Ashwaubenon, WI

Fox11online.com

Appleton YMCA touts safety and convenience of new parking ramp

APPLETON (WLUK) -- YMCA members in Appleton may have a safer and easier place to park now that the branch has opened its new parking ramp. The YMCA located on E. Lawrence Street in downtown Appleton cut the ribbon on its new, $7.5 million parking ramp Tuesday, unveiling over 300 parking spots in the four-level structure.
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Oshkosh district to decide new elementary school's name

OSHKOSH (WLUK) – “Menominee” was the most popular choice in a recent survey on what to name the Oshkosh Area School District’s new elementary school. The current Webster Stanley Elementary and Middle School building will be torn down and replaced by a new elementary school. The new school will welcome students from Merrill Elementary, Washington Elementary and Webster Stanley Elementary in the fall of 2024.
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Oshkosh fire department responds to record number of calls in 2022

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Oshkosh Fire Department set a new record heading into the new year. For the first time in its history, the department responded to over 10,000 service calls, meaning more people are needing help. The official number of calls the Oshkosh Fire Department saw in 2022 is...
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Green Bay school district to reveal consultant's 10-year plan

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A consultant’s report identifies hundreds of facility repair and improvement projects for the Green Bay Area Public School District to consider -- including a recommendation to tear down one school -- as it embarks on a 10-year planning process. The school district hired ATSR Planners,...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

OSHA proposes fines against Briess Industries for workplace safety violations

CHILTON (WLUK) -- A Lakeshore company could face more than $174,000 in fines for alleged workplace safety violations. The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration is proposing the fines against Briess Industries following a complaint about conditions at its Manitowoc facility last August. OSHA says inspectors found workers were exposed...
MANITOWOC, WI
Fox11online.com

Teen charged in connection with fentanyl overdose death

DE PERE (WLUK) -- A 15-year-old girl is accused of providing an 18-year-old man fentanyl-laced pills that led to an overdose death in early December. Maylia Julieanna Paige Sotelo of Green Bay has been charged in adult court with first-degree reckless homicide as party to a crime. In Wisconsin, those ages 10 and older charged with certain homicide counts are prosecuted in adult court. At a later stage of the case, the defense can ask for the case to be moved to juvenile court, but such requests are not automatically granted.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Mother charged after Green Bay officer finds child alone in downtown parking ramp

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Two children are safe after a Green Bay police officer found one of them wandering alone in a dark and cold downtown parking ramp. The police department says Officer Kendal Herwald was on patrol Saturday around midnight, helping look for a driver who ran away during a traffic stop, when he saw a non-verbal 6-year-old boy in the Pine Street parking ramp.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

See a glimpse of the underwater world in Oshkosh

(WLUK) -- A store in Oshkosh shows visitors what kind of bright coral and colorful fish live underwater. Sanctuary Aquatics is a pet store that welcomes people to look at and learn about what's in its tanks. The store's mission is to provide sustainably aquacultured corals to the Midwest and...
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

UWGB, Cellcom honored for efforts to monitor and preserve Wisconsin waters

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- UW-Green Bay and Cellcom are being honored for their efforts to monitor a sustainable environment in the waters of Green Bay. The 2022 Climate Changemaker Award goes to those who use wireless technology to combat climate changes. "This is the largest freshwater ecosystem in the world,...
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Shawano Walmart disturbance leads to store evacuation, 2 arrests

SHAWANO (WLUK) -- Two people may soon be facing charges after an incident at the Shawano Walmart on E. Green Bay Street Monday afternoon. The Shawano Police Department says that officers responded to the store at 1:45 p.m. for a disturbance complaint, with dispatch saying weapons -- including a knife and a gun -- were involved.
SHAWANO, WI
Fox11online.com

Man charged in east-side Green Bay murder

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A confrontation in an alley led to a fatal shooting last month on Green Bay's east side, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday. Jesse D. Dahl, 23, of Green Bay, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide as a party to the crime and possession of a firearm by a felon.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Man charged for Appleton murder at 'known drug house'

APPLETON (WLUK) -- A man is facing charges for allegedly killing another man in what law enforcement say is a known Appleton drug house. Eric Rogers, 53, is accused of shooting Eric Hudson, 31, last Nov. 15. Rogers has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide, robbery, taking a vehicle without owner's consent and bail jumping.
APPLETON, WI
Fox11online.com

Fond du Lac man, Oshkosh woman arrested for over a dozen drug crimes

FOREST COUNTY (WLUK) -- A Fond du Lac man and an Oshkosh woman are in jail and could face a string of charges, after they were allegedly found with fentanyl and methamphetamine in a hotel room in northern Wisconsin. The Forest County Sheriff's Office said it received a call at...
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

2 sought after shots strike apartment on Green Bay's west side

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Two men are still on the loose after shots were fired at a Green Bay apartment overnight. Police say they were called to the 500 block of S. Fisk Street on the city's west side around 1:45 a.m. Officers learned bullets had gone into an apartment and a vehicle parked outside.
GREEN BAY, WI
Fox11online.com

Domestic violence incident in Fond du Lac

FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Police in Fond du Lac responded to a domestic violence dispute complaint around 3:30 Sunday morning. Upon arrival officers located a 39 year old Fond du Lac woman with multiple lacerations to her neck and arms. She had fled from her apartment on the 100...
FOND DU LAC, WI

