Steve Young offers blunt take on Brock Purdy
The San Francisco 49ers have been a smashing success this season. The Niners haven’t lost since mid-October, carrying a 10-game winning streak into the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend. And legendary former 49ers quarterback Steve Young believes he knows the team’s secret to their success. Brock Purdy has been sensational in relief for the Niners Read more... The post Steve Young offers blunt take on Brock Purdy appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Playoff-Only Fantasy Football Rankings
These rankings can be used for all playoff fantasy formats but were made for .5 PPR leagues with a tight end spot. Beware of your league settings and adjust accordingly. Underdog does not use a tight end, devaluing Travis Kelce, whereas the FFPC Playoff Challenge is TE Premium and awards double points for the Super Bowl. Most leagues don't go deep enough for the second half of this list to matter, but some sites, like DraftKings, feature absurdly large rosters.
Pod: Denny and Pat rank the playoff teams
Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat) and Denny Carter (@CDCarter13) begin the show by entering the Justin Fields debate. Is there actually a chance the Bears trade their quarterback and select his replacement at No. 1 overall?. They then get down to playoff business, ranking the entire field 1-14. They differ in several...
LESSONS LEARNED FROM THE 2022 DFS SEASON
The dynamic game of Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) requires much more than simply knowing the sport for which we're entering contests to be successful. We must be adaptable, precise, and open to learning from previous endeavors, the latter of which will be the primary focus of this weekly written piece. Game Theoretic methodologies will allow us to analyze and dissect the previous week's winner of the largest and most prestigious Guaranteed Prize Pool (GPP) tournament on DraftKings – the Millionaire Maker. These same tenets of Game Theory, which can most simply be explained as the development of decision-making processes given our own skill and knowledge, assumptions of the field based on the cumulative skill and knowledge of others playing the same game, and the rules and structure of the game itself, will allow us to further train our minds to see beyond the antiquated techniques of roster building being employed by a large portion of the field. Approaching improvement through these methods will give us insight into the anatomy of successful rosters and will help us develop repeatably profitable habit patterns for the coming weeks.
Jaguars and Chargers Meet in Wild Card Round
Playoff season is officially upon us! It took 18 weeks of regular season football and more than 65 starting quarterbacks for us to arrive at this moment, but we've made it nonetheless!. Jaguars fans rejoice as they find themselves in postseason play for the first time since 2017. In their...
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
How to bet Stetson Bennett, Kendre Miller and Georgia vs TCU
Last College Football playoffs, Bennett tossed 313 yards on Michigan and 224 yards on Alabama and this being his second National Title and with a year of experience, I expect he airs it out more this National Title game and puts his name in the hat for the MVP of this game.
Pod: Kerrane's big day + Coaching vacancies
Patrick Daugherty (@RotoPat), Denny Carter (@CDCarter13) and Pat Kerrane (@PatKerrane) begin the show by assessing Kerrane's big win in the BBMIII best ball contest. How did he do it, and who were the key players?. They then break down a wild Week 18 and the early developments on the coaching...
Kenny Hustle working hard, playing increased role for Oklahoma City
“It was a regular Tuesday night”. Erik Spoelstra may have been talking about the Heat after Dewayne Dedmon threw a massage gun on the floor and was ejected, but that was another way to describe this slate of games. We saw Donovan Mitchell's return to Utah spoiled by Jordan...
