal prison during a Tuesday hearing in Amarillo Federal Court. This comes after Kazmaier pleaded guilty in August 2022 to one count of “Lacey Act Trafficking,” related to incidents between March 2017 and February 2020. […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Officials continue investigation of May 2022 shooting on Lazy Two Road, increase reward

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – An increased reward has been offered by the Amarillo Crime Stoppers for information related to a Randall County shooting that occurred in May 2022, in which a 15-year-old was injured. According to officials, the Randall County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported drive-by shooting in the 12000 block of Lazy Two […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo City Council designates neighborhood empowerment zones

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Tuesday, the Amarillo City Council voted unanimously to approve a resolution designating neighborhood empowerment zones in the city. Cody Balzen, the city’s economic development specialist, said the NEZ program allows the city to help promote private investment in areas that have seen a lull in economic development and growth as […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Rep. Price takes oath of office for 88th Texas Legislative Session

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — To begin the 2023 Texas Legislative Session, Texas Rep. Four Price, R-Texas District 87 took the oath of office Tuesday to officially be a part of the 88th Texas Legislature. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Price, who represents Carson, Hansford, Hutchinson, Lipscomb, Moore, Ochiltree, Potter, and Sherman counties, was reelected […]
AUSTIN, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

NE 24th & Osage closed due to grass fire

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Officials with Amarillo Fire Department released information on a grass fire that occurred on Tuesday afternoon and impacted traffic in the area of NE 24th and Osage. According to officials, NE 24th and Osage was closed as of 1:20 p.m. due to AFD working on a grass fire in the area. […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Zoo’s Savannah the Tiger euthanized

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Zoo reports that it had to euthanize a Bengal tiger last Friday. According to the City of Amarillo, Savannah, a 19-year-old Bengal tiger was humanely euthanized after more than 10 years in the Amarillo Zoo. The city said that Savannah had been being treated for arthritis and kidney disease […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Canyon Police release more information on recent alleged aggravated assault

Update (2:40 p.m.) Officials with the Canyon Police Department released more information regarding an alleged aggravated assault that occurred at a private residence on Jan. 6. Officials said that the complainant, identified as a 19-year-old man, reported he was threatened by another person with a weapon during an argument. Officials said there were no injuries […]
CANYON, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Canyon ISD to host special board election in May after Darnell’s retirement

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — During Tuesday’s regular meeting of the Canyon Independent School District’s Board of Trustees, the board voted to accept the resignation of Place 3 member Randy Darnell and implement a process to fill the Place 3 vacancy. According to the district’s website, Darnell is a farmer/rancher that was first appointed to the […]
CANYON, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Heart of the High Plains: The Big Cheese

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Hope and Healing Place is getting ready for its largest fundraiser, The Big Cheese. The Rex Baxter Building at the Tri-State Fairgrounds will be packed on January 19th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with folks trying to get some ooey-gooey cheesy goodness while helping a good cause. Next year, The […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Preventing wildfires as drought continues

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The High Plains region is still seeing varying degrees of drought as the winter fire season continues. Chief Meteorologist John Harris said we ended 2022 in a moisture deficit, about 3.25″ below the average rainfall total. Because we are in a La Niña pattern, he said we will continue to see […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

31K+
Followers
20K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy