Miami Heat veteran big man got into a heated exchange with the coaches but got ejected when he tossed a massage gun onto the floor during his tantrum. Just when you think that there’s nothing left that you haven’t seen in the NBA, they come out and find a new way to surprise you. And I have to believe that Miami Heat big man Dewayne Dedmon delivered such a moment during the TNT-broadcasted matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

MIAMI, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO