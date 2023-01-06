Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fox11online.com
Appleton YMCA touts safety and convenience of new parking ramp
APPLETON (WLUK) -- YMCA members in Appleton may have a safer and easier place to park now that the branch has opened its new parking ramp. The YMCA located on E. Lawrence Street in downtown Appleton cut the ribbon on its new, $7.5 million parking ramp Tuesday, unveiling over 300 parking spots in the four-level structure.
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh district to decide new elementary school's name
OSHKOSH (WLUK) – “Menominee” was the most popular choice in a recent survey on what to name the Oshkosh Area School District’s new elementary school. The current Webster Stanley Elementary and Middle School building will be torn down and replaced by a new elementary school. The new school will welcome students from Merrill Elementary, Washington Elementary and Webster Stanley Elementary in the fall of 2024.
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh fire department responds to record number of calls in 2022
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Oshkosh Fire Department set a new record heading into the new year. For the first time in its history, the department responded to over 10,000 service calls, meaning more people are needing help. The official number of calls the Oshkosh Fire Department saw in 2022 is...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay school district to reveal consultant's 10-year plan
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A consultant’s report identifies hundreds of facility repair and improvement projects for the Green Bay Area Public School District to consider -- including a recommendation to tear down one school -- as it embarks on a 10-year planning process. The school district hired ATSR Planners,...
Fox11online.com
Manitowoc providing 'salt cups' to prevent over-salting in wintry weather
(WLUK) -- It's winter time. The snow has fallen, the ice has formed up. It's time to get that salt out to try to clear your sidewalk or your driveway, but you need a lot less salt to cover a lot more area than you might think. Just one coffee...
Fox11online.com
OSHA proposes fines against Briess Industries for workplace safety violations
CHILTON (WLUK) -- A Lakeshore company could face more than $174,000 in fines for alleged workplace safety violations. The U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration is proposing the fines against Briess Industries following a complaint about conditions at its Manitowoc facility last August. OSHA says inspectors found workers were exposed...
Fox11online.com
Teen charged in connection with fentanyl overdose death
DE PERE (WLUK) -- A 15-year-old girl is accused of providing an 18-year-old man fentanyl-laced pills that led to an overdose death in early December. Maylia Julieanna Paige Sotelo of Green Bay has been charged in adult court with first-degree reckless homicide as party to a crime. In Wisconsin, those ages 10 and older charged with certain homicide counts are prosecuted in adult court. At a later stage of the case, the defense can ask for the case to be moved to juvenile court, but such requests are not automatically granted.
Fox11online.com
Mother charged after Green Bay officer finds child alone in downtown parking ramp
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) -- Two children are safe after a Green Bay police officer found one of them wandering alone in a dark and cold downtown parking ramp. The police department says Officer Kendal Herwald was on patrol Saturday around midnight, helping look for a driver who ran away during a traffic stop, when he saw a non-verbal 6-year-old boy in the Pine Street parking ramp.
Fox11online.com
See a glimpse of the underwater world in Oshkosh
(WLUK) -- A store in Oshkosh shows visitors what kind of bright coral and colorful fish live underwater. Sanctuary Aquatics is a pet store that welcomes people to look at and learn about what's in its tanks. The store's mission is to provide sustainably aquacultured corals to the Midwest and...
Fox11online.com
UWGB, Cellcom honored for efforts to monitor and preserve Wisconsin waters
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- UW-Green Bay and Cellcom are being honored for their efforts to monitor a sustainable environment in the waters of Green Bay. The 2022 Climate Changemaker Award goes to those who use wireless technology to combat climate changes. "This is the largest freshwater ecosystem in the world,...
Fox11online.com
Shawano Walmart disturbance leads to store evacuation, 2 arrests
SHAWANO (WLUK) -- Two people may soon be facing charges after an incident at the Shawano Walmart on E. Green Bay Street Monday afternoon. The Shawano Police Department says that officers responded to the store at 1:45 p.m. for a disturbance complaint, with dispatch saying weapons -- including a knife and a gun -- were involved.
Fox11online.com
Man charged in east-side Green Bay murder
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A confrontation in an alley led to a fatal shooting last month on Green Bay's east side, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday. Jesse D. Dahl, 23, of Green Bay, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide as a party to the crime and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Fox11online.com
Appleton woman charged after alleged burglary, theft at De Pere church on Christmas
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WLUK) – Burglary and theft charges were filed Monday against an Appleton woman who allegedly stole from a De Pere church on Christmas Day. Mary Jo Pepin, 65, was scheduled to appear in court Monday for the incidents at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in De Pere.
Fox11online.com
Man charged for Appleton murder at 'known drug house'
APPLETON (WLUK) -- A man is facing charges for allegedly killing another man in what law enforcement say is a known Appleton drug house. Eric Rogers, 53, is accused of shooting Eric Hudson, 31, last Nov. 15. Rogers has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide, robbery, taking a vehicle without owner's consent and bail jumping.
Fox11online.com
Fond du Lac man, Oshkosh woman arrested for over a dozen drug crimes
FOREST COUNTY (WLUK) -- A Fond du Lac man and an Oshkosh woman are in jail and could face a string of charges, after they were allegedly found with fentanyl and methamphetamine in a hotel room in northern Wisconsin. The Forest County Sheriff's Office said it received a call at...
Fox11online.com
2 sought after shots strike apartment on Green Bay's west side
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Two men are still on the loose after shots were fired at a Green Bay apartment overnight. Police say they were called to the 500 block of S. Fisk Street on the city's west side around 1:45 a.m. Officers learned bullets had gone into an apartment and a vehicle parked outside.
Fox11online.com
Mostly quiet 2022 weather in Northeast Wisconsin, punctuated by a few memorable storms
(WLUK) -- 2022 was a bit of an odd year in Northeast Wisconsin, weather-wise. As the year started, the story of the winter was the snow. But it wasn't about how much snow we were getting -- it was about how much snow we weren't getting. That winter season would...
Fox11online.com
'Sky is the limit' for redevelopment of old rail yard under Ashland Avenue overpass
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The city of Green Bay is starting to look at the possibility of buying the vacant former rail yard site below the Ashland Avenue overpass. It's about 30 acres of land that city officials say could “play a hugely critical role” in better connecting the city's downtown and the stadium district.
Fox11online.com
2 apartments deemed 'uninhabitable' after fire on Green Bay's east side
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Two apartments have been deemed uninhabitable after a fire Monday night on Green Bay's east side. The Green Bay Metro Fire Department said it was called for around 9 p.m. Monday for a fire in a two-unit residence on Day Street. The department says crews arrived...
Fox11online.com
Domestic violence incident in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- Police in Fond du Lac responded to a domestic violence dispute complaint around 3:30 Sunday morning. Upon arrival officers located a 39 year old Fond du Lac woman with multiple lacerations to her neck and arms. She had fled from her apartment on the 100...
