ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

I found 16 Aldi products this week starting at $5 – and the best ones were in the ‘aisle of shame’

By Suzanne Blake
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

BARGAIN retailer Aldi has developed a cult following of shoppers across the country for its low prices and seasonal finds.

Shoppers routinely love coming into the store every week to find new deals and items never before found.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QjNff_0k5tzuWh00
You can find reasonably priced meats at Aldi this week Credit: TikTok/spill_it_mom

Expert shopper TikToker @Spill_It_Mom recently went on an Aldi shopping spree and shared her favorite finds for this week.

Many of them were actually in what Aldi lovers jokingly call “the aisle of shame.”

This refers to the center aisle that is always full of rotating seasonal merchandise week to week.

It’s an aisle of shame because for many shoppers, browsing through the deals has become almost a guilty pleasure, leading them to pick up products they never would have thought to purchase otherwise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wUvA6_0k5tzuWh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oFeNJ_0k5tzuWh00

THE SHOPPING

When Spill_It_Mom first entered her local Aldi, she went straight to the meat department.

  • Steaks: $6.99

There she found three steaks priced at just $6.99 that will go perfectly with her date night as she cooks a steak with her partner every week.

  • Decorative ladder

In the aisle of shame, the TikToker was also drawn to some seasonal finds, including a huge wooden ladder.

“The top part is wood, but the very bottom is painted white,” the savvy shopper said.

  • Garment rack: $38

Also, for $38, you can purchase a garment rack to add some storage space to your room or closet.

  • Gel mask: $5.99

What initially the influencer believed was a “beard mask” was actually a gel bead mask on sale for $5.99.

These masks are known to support your skin by reducing puffiness and dark circles under your eyes.

  • Safety kit

There were also auto safety kits that included jumper cables, head lamps, a strap and several first aid items.

  • Salt and pepper set: $16.99

Those hoping to make their kitchens a bit fancier are also in luck because Aldi is selling battery operated salt and pepper mill sets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SoN1t_0k5tzuWh00
Aldi is currently selling battery operated salt and pepper sets Credit: TikTok/spill_it_mom

They were priced at $16.99, and another shopper even came up to Spill_It_Mom to say she had purchased them and loved them.

  • Juice presser: $39.99

The new year is the perfect occasion for new kitchen cooking gadgets, like Aldi’s cold press juicer for $39.99.

  • Espresso maker: $59.99

Also, consider Aldi’s espresso maker in the aisle of shame.

“I’m still watching this espresso maker to see if it gets any cheaper than this,” Spill_It_Mom said.

Currently, it’s marked at $59.99.

  • Portable heater: $16.99

The TikToker also found a personal heater “for all you chilly willies out there,” she said.

It’s priced at just $16.99.

  • Food containers: $4.99

If you’re on the hunt for new tupperware, Aldi also has you covered with its collapsible food containers.

They’re $4.99 and are perfect if you’re watching your eating portions, Spill_It_Mom said.

  • Decorative baskets

Additionally, you can find a variety of woven baskets and a tiny stool with the same color scheme as the ladder she previously found.

  • Stools: $40

While the stool would be great for setting plants on, Spill_It_Mom said it’s a bit pricy at $40.

  • Organizers: $9.99

There were also two kinds of cosmetic organizers for $9.99.

  • Shower head: $19.99

Next up were some shower heads for $19.99, so your entire bathroom can feel refreshed this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gd0w3_0k5tzuWh00
Two shower heads are on sale at Aldi this week Credit: TikTok/spill_it_mom
  • Glass set: $14.99
  • Scissor kit: $5.99

A clear glass apothecary set of three is only $14.99, and a four-scissors kit for $5.99.

“I know it’s hard to imagine, but I do need more scissors,” Spill_It_Mom said.

HOW TO SAVE MORE AT ALDI

Aldi is already a relatively cheap grocery store due to the way it’s operated: It relies on low employee numbers and fewer, simpler products to keep prices low.

But you can save even more next time you shop at the chain.

Make sure you always shop the Aldi brands for the best deals.

These include Specially Selected and Simply Nature, which both tend to be better for your health and more cost-friendly.

The brand offers tons of products that the name brands do but for much cheaper - up to 50 percent less.

Of course, as mentioned, another way to save at the store is to check the Aldi Finds aisle.

The section is similar to the clearance section in many stores.

The grocery chain has rotating merchandise that includes limited-time, specialty products.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MI1il_0k5tzuWh00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FwzxK_0k5tzuWh00

An Aldi employee revealed the middle aisle bargain buys you should be aware of, but warned they might not last long.

Plus, here are some sweet treats you should know about that are relatively new to the store.

Comments / 7

Related
The Independent

Texas Roadhouse customer says she paid $4 for mac and cheese that turned out to be Kraft

A Texas Roadhouse customer ordered a side of mac and cheese at the popular American restaurant chain, only to discover that it was actually Kraft mac and cheese made from a box.TikTok user @bre_an_muffin went viral last week when she filmed the experience in a video that now has been viewed more than 530,000 times. “When you order mac and cheese and pay $4 for Kraft,” she wrote over the video.Although this TikToker paid $4 for what she thought was a side dish of mac and cheese made in-house, one box of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese retails at just...
Thrillist

McDonald's Will Serve 50-Cent Double Cheeseburgers This Week

McDonald’s keeps dishing up deals in December. It put together a string of 21 days where it will serve up a daily special to entice you to swing through its drive-thru. This week, it is going back to the well with a deal you have seen earlier in the week if you have been paying attention. From December 22 to 23, you can grab a 50-cent Double Cheeseburger through the chain’s mobile app.
Simplemost

Put Vaseline Under Your Eyes To Get In On This Inexpensive Beauty Hack

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Petroleum jelly-based Vaseline is a cost-effective way to lock moisture into the skin. It’s...
shefinds

The One Deli Meat You Have To Stop Eating ASAP–It’s Causing Weight Gain!

If you’ve decided that one of your New Year’s Resolutions is to lose weight, you may be in the midst of a range of lifestyle changes–and at the top of that list is probably your diet. Figuring out what you should and shouldn’t eat when it comes to your health (and not to mention sticking to those guidelines) can be a difficult process, especially if you’re used to eating the same things on a regular basis that may not be the best for your body. For example, maybe you frequently make yourself a sandwich made with deli meat for lunch. While a sandwich complete with meat and veggies may seem like a perfectly fine option, health experts warn that many processed lunch meats can be detrimental to your weight loss goals. In fact, there’s one high-sodium meat many agree you should leave out of your sandwich if you’re trying to stay healthy this year: bologna.
msn.com

Walmart and Target Have a Secret Hiding Spot for Clearance Items

Slide 1 of 5: Walmart and Target provide quick and easy access to everything from groceries and everyday necessities to electronics and apparel for millions of shoppers. But for customers in the know, the convenience of these iconic big-box stores is matched only by their ability to pump out some incredible deals on top of their already low prices. And while heavily promoted sales might be fine for the casual bargain hunter, there's one area of the stores where you may be able to regularly score a shockingly good price. Read on to learn more about the secret hiding spot Walmart and Target have for clearance items.READ THIS NEXT: 5 Warnings to Shoppers From Ex-Walmart Employees.Read the original article on Best Life.
consumerqueen.com

Coca-Cola Discontinued List: Stock Up Now!

This post may contain affiliate links. Click to read our Disclosure Policy . Click to read our Privacy Policy. Do you love the classic taste of Coca-Cola? Stock up now, before it's too late! As part of its efforts to streamline and make more efficient their portfolio of products, Coca-Cola has announced a list of items that will no longer be produced for consumer consumption. Included in this Coca-Cola Discontinued List are some long-time favorites – drinks, mixes and flavored syrups that have had customers coming back time after time. Don't miss out on your fill of these classics; read on to find out which refreshments will be discontinued by Coca-Cola so you can hurry to stores while supplies last!
Jenn Leach

Food shortages to know about. Is it time to stock up?

Cream cheese, chicken wings, baby formula, butter, and your other favorites from grocery store shelves have been missing from store shelves over the past several months. According to this source, these food shortages don't seem to be slowing any time soon.
Bay Area Entertainer

Coffee filters .... Who knew!

And you can buy 1,000 at Dollar Tree for almost nothing even the large ones. 1. Cover bowls or dishes when cooking in the microwave. Coffee filters make excellent covers. 2. Clean windows, mirrors, and chrome... Coffee filters are lint-free so they'll leave windows sparkling.
AOL Corp

'My feet never hurt!': Podiatrists and 18,000 shoppers love these sneakers — and they're on sale

According to the Mayo Clinic, the average American takes 3,000 to 4,000 steps a day. Think you might be below that number? Maybe all you need to get yourself moving in the right direction is the right pair of sneakers. If you're not up for a big apparel investment at the moment, no problem: We found a pair beloved by podiatrists that feel so amazing on your feet, you’ll be the one saying “Should we do one more lap?” And the price: They're on sale starting at $44, down from $70 for the holidays. Now, step right up to the most comfy shoes of your life!
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
960K+
Followers
49K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy