jacksonprogress-argus.com
Former Georgia coach Mark Richt, Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson named to College Football Hall of Fame
Former Georgia coach Mark Richt and former Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson were selected for induction to the College Football Hall of Fame, the National Football Foundation announced Monday. The two were among four coaches in the Class of 2023, joining former Central Michigan coach Roy Kramer and former Lakeland...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Jackson Lake Polar Plunge raises funds for Piedmont Fayette Cancer Wellness program
Since 2017, a group of Butts County resident and cancer survivor Sallie Whitaker’s friends have braved the winter temperatures and jumped into Jackson Lake to support her and raise money for cancer research. Dubbed the Jackson Lake Polar Plunge, this year’s event was held Sunday, Jan. 1. The...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Jackson City Council approves water system repairs on Third Street
The Jackson City Council started the new year off with an agenda chocked full with infrastructure repairs, proposed rezonings and increased license fees. During the Tuesday, Jan. 3 meeting and on the heels of last month’s countywide water emergency, the council made plans to install or repair 12 water shutoff valves along Third Street, the city’s main thoroughfare.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Jackson High's wrestling team qualifies for sectional duals
The wrestling Red Devils of Jackson High School qualified for the sectional duals tournament at Gilmer High School on Jan. 14 by finishing fourth in the area duals that took place on Jan. 7 at Pike County High School. The duals tournament is a team competition with each wrestler’s score...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Jackson High boys basketball team drops first two games of the new year
The Jackson High School boys basketball team defeated the Spalding Jaguars from Griffin in their last game of 2022 on Dec. 30 by five points, 63-58. In their first two games of 2023, the Red Devils fell to both of their neighbors, Spalding and Griffin, by identical 59-54 scores. The Jaguars got their revenge on Jan. 6, while the Griffin Bears took the Red Devils down on Jan. 7,
