Read full article on original website
Related
Ellen DeGeneres fans beg her to evacuate $49M Montecito mansion after sharing terrifying video in middle of storm floods
ELLEN DeGeneres shared a concerning new video on Monday as she updated her Twitter followers on the ongoing raging storms in Southern California. Fans begged the former talk show host to stay safe, as a rushing mudslide streamed behind her. A series of violent storms triggering dangerous winds, mudslides and...
HGTV Sweetheart Christina Haack's New Husband Has Had a Successful Career
The personal life of Christina Haack has been front and center thanks to her HGTV series Christina on the Coast. After finishing up Flip or Flop, which she co-hosted with her now ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, she moved on to her own home renovation series, Christina on the Coast and Christina in the Country. In both of those, we get a closer look into Christina’s family life with her husband, Joshua Hall.
Elvis Presley’s Dilapidated Private Jet Sat in the Desert for 40 Years. It Just Sold for $260,000.
Going once. Going twice. Sold for $260,000! Elvis Presley’s 1962 Lockheed 1329 JetStar crossed the block at the Mecum Kissimmee Collector Car auction in Florida yesterday on what would have been the King’s 88th birthday. On hand for the high-profile sale was Elvis’ former wife Priscilla Presley, who stood alongside the Mecum auctioneers during what turned out to be decidedly lackluster bidding. “Elvis loved planes and this was one of them. This is my first auction and I’m excited to be here. Today would be Elvis’ 88th birthday,” she told the packed auction. Bidding started at $100,000, jumped to $150,000 but settled at...
Cher Tells Kelly Clarkson There Were ‘Drugs Everywhere’ on Willie Nelson’s Tour Bus
Cher appeared on Kelly Clarkson's talk show on Dec. 26, and she and the pop singer and talk show host shared a frank and hilarious conversation about Willie Nelson's tour bus, which Cher described as having "drugs everywhere" when she visited him. The topic came up when Cher was chatting...
37 Violent Celebrity Deaths
It’s shocking and oftentimes life-changing when a family member or close friend dies violently. For a celebrity, dying a violent death can be the awful price to pay for fame. To assemble a list of famous people who died violently, 24/7 Tempo reviewed information from Biography, Newsweek, Encyclopedia Britannica, and other media sources. Politicians, royalty, […]
Jason Aldean + His Wife, Brittany, Spread Holiday Cheer — But There Was One Hilarious Catch [Watch]
On Amazon Music Unlimited (ad) The holiday season is the season of giving, and Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, took that to heart in 2022. The couple hit up a Tennessee gas station to pay for people's gas. There was just one catch: Customers had to dance to get their gas.
Luke Bryan’s Wife Joins Viral ‘Your Man’ Trend on TikTok [Watch]
If there's a trend on social media that involves poking fun at your spouse, there's a good chance Carolina Bryan is going to jump on it. Luke Bryan's wife recently participated in the "Your Man" trend on TikTok and offered up some goofy clips of her country-singing husband. Fans of...
waldina.com
Happy 109th Birthday Loretta Young
Today is the 109th birthday of the actress Loretta Young. The world is a better place because she was in it and still feels the loss that she has gone. REMAINS: Buried, Holy Cross Cemetery, Culver City, CA. SPOUSE: Jean Louis (m. 1993–1997), Tom Lewis (m. 1940–1969), Grant Withers (m....
RodeoHouston Sets 2023 Stage With Full Concert Lineup Announcement
The year is heating up with country music performances. After announcing Parker McCollum would be headlining the opening day at RodeoHouston 2023, the full lineup has been released. Spanning nearly three weeks, RodeoHouston will feature musical performances across all 20 days. McCollum, a Texas native, will take the stage on...
Taste of Country
47K+
Followers
8K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest country music news from your favorite country music stars.
Comments / 0