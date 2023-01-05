ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

jacksonprogress-argus.com

Jackson City Council approves water system repairs on Third Street

The Jackson City Council started the new year off with an agenda chocked full with infrastructure repairs, proposed rezonings and increased license fees. During the Tuesday, Jan. 3 meeting and on the heels of last month’s countywide water emergency, the council made plans to install or repair 12 water shutoff valves along Third Street, the city’s main thoroughfare.
Jackson High's wrestling team qualifies for sectional duals

The wrestling Red Devils of Jackson High School qualified for the sectional duals tournament at Gilmer High School on Jan. 14 by finishing fourth in the area duals that took place on Jan. 7 at Pike County High School. The duals tournament is a team competition with each wrestler’s score...
Jackson High boys basketball team drops first two games of the new year

The Jackson High School boys basketball team defeated the Spalding Jaguars from Griffin in their last game of 2022 on Dec. 30 by five points, 63-58. In their first two games of 2023, the Red Devils fell to both of their neighbors, Spalding and Griffin, by identical 59-54 scores. The Jaguars got their revenge on Jan. 6, while the Griffin Bears took the Red Devils down on Jan. 7,
