Heads Up Alabama: Potentially Strong to Severe Weather Thursday
The Townsquare Media Weather Center is continuing to monitor a storm system that could bring our coverage area the possibility of some strong to severe thunderstorms on Thursday, January 12. The counties that our collective radio stations cover are Bibb, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Lamar, Perry, Pickens, Sumter, Tuscaloosa, and Walker.
Gordo Natives Launch Dairy Farm, Bringing Fresh Milk to West Alabama
A Gordo woman and her parents are bringing back dairy farming in West Alabama with their launch of Circle J Dairy, a new venture aiming to provide fresh milk to people across the region. Jessica Vails and her parents Ralph and Robin Junkin co-own the dairy farm, which was originally...
Alabamians Stay Aware: Severe Weather Threat Later This Week
The severe weather season has surely picked up the pace. Alabamians are faced with more severe weather later this week. We are closely monitoring a system that could impact our coverage area with active weather on Thursday afternoon. We are several days ahead of this system, so weather information could...
Country Music Legend Hank Williams Performing at Tuscaloosa Amphitheater in May
Hank Williams Jr. will make his first stop on his summer tour schedule in Tuscaloosa, performing live at the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater on May 12. According to a post from the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater's Facebook page, the appearance will feature special guest, Old Crow Medicine Show. Williams' biography states the Grammy-award winning...
Northport Woman Charged with Manslaughter for August Wreck that Killed Mother, Injured Kids
A Northport woman has been charged with three felonies after investigators found she was allegedly high and distracted when she caused a head-on collision that killed another woman and injured two children last August. According to court documents filed Tuesday morning, the suspect, 25-year-old Zoe Raine Moore, was driving north...
Police Ask For Witnesses After 2 Likely Connected Homicides in Tuscaloosa County
Investigators in Tuscaloosa County are asking for help after two men were found dead in what police believe were likely related homicides. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the Tuscaloosa County Violent Crimes Unit, briefed local media on the killings Sunday afternoon. As the Thread reported previously, two bodies were...
Two Teenagers Ejected, One Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash Near Tuscaloosa
A 17-year-old from Moundville is dead after a pair of teenagers were ejected from a truck that crashed in Tuscaloosa County early Saturday morning. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. said the driver, a 17-year-old from Tuscaloosa, was on Bradley Road around 30 minutes after midnight Saturday morning when they left the roadway.
Tuscaloosa Police Make Two Additional Arrests in Area Catalytic Converter Thefts
The Tuscaloosa Police Department announced the arrest of two men Thursday for their alleged involvement in the theft of catalytic converters from a Tuscaloosa business. According to a release from TPD spokesperson Stephanie Taylor, the arrests made were apart of an ongoing investigation with the agency's Criminal Investigation Division involving the thefts and resale of catalytic converters.
Is Kirby Smart The Next Nick Saban???
It happened, and thank God it's officially over. The 2023 College Football National Championship game was a slobber knocker, and completely one-sided leaving many to question if TCU deserved to even be in the game. At first, I didn't even want to watch the big game, largely because I was...
Three Charged, Investigation Underway After Teen Girls Found in Motel with Adult Men
The Walker County Sheriff's Office has launched an investigation after two teenage girls were found in a motel with men Monday afternoon, leading to three arrests. According to a Facebook post from the law enforcement agency Tuesday afternoon, the sheriff's office responded to a motel after a concerned family member reported they believed an underage girl was in a room with an adult male.
Fundraiser Launched for Widow of DCH Medic Killed in ATV Accident in Tuscaloosa County
Donations are being collected to help the widow of a DCH medic who was killed in an ATV accident in Tuscaloosa County Monday morning. Little was said about the accident earlier this week, except by police agencies who confirmed the death and said they did not suspect foul play was involved.
