Lakers news: LeBron James’ unfiltered warning, Patrick Beverley’s next team, Thomas Bryant’s history
The Los Angeles Lakers are riding high in 2023. Things got ugly for the Lake Show but have since turned around in the new year as the team is on a five-game win streak that has not only kept them afloat without Anthony Davis but has put them right back in the mix.
Lakers news: Anthony Davis’ possible return date, Russell Westbrook injury, Bojan Bogdanovic rumors
Things have been mostly positive for the Los Angeles Lakers since the turn of the calendar year. Los Angeles rode a five-game winning streak to kick off 2023 that ended on Monday night at the hands of the Denver Nuggets. One loss to the best team in the Western Conference...
Watch Heat big man Dewayne Dedmon get tossed for wild tantrum vs Thunder
Miami Heat veteran big man got into a heated exchange with the coaches but got ejected when he tossed a massage gun onto the floor during his tantrum. Just when you think that there’s nothing left that you haven’t seen in the NBA, they come out and find a new way to surprise you. And I have to believe that Miami Heat big man Dewayne Dedmon delivered such a moment during the TNT-broadcasted matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
WNBA Free Agency Primer: Chicago Sky rebuild on the way?
After falling short in the playoffs, where do the Chicago Sky go from here?. WNBA free agency opens up in February, with qualifying offers going out this week. The Chicago Sky have a very crucial free agency period ahead of them. The Sky finished with a 26-10 record in 2022,...
